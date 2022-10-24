ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, MI

WWMT

Two hospitalized after Olive Township car crash

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Ottawa County Wednesday morning. Battle Creek crash: Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen. The crash happened on 120th Avenue when a 17-year-old boy from Allendale tried to pass a...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Passenger dies in crash with semi truck in Cass County

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 23-year-old passenger died Wednesday from a crash with a semi-truck in Cass County. The driver, Andres Rivera, 24, turned in front of the semi at the intersection of Old M-205 and Autumn Drive around 9 a.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Kalamazoo...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Crash causes traffic backups on Gull Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic appeared to be detoured Wednesday after a crash caused major backups on Gull Road. A crash was reported near Elkerton Avenue around 4:25 p.m. Paramedics, firefighters from Kalamazoo Township, and police were on scene. Kent County: Semi truck driver dead after accident at Standale Lumber.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Suspect in custody for the accused killing of Battle Creek man

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — New details in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek have been uncovered. One suspect was taken into custody for the killing of William Michael Wilson, 36, according to Battle Creek Sgt./Det. Chris Rabbitt. A charge is expected to be submitted in upcoming days,
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of leading deputies on a chase through downtown Kalamazoo Friday was charged Monday. Two people, one of which was identified as Jose Armisted, were fighting at the Gull Road McDonald's Friday when they drove off and began chasing each other, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Two found dead at Howard Township home, MSP investigating

NILES, Mich. — An investigation was opened in the suspicious deaths of a Cass County husband and wife. The 46-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were found dead at a home on Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township Sunday morning, according to state police. Cass County fire: Fire leads to...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Man dead after Warren Street shooting, police investigating

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A murder investigation began Tuesday after a man was killed in Battle Creek. At 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, residents on Warren Street, near Oak Hill Cemetery, called police after hearing gunshots ring out. When they arrived, officers found a 36-year-old man lying in the yard of...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Marshall student in custody, accused of school threat

MARSHALL, Mich — A Marshall student was taken to Calhoun County Juvenile Home on charges related to threats of violence, according to Marshall Police Department. The school resource officer and the district's threat assessment team determined that a threat made Tuesday was "legitimate," prompting an arrest, police said. In...
MARSHALL, MI
WWMT

Bronson Health closing down drive-thru testing locations

WEST MICHIGAN — With the COVID-19 testing and vaccine more available throughout the region, Bronson is expected to close their drive-thru testing locations Oct. 26, according to Bronson health officials. After two years of curbside service, the Bronson team will now return to standard protocol after 75,000 of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Downtown Kalamazoo holiday parade looks for volunteers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Maple Hill Holiday Parade, one of the biggest volunteer events in the area, is back for another year. The 60th annual parade is looking for volunteers to help create the excitement, fun, and magic. Volunteer opportunities are available for a variety of different skill sets.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Parkview Avenue reopens after $3 million infrastructure project

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More ways to get around Kalamazoo opened up Monday. After a $3 million project to improve utilities and reconstruct the street, Parkview Avenue between Tamsin Avenue and Oakland Drive re-opened to two-way traffic, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Nichols Road: Road construction continues on Nichols...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Man who identifies himself as 'Yankee Patriot' faces prison time for 911 threat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 35-year-old man tied up an emergency phone line for three hours, threatening a Calhoun County 911 dispatcher, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Put a cop on the on the phone now or it’s going to go way worse for your family," Jonathan Joshua Munafo allegedly told the dispatcher. “I’m telling you, this isn’t a threat, it’s a promise. I’m gonna cut your throat. I’m gonna make you eat your nose. I’m gonna hurt you bad for this.”
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

