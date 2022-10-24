ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Fire destroys trailer in National City

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NoZuH_0iklgNiV00

A woman and her dog were displaced after a trailer in National City caught fire Sunday night, completely demolishing the structure, a fire official said.

The trailer, which was parked on property on Norton Avenue near East Fourth Street, had been plugged into an exterior power source when it caught on fire, said National City Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Hernandez.

He said the cause of the fire was electrical. The fire did not spread to surrounding properties, he said.

He estimated the fire caused $10,000 in damage. The Red Cross was assisting the displaced resident, he said.

No other details were immediately available.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Injury Car vs Home Forces Evacuations & Shelter-in-Place | San Diego

10.24.2022 | 8:24 AM | SAN DIEGO – The elderly female driving the KIA was eastbound on Paseo Lucido when she had a possible stroke. The car turned onto Avenida Consentino and drove through 2 front yards of two homes. The car then crossed the street and went into the front (garage) of a house. The gas line was severed. The victim was transported to a local hospital. SDG&E has been called out to deal with the gas line. 4 residences have been evacuated and several residents have been asked to “Shelter-in-Place”. The City Building Inspector has been requested to check on the damage and possibly “re-tag” the residence. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in San Ysidro crash

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman was killed and two others were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday when their car swerved off a freeway ramp in San Ysidro, according to California Highway Patrol. At approximately 3:15 a.m., a white BMW was traveling on the southbound...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Terry Mansfield

San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods

San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PILOT WHO CRASHED IN JAMUL IDENTIFIED

October 25, 2022 (Jamul) – The pilot who died when his experimental plane crashed on Lyons Peak in Jamul on October 4 has been identified as Craig Houston Cornford, 57, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner. Cornford lived in San Diego and was originally from Lafayette, California....
JAMUL, CA
Times of San Diego

Two People Taken to Hospital After Police Pursuit

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life- threatening injuries from a crash when they tried speeding away from police in La Mesa, authorities said Tuesday. Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, officers tried pulling over a car in the 7700 block of Alvarado Road due to its taillight being out, according to the San Diego Police Department. The car’s driver would not stop and ended up crashing into a wall and flipping over. Both occupants in the car were ejected, according to TV reports.
LA MESA, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
63K+
Followers
101K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy