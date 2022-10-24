Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
‘Dead To Me’: Garret Dillahunt To Investigate A Murder In Netflix Dark Comedy’s Final Season
EXCLUSIVE: Garret Dillahunt (Sprung) has joined the third and final season of Netflix’s acclaimed dark comedy series Dead to Me, debuting on the platform on November 17, as a recurring guest star. With its first season in 2019, Dead to Me introduced viewers to the recently widowed Laguna Beach real estate agent Jen (Christina Applegate) as well as Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini), a free spirit with a shocking secret who came to befriend her via a support group. By the end of the show’s first run (*SPOILERS ahead*), we learned that it was Judy who killed Jen’s husband Ted in a...
‘His Dark Materials’ Star Simone Kirby Boards Apple TV+‘s ‘The Buccaneers’-Inspired Drama Series
EXCLUSIVE: His Dark Materials star Simone Kirby has become the latest to board Apple TV+’s drama adaptation based on Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel The Buccaneers. Kirby joins the likes of Christina Hendricks, Kristine Froseth and Alisha Boe and will play Miss Laura Testvalley, the American’ girls English chaperone. She is responsible for inviting girls to the London debutante season, at first appearing to be kind and amiable before it transpires she shares a secret with Conchita’s husband, Lord Richard, and is manipulating the invitation. Kirby played Dr Mary Malone in the second season of the BBC/HBO’s His Dark Materials adaptation. Past credits...
startattle.com
The White Lotus (Season 2 Episode 1) HBO Max, “Ciao”, trailer, release date
Set in a tropical resort, it follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week. Startattle.com – The White Lotus | HBO Max. – F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso, Dominic’s elderly father. – Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, who reprises her...
Popculture
The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season
Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
startattle.com
Law & Order: SVU (Season 24 Episode 5) “Breakwater” trailer, release date
A young man asks the SVU for help when he suspects his boss is preying on his sister. Velasco tries to convince a reluctant witness to testify in court. Startattle.com – Law & Order: SVU | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title: “Breakwater”. Release date: October 27, 2022 at...
Everything New on HBO Max in November
Well, the bad news is House of the Dragon is over for now. The hit show will return to HBO Max with a second season (and probably a lot more) down the line, but Season 1 is in the books. So if you’re looking to make the most of your HBO Max subscription in November without new episodes of HotD, here’s what to know.
Popculture
Leslie Jordan, Beloved Actor Best Known for 'Will & Grace', Reportedly Dead at 67
Beloved comedian Leslie Jordan reportedly died in a car crash on Monday. Law enforcement sources told TMZ Jordan was driving in Hollywood Monday morning when he apparently suffered a medical emergency. He crashed his BMW into the side of a building. Jordan was 67. Jordan is best known for his...
Popculture
'Call Me Kat' Star Mayim Bialik Pays Emotional Tribute to Leslie Jordan
Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik has paid an emotional tribute to her co-star Leslie Jordan, following his shocking death. Taking to Twitter, Bialik shared some photos of of Jordan, including on of the two of them together. "There aren't words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family," Bialik began a statement shared alongside the endearing photos.
startattle.com
Young Sheldon (Season 6 Episode 5) trailer, release date
At college, Sheldon decides to expand his responsibilities and become a dorm resident advisor. Startattle.com – Young Sheldon | CBS. Also, Meemaw and Dale make a sketchy business deal and Mary and George Sr. rekindle their romance. This episode was directed by Alex Reid. The teleplay is written by Steven Molaro, Jeremy Howe and Yael Glouberman, from a story by Chuck Lorre, Steve Holland, and Nick Bakay.
House of the Dragon marks biggest HBO finale since the end of Game of Thrones
The ratings for House of the Dragon's season 1 finale are in and — spoiler alert — people watched it. HBO saw its biggest season finale episode since the days of Game of Thrones, the Home Box Office network announced on Monday. A press release cites "a combination of Nielsen and first party data" in stating 9.3 million viewers watched "The Black Queen," the 10th episode of the prequel show's debut season. That's across all platforms, including streaming and linear TV.
Popculture
Netflix Cancels Show in the Middle of Production
Yet another Netflix series has been given the axe before it could even make it to the screen. Following the cancelations of the series Grendel in September, and amid a major shakeup of its animation slate, Netflix has quietly canceled the adult animated comedy Bad Crimes mid-production. First confirmed to...
‘Sausage Party’ Series Ordered at Amazon, Multiple Original Cast Members Returning
A “Sausage Party” series has been ordered at Amazon, Variety has learned. The animated show is titled “Sausage Party: Foodtopia.” Plot details are being kept under wraps, so it is unknown if it will be a prequel or sequel to the 2016 film. Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton — all of whom lent their voices to the film — will return for the series. Additionally, Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester will also star in the series. It is currently in production. “Film used to be the superior art form...
Popculture
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (October 24)
A new week is ushering in a new slate of content at Netflix. As October draws to a close, the streamer is making a final push from its October 2022 content list, with a total of 27 new titles arriving this week, including 25 Netflix original series and films. Along with new episodes of Unsolved Mysteries Season 3 and Love Is Blind Season 3, this week will see the highly-anticipated premiere of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, the horror anthology series event that is set to be a days-long affair. Other highlights include I Am A Stalker, a new true crime series, and Wendell & Wilde.
‘Never Let Me Go’ Series Greenlit at FX with Viola Prettejohn Set to Star
FX has greenlit “Never Let Me Go,” a drama series inspired by Kazuo Ishiguro’s science fiction novel of the same name. This is the second screen adaptation of the book, as a movie starring Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley and Andrew Garfield came out in 2010. The thriller series will follow Thora (Viola Prettejohn), a rebellious teenage clone who escapes from the boarding school where she and her fellow clones are kept hidden from society. As she starts living undercover in the outside world, she unwittingly sets in motion events that will spark a revolution and test the boundaries of what it...
A.V. Club
The Roys are back in town: HBO shares first teaser trailer for season four of Succession
Ahead of last night’s House Of The Dragon finale, HBO shared some news on its other familial drama, Succession. In a new teaser trailer, we got a first look at where the Roys currently stand, and a timeline for their return. When we last saw the Roy siblings, Kendall...
TVGuide.com
House of the Dragon Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Latest News, and More
House of the Dragon Season 1 has come to a stormy end. After ten episodes setting up the conflict between the Blacks and the Greens, the Dance of the Dragons — the name of the Targaryen civil war prompted by a dispute over succession — has begun. The first season of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel saw the death of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine). Though Viserys' insistence that his daughter Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) take his place on the Iron Throne never wavered, Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) — who is the Hand of the King — had other plans. Claiming that Viserys had changed his mind on his deathbed, the usurpers crowned Viserys and Alicent's son, Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) as King, and all hell is about to break loose.
ComicBook
Watch Fear TWD's First Season 8 Teaser
Fear the Walking Dead is going green. Season 8 is currently in production in Savannah, Georgia, relocating from Texas after four seasons. After warheads detonated to turn the Lone Star State into a hellish nuclear wasteland, June's "Gone" Season 7 finale left off with Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and a still-alive Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) headed for P.A.D.R.E.: a mystery location reached only by boat. For the first time since the Abigail set out to sea in Season 2, Fear will be spending more time on the water when the Walking Dead spin-off returns to AMC and AMC+ in 2023.
Comments / 0