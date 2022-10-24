Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Report Finds Errors In Unemployment Checks During Pandemic’s Early Months
Statewide, Iowa — A report from State Auditor Rob Sand shows about $240,000 worth of state unemployment checks were written to prisoners and dead people in the early months of the pandemic. Iowa Workforce Development officials say the agency saw an unprecedented spike in unemployment claims between March and...
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Harvest Nears Completion; Not So Much Elsewhere In State
Northwest Iowa — Our harvest is nearing completion up here in northwest Iowa, but that’s not the case everywhere in the state. Melissa Bond from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service tells us more about the statewide stats. She gives us some more details about the dry conditions...
kiwaradio.com
Trumpeter Swan Resurgence In Iowa: Record Number Of Nests Recorded
Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has identified a record number of trumpeter swan nests. DNR waterfowl biologist Orrin Jones says the species was reintroduced in Iowa in 1993. According to the DNR’s website, unregulated hunting and the draining of wetlands after European settlers arrived in...
kiwaradio.com
Entering Last Two Weeks Of 2022 Campaign
Statewide Iowa — Events this past weekend have showcased the closing messages both political parties have for Iowa voters. Governor Kim Reynolds spoke Saturday at a fundraiser hosted by fellow Republican Joni Ernst. Reynolds, who is up for reelection this year, made a pitch for all the Republicans running and started at the top of the ticket.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa harvest reviews: “Better than expected.”
IARN — We have certainly had our challenges in this growing season. What started out as a mostly regional drought has spread across the state in some way, shape, or form. While the dryness did nothing to help many of our acres, it has lent itself to a rapid harvest pace this fall. The latest Iowa Crop Progress Report shows that the state has soybeans 88% harvested and corn 59% harvested.
kiwaradio.com
Why are input costs staying so high, & what is fertilizer’s future?
IARN — As the combines roll across Iowa, many producers’ minds are already on the 2023 growing season. While there are many factors that go into a crop, this year a lot of folks are focused on those large dollar signs. Cost is the one factor that overreaches all of agriculture. No matter what the input is, it costs money to obtain it. Those costs are going ever higher, especially in fertilizers, with no end in sight.
kiwaradio.com
Off farm income becoming bigger part of ag and rural economy
IARN – According to a recent study by the University of Missouri, American farmers and producers are becoming more dependent on income sources outside of their farms. The research concludes that 82 percent of farm household income now comes from off-farm. Rob Fox with CoBank says that while the...
kiwaradio.com
Respiratory Illnesses Up Among Kids
Statewide, Iowa — Healthcare providers are reporting increases in respiratory illnesses among kids. University of Iowa Healthcare pediatrician, Adam Brown, says they are seeing the common flu as well as increases in RSV. Doctor Brown says you can do some things so your child avoids getting infected. He says...
kiwaradio.com
Farm financing demand edges higher
IARN — Strong agricultural prices continue to support the farm economy, but the rapid rise in production expenses could pressure profit margins. That’s pushing the demand for farm financing higher. Larger-sized operating loans are continuing to boost farm lending activity. The Kansas City Fed says the volume of...
