FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect was arrested after he stabbed an employee of a Fresno car dealership on Wednesday morning in what was described as a random attack, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 8:30 a.m., officers were called out to the Lithia Ford dealership near Highway 41 and Bullard Avenue for a […]

FRESNO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO