Fire destroys trailer in National City

A woman and her dog were displaced after a trailer in National City caught fire Sunday night, completely demolishing the structure, a fire official said.

The trailer, which was parked on property on Norton Avenue near East Fourth Street, had been plugged into an exterior power source when it caught on fire, said National City Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Hernandez.

He said the cause of the fire was electrical. The fire did not spread to surrounding properties, he said.

He estimated the fire caused $10,000 in damage. The Red Cross was assisting the displaced resident, he said.

No other details were immediately available.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .