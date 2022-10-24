House of the Dragon Season 1 has come to a stormy end. After ten episodes setting up the conflict between the Blacks and the Greens, the Dance of the Dragons — the name of the Targaryen civil war prompted by a dispute over succession — has begun. The first season of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel saw the death of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine). Though Viserys' insistence that his daughter Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) take his place on the Iron Throne never wavered, Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) — who is the Hand of the King — had other plans. Claiming that Viserys had changed his mind on his deathbed, the usurpers crowned Viserys and Alicent's son, Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) as King, and all hell is about to break loose.

