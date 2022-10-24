ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cult of Mac

Apple won’t fight EU mandate to put USB-C in iPhone

An Apple executive confirmed that iPhone will drop the Lightning port in favor of USB-C. It’s a change being forced by the European Parliament, and Apple VP Greg Joswiak says the company won’t try to get around the new regulation. Until now, it could only be assumed iPhone...
TechSpot

Apple begrudgingly admits that the iPhone will switch to USB-C

What just happened? Apple says it will comply with a European law that will force the iPhone to switch from a Lightning port to USB-C. The Cupertino executive didn't say precisely when the change will occur, nor did he confirm that the connector will be included in iPhones sold outside of the EU.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Apple Insider

iPhone 15 will have USB-C & big differences between models

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new report claims that the forthcomingiPhone 15 range will switch to USB-C charging, and that Apple will still produce four models, with bigger feature differences than the iPhone 14 family has. That perceived...
TechCrunch

Fermyon raises $20M to build tools for cloud app dev

Along the journey, they faced myriad problems with containers — namely speed and cost. The setbacks spurred them and a handful of other DeisLabs veterans to found Fermyon, which today closed a $20 million Series A funding round led by Insight Partners with participation from Amplify Partners and angel investors. Fermyon offers a managed cloud service, Fermyon Cloud, that allows developers to quickly build microservices, or pieces of apps that work independently, but together (e.g. if one microservice fails, it won’t bring down the others).
TheStreet

Apple Admits It's Going to Have to Change the iPhone Charger

Going back a couple of years to 2020, European Union (EU) consumers purchased about 420 million electronic devices. They used an average of three chargers for their various devices. But many of them reported difficulties charging these devices because it was difficult to find a compatible charger. In an effort...
Creative Bloq

The best iPad Pro 2022 prices and deals: Pre-order today

Apple has just announced a brand new iPad Pro for 2022, and it's now on pre-order. in the coming days, weeks and months, we will be bringing you the best options to get the lowest iPad Pro 2022 prices and deals, pulling them into this page, as well as giving a broader context to the new super tablet. So let's dive in!
The Associated Press

ProAmpac Announces Partnership with University of Manchester’s Recon2 Focused on Quantifying Recycled Content Levels in Packaging

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has partnered with the non-profit Recon 2, a University of Manchester, UK spin-off company, in support of a patented technology quantifying recycled content in plastic products and packaging. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005340/en/ ProAmpac has partnered with the non-profit Recon2, a University of Manchester, UK spin-off company, in support of a patented technology quantifying recycled content in plastic products and packaging. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CNET

Google Hit With Another Fine Over Its Dominance

Google has been hit with a $113 million fine by the Competition Commission of India for restricting third-party payments for app purchases or in-app payments, the commission said in a press release Tuesday. This is the second fine for Google by India in less than a week. The first, for...
BBC

Chinese cotton sold in UK could be from persecuted Uyghurs, court hears

The UK government acted unlawfully by not investigating whether some cotton imports come from Uyghur forced-labour camps in China, a court has heard. Lawyers for the World Uyghur Congress said there were "reasonable grounds" to believe UK retailers had benefited from cotton made by Uyghurs held in China. Rights groups...

Comments / 0

Community Policy