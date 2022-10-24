Updated: Montgomery County EMA Coordinator: “Farmers Saved the Day”

(Red Oak) Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman says the ignition point of Sunday’s wildfire came from a machinery fire two weeks ago. (Brian Hamman’s Drone footage is posted below the story)

Hamman says several motorists passing by called in a small ditch fire at 4:47 p.m. Sunday on Highway 34 and A Avenue. Wind speeds of 40-to-50 miles per hour quickly pushed the fire north, scorching standing corn, fence lines, trees, and creek beds in its’ path and forcing the evacuation of many homes.

Hamman says the farmers stopped the Fire with their tractors and disks.

Sunday’s wildfire scorched roughly 750 acres of farmland, creek beds, ditches, fence lines, and trees. Fire crews were on the scene this morning attempting to extinguish some of the larger tree and brush fires, but for the most part, everything is looking very good. Local officials will continue monitoring the area and respect property owners if you travel through the site.

(Photos and drone footage-courtesy of Montgomery County EMA Coordinator Brian Hamman)