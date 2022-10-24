ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

KMPH.com

1 arrested, 1 injured following stabbing at car dealership in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested after police say he walked into a Fresno dealership and stabbed a man. The Fresno Police Department responded to Lithia Ford Wednesday morning. When they arrived, a 56-year-old man was suffering from two stabbing wounds to his lower back. He was...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Man Arrested Following High-speed Chase And Crash In Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man was arrested Friday night after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a concrete center divider in Hanford. It started around 11:30 p.m. when a sheriff’s deputy heard gunfire in the area of Jersey Ave. and 16th Ave....
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

KMPH.com

Woman dies after being hit and trapped under car in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman has died after being hit by a car and trapped underneath it Saturday morning. The Clovis Police Department responded around 11:00 a.m. to calls of a person hit by a car at the Sunflower Marketplace Shopping Center on Shaw and Villa Avenue, in Clovis.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Caregiver sentenced, Clovis family finally has some closure

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years later, a Clovis family finally has a bit of closure after the investigators say their infant was abused and received traumatic brain injury while being watched by his great-aunt. “Bowen is a very happy boy, he makes our hearts happy for sure,” said Cody Wheeler. That’s how Cody describes […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA files charges in death of Fresno homeless man

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County DA has filed charges against a homeless man who prosecutors say killed another homeless man in Fresno on October 17. In a statement released Tuesday, 33-year-old Ian Patrick Scarborough of Fresno was charged with one count of murder with an enhancement of personal use of a dangerous or […]
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

YourCentralValley.com

Man allegedly fired shots into Visalia business, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 35-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fired shots into a business in Visalia early Monday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 12:05 a.m., officers say they responded to the 3300 block of South Fairway St. for a report of shots fired into a business. When officers arrived […]
VISALIA, CA

