Apple Inc. has no intention to fight back against the European Union's (E.U.) mandate to have a common charger for all electronic devices starting in 2024. Its marketing chief Greg Joswiak confirmed that the company's most popular product, the iPhone, will be shipped with a USB-C charger in compliance with the E.U. mandate, Bloomberg reported.
An Apple executive confirmed that iPhone will drop the Lightning port in favor of USB-C. It’s a change being forced by the European Parliament, and Apple VP Greg Joswiak says the company won’t try to get around the new regulation. Until now, it could only be assumed iPhone...
Apple has been under pressure from consumers and regulators to switch the iPhone's charging port from the lightning connector to USB-C. The pressure on the tech behemoth to make the changeover was amplified earlier this month when the European Parliament approved a law requiring phone manufacturers to embrace USB-C ports by 2024.
Apple confirmed that iPhones with USB-C charging ports are coming to comply with EU laws. But the company is seemingly unhappy with having to make the switch and said it has no other choice. Currently, the law says all mobile phones and tablets have to have a USB-C port by...
The iPhone will support USB-C charging in the European Union to comply with a new ruling that mandates electronic devices have a common charging standard, an Apple executive said Tuesday night.
What just happened? Apple says it will comply with a European law that will force the iPhone to switch from a Lightning port to USB-C. The Cupertino executive didn't say precisely when the change will occur, nor did he confirm that the connector will be included in iPhones sold outside of the EU.
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new report claims that the forthcomingiPhone 15 range will switch to USB-C charging, and that Apple will still produce four models, with bigger feature differences than the iPhone 14 family has. That perceived...
