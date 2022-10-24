Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
1 arrested, 1 injured following stabbing at car dealership in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested after police say he walked into a Fresno dealership and stabbed a man. The Fresno Police Department responded to Lithia Ford Wednesday morning. When they arrived, a 56-year-old man was suffering from two stabbing wounds to his lower back. He was...
2 killed in crash involving big rig in Fresno County, CHP says
Two women have died after a crash involving a big rig in Fresno County Monday afternoon.
KMJ
Man Arrested Following High-speed Chase And Crash In Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man was arrested Friday night after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a concrete center divider in Hanford. It started around 11:30 p.m. when a sheriff’s deputy heard gunfire in the area of Jersey Ave. and 16th Ave....
Man stabbed at Fresno Lithia Ford dealership, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect was arrested after he stabbed an employee of a Fresno car dealership on Wednesday morning in what was described as a random attack, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 8:30 a.m., officers were called out to the Lithia Ford dealership near Highway 41 and Bullard Avenue for a […]
Motorcyclist in the hospital following a crash in Fresno County
California Highway Patrol officers responded to Auberry road near highway 168 for a report of a crash just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
KMPH.com
Woman dies after being hit and trapped under car in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman has died after being hit by a car and trapped underneath it Saturday morning. The Clovis Police Department responded around 11:00 a.m. to calls of a person hit by a car at the Sunflower Marketplace Shopping Center on Shaw and Villa Avenue, in Clovis.
18-year-old sentenced 10 years for deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno
An 18-year-old Parlier man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday in connection to the deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno in July.
Caregiver sentenced, Clovis family finally has some closure
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years later, a Clovis family finally has a bit of closure after the investigators say their infant was abused and received traumatic brain injury while being watched by his great-aunt. “Bowen is a very happy boy, he makes our hearts happy for sure,” said Cody Wheeler. That’s how Cody describes […]
DA files charges in death of Fresno homeless man
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County DA has filed charges against a homeless man who prosecutors say killed another homeless man in Fresno on October 17. In a statement released Tuesday, 33-year-old Ian Patrick Scarborough of Fresno was charged with one count of murder with an enhancement of personal use of a dangerous or […]
Visalia shooting leaves 1 man dead, woman hospitalized
People living in one Visalia neighborhood are sharing the terrifying moments gunfire erupted on Sunday night, killing one person and injuring another.
clovisroundup.com
Fatal Collision on Private Property Over the Weekend
Just before 11AM on Saturday, October 22, multiple 911 calls were placed to Clovis Police communications center about a collision involving a pedestrian and a car in the parking lot of a shopping center on the northwest corner of Shaw/Villa. First responders arrived on scene just minutes later to find...
Suspect in deadly Visalia hit-and-run released from custody as family mourns
The family of a hit-and-run victim in Visalia is pledging to keep her memory alive while the woman accused of killing her was released from custody Monday.
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
KMJ
Man Shot and Killed Friday Night in Fresno is Identified
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man died at the hospital after he was shot Friday night in Fresno. Officers responded to the report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near First St. and Gettysburg Ave. When officers arrived they located a shooting victim, identified as 47-year-old...
Visalia police arrest man after drive-by shooting outside sports bar
Visalia police have arrested a man who fired his weapon at a victim outside a sports bar while in his car around midnight Monday morning.
Man allegedly fired shots into Visalia business, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 35-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fired shots into a business in Visalia early Monday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 12:05 a.m., officers say they responded to the 3300 block of South Fairway St. for a report of shots fired into a business. When officers arrived […]
Road closures to be in place at busy northeast Fresno intersection
Caltrans is closing the southbound off-ramp on Highway 41 and Friant Road from 7 pm through 6 am for maintenance.
Arrest made in connection to deadly downtown Fresno stabbing, police say
An arrest has been made after a man fatally stabbed a 61-year-old in downtown Fresno on October 17.
KMJ
Convicted Felon Found Inside Stolen Vehicle, With Handgun Plus 8 Magazines
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — A convicted felon was arrested after police say he was found inside a stolen vehicle with a gun and eight other loaded magazines. The Fresno Police, Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located a stolen vehicle on Wednesday near First St. and Shields Ave. According...
