Georgia State

Clarence Thomas temporarily shields Lindsey Graham from having to testify in Georgia election case

By David Edwards
 2 days ago
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas used the "shadow docket" on Monday to temporarily block a subpoena seeking to have Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., testify in a Georgia election case.

According to The Hill's John Kruzel, Thomas made use of the "shadow docket" to "unilaterally" block the subpoena.

"IT IS ORDERED that the August 15, 2022 order of the United States, District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, case No. 1:22-CV-03027, as modified by the district court's September 1, 2022 order, is hereby stayed pending further order of the undersigned or of the Court," the order said.

Thomas is responsible for emergency applications issued out of the federal 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, which includes Georgia.

The court has requested that the parties provide additional responses by Thursday, so more action on the case is expected.

Barbara Andros
2d ago

There should be changes on the Supreme Court. just like the President, No Supreme Court Judge should sit on the bench no more than two turns. the same for all Senators and House repersentives

Den
2d ago

This shows the way the court is going. Favors. Him and his wife need to b run out of town. He should be made to testify. The Supreme Court don’t belong in this decision. But people with power get by with what they want. I wouldn’t b surprised if trump didn’t call and ask him to rule for him. One person should not b allowed to grant anything.

Rick Cantrell
2d ago

He should recuse himself in any matter dealing with the election

