Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Two hospitalized after Olive Township car crash
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Ottawa County Wednesday morning. Battle Creek crash: Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen. The crash happened on 120th Avenue when a 17-year-old boy from Allendale tried to pass a...
WWMT
Passenger dies in crash with semi truck in Cass County
MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 23-year-old passenger died Wednesday from a crash with a semi-truck in Cass County. The driver, Andres Rivera, 24, turned in front of the semi at the intersection of Old M-205 and Autumn Drive around 9 a.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Kalamazoo...
WWMT
Crash causes traffic backups on Gull Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic appeared to be detoured Wednesday after a crash caused major backups on Gull Road. A crash was reported near Elkerton Avenue around 4:25 p.m. Paramedics, firefighters from Kalamazoo Township, and police were on scene. Kent County: Semi truck driver dead after accident at Standale Lumber.
WWMT
Suspect in custody for the accused killing of Battle Creek man
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — New details in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek have been uncovered. One suspect was taken into custody for the killing of William Michael Wilson, 36, according to Battle Creek Sgt./Det. Chris Rabbitt. A charge is expected to be submitted in upcoming days,
WWMT
POLICE: No one hurt after shots fired near Battle Creek apartment complex
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — No one was hurt after shots were fired Tuesday morning near an apartment complex, according to Battle Creek police. Flashes can be seen in the top right corner from a ring doorbell camera video. Many shots can be heard in the video. Fatal shooting: Shooting...
WWMT
Man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of leading deputies on a chase through downtown Kalamazoo Friday was charged Monday. Two people, one of which was identified as Jose Armisted, were fighting at the Gull Road McDonald's Friday when they drove off and began chasing each other, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken.
WWMT
Two found dead at Howard Township home, MSP investigating
NILES, Mich. — An investigation was opened in the suspicious deaths of a Cass County husband and wife. The 46-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were found dead at a home on Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township Sunday morning, according to state police. Cass County fire: Fire leads to...
WWMT
Man dead after Warren Street shooting, police investigating
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A murder investigation began Tuesday after a man was killed in Battle Creek. At 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, residents on Warren Street, near Oak Hill Cemetery, called police after hearing gunshots ring out. When they arrived, officers found a 36-year-old man lying in the yard of...
WWMT
Noise complaint leads Calhoun County deputies on chase, recover stolen cars
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A noise complaint lead to three arrests and the recovery of three stolen cars in Calhoun County. Early Saturday morning, deputies responded to a noise complaint on West Dickman Road in Springfield. When they arrived, multiple cars drove off from the scene, and one collided with...
WWMT
Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating how a car ended up crashing into a Battle Creek home Tuesday afternoon. The car smashed into the home on N. 20th Street, south of Goguac Avenue just before 2:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Loud boom: Butane sparks...
WWMT
Police cruiser hit during multi-county chase involving stolen vehicles
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — What started as noise complaints ends in a multi-county chase and multiple arrests, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the noise complaint at a residence on W. Dickman Road near Hill Brady Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. CRITICAL CONDITION: Single vehicle...
WWMT
18-year-old Kalamazoo man charged in high speed chase across Calhoun, Kalamazoo Counties
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was charged in connection to the group of five teens who lead law enforcement in a high-speed chase in multiple counties over the weekend, according to deputies. James Jackson, 18, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Monday on two...
WWMT
Marshall student in custody, accused of school threat
MARSHALL, Mich — A Marshall student was taken to Calhoun County Juvenile Home on charges related to threats of violence, according to Marshall Police Department. The school resource officer and the district's threat assessment team determined that a threat made Tuesday was "legitimate," prompting an arrest, police said. In...
WWMT
Shooting death of Battle Creek man feared to be retaliatory, family says
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police began an investigation into the homicide of a 36-year-old man who was shot to death in front of a Warren Street home, according to police. The victim, identified as Michael Wilson by family, was found shot multiple times around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday....
WWMT
Man charged with murdering woman in Walmart parking lot competent to stand trial
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man charged with intentionally murdering a 65-year-old woman with his car is mentally competent to stand trial, according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office. Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was accused of killing Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township on Aug....
WWMT
Kalamazoo city leaders take steps to protect cyclists, WMU students at busy intersections
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo is expected to implement new safety measures at four major intersections Thursday. The safety plans are in Kalamazoo's Vine neighborhood near downtown and right next to Western Michigan University's campus, according to the city. Confusion and construction cones: Why so many lanes...
WWMT
Bronson Health closing down drive-thru testing locations
WEST MICHIGAN — With the COVID-19 testing and vaccine more available throughout the region, Bronson is expected to close their drive-thru testing locations Oct. 26, according to Bronson health officials. After two years of curbside service, the Bronson team will now return to standard protocol after 75,000 of the...
WWMT
Downtown Kalamazoo holiday parade looks for volunteers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Maple Hill Holiday Parade, one of the biggest volunteer events in the area, is back for another year. The 60th annual parade is looking for volunteers to help create the excitement, fun, and magic. Volunteer opportunities are available for a variety of different skill sets.
WWMT
Parkview Avenue reopens after $3 million infrastructure project
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More ways to get around Kalamazoo opened up Monday. After a $3 million project to improve utilities and reconstruct the street, Parkview Avenue between Tamsin Avenue and Oakland Drive re-opened to two-way traffic, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Nichols Road: Road construction continues on Nichols...
WWMT
Man who identifies himself as 'Yankee Patriot' faces prison time for 911 threat
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 35-year-old man tied up an emergency phone line for three hours, threatening a Calhoun County 911 dispatcher, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Put a cop on the on the phone now or it’s going to go way worse for your family," Jonathan Joshua Munafo allegedly told the dispatcher. “I’m telling you, this isn’t a threat, it’s a promise. I’m gonna cut your throat. I’m gonna make you eat your nose. I’m gonna hurt you bad for this.”
Comments / 0