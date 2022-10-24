IARN — As the combines roll across Iowa, many producers’ minds are already on the 2023 growing season. While there are many factors that go into a crop, this year a lot of folks are focused on those large dollar signs. Cost is the one factor that overreaches all of agriculture. No matter what the input is, it costs money to obtain it. Those costs are going ever higher, especially in fertilizers, with no end in sight.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO