Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
My Chemical Romance Update Their ‘Three Cheers’-Era Outfits at When We Were Young
My Chemical Romance rocked their circa 2004 Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge-era outfits when they performed at When We Were Young Festival on Sunday (Oct. 23). However, the costumes were updated with a twist, according to Louder — the prominent emo-rock band wore facial prosthetics to make them appear as older people.
NME
Jane’s Addiction cancel shows with Smashing Pumpkins following Perry Farrell injury
Jane’s Addiction have had to pull out of five shows on their arena tour with the Smashing Pumpkins, citing an injury sustained by frontman Perry Farrell. Farrell made the announcement on Jane’s Addiction’s social media yesterday (October 24), stating that the undisclosed injury had “resulted in [his] inability to perform”. The injury was reportedly sustained after the band’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
NME
Mötley Crüe announce touring retirement of guitarist Mick Mars
Mötley Crüe have announced that guitarist Mick Mars will no longer tour with the band, citing his degenerative disease as the reason. The announcement came in the form of a statement to Variety, where the band confirmed that Mars will step down in a touring capacity – although, they noted, he will remain an official member of the group for both in-studio and legal purposes.
Chop! Avril Lavigne says goodbye to her signature long hair
Avril Lavigne’s long locks have been a cornerstone of her style since the Canadian singer-songwriter first gained fame as a teen. As the 38-year-old revealed in a video she shared on Instagram Tuesday, Oct. 25, she recently let her pal and musical collaborator, Yungblud, give her a hair makeover.
NME
Cry Club channel Van Halen and KISS on ‘Somehow (You Still Get To Me)’
Melbourne bubblegum-punk duo Cry Club have shared their second single for the year, ‘Somehow (You Still Get To Me)’. The band’s latest draws heavy influence from bands such as Van Halen and KISS, as vocalist Heather Riley explained in a statement. “We wanted to do a very Cry Club take on the ladykiller persona that so many glam frontmen put on,” they said. “Like, what if Paul Stanley or David Lee Roth were… lesbian?
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Taylor Swift's Net Worth Is More Than Your Wildest Dreams & Her New Album Will Add To It
Taylor Swift is one of the most successful musicians in the world with no plans to slow down, and that's good news for her net worth. Having released not one, but two albums in 2020, the All Too Well singer will surely add to her already impressive financial empire with her 10th studio album, Midnights.
NME
Fans question if Taylor Swift’s ‘revenge dress’ was a ‘Midnights’ Easter Egg
Fans have asked if Taylor Swift’s ‘revenge dress’ that she wore last year was a ’Midnights’ Easter egg. The pop star released her tenth studio album ‘Midnights’ on Friday (October 21), which she described as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”.
Taylor Swift Reacts to Midnights Being the Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day in Spotify History
"How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing," Taylor Swift wrote to her fans on Twitter Taylor Swift, along with her Swifties, have made history yet again. The singer-songwriter, 32, unleashed her latest studio LP Midnights on Friday, and she watched it quickly earn the title of the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history. "And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single...
NME
Kanye West is reportedly no longer signed to Def Jam
Kanye West is no longer signed to the record label Def Jam. That’s according to a report in The New York Times, which cites an unnamed source claiming that West’s label G.O.O.D. Music – a Def Jam imprint – is no longer affiliated. The rapper and...
Taylor Swift Parties With Her “Anti-Hero” (Also Taylor Swift) in New Video: Watch
The morning after Midnights, Taylor Swift has released the music video for “Anti-Hero.” In the visual, which you can watch below, Swift contends with all the neuroses and anxieties described in the song, helped along by her anti-hero, also played by Swift. In the middle section, based on a dream Swift describes in the song, a trio of her fictional adult children-in-law (Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Mike Birbiglia, and John Early) argue over her will as she peeks out of a coffin. She directed the video herself.
A.V. Club
Casket company takes full, appropriately ghoulish advantage of appearing in a Taylor Swift video
It’s not only obsessive Taylor Swift fans who are picking through every minute detail and accompanying bit of promo material associated with her latest album, Midnights. The casket makers of America, it turns out, are also paying close attention to Swift’s latest offering—and finding, in the process, that the video for the record’s “Anti-Hero” includes the appearance of a burial product they’re very excited to see recognized.
John Mayer Is Trending on Twitter as Internet Reacts to New Taylor Swift Song
John Mayer has found himself in hot water once again following the release of Taylor Swift's Midnights (3am Edition). It's been a long-running joke that the "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer would be subjected to the so-called Jake Gyllenhaal treatment upon the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), but with suspicions that a new track from the songstress is about their relationship, it seems his time has come sooner than anticipated.
Halsey thanks Alanis Morissette for helping her write ‘the best f–k you’ songs
Halsey credits Alanis Morissette as the inspiration behind her “best f–k you” songs. While performing at the Hollywood Bowl for the “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles Saturday night, the singer thanked the headliner for influencing her songwriting over the years. “[She taught me]...
Here’s If Finneas ‘Approves’ of Sister Billie Eilish’s Relationship With The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford
Supportive siblings! Finneas just reacted to Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford’s relationship. A source close to the Grammy Award-winning music producer revealed that he “approves” of his sister’s relationship with The Neighborhood singer. The source told Hollywood Life that Finneas and Jesse go way back and...
Stereogum
Sam Smith & Kim Petras Become First Publicly Non-Binary & Transgender Solo Artists To Top Hot 100 As “Unholy” Hits #1
Sam Smith and Kim Petras have reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with their collaborative single “Unholy.” It’s the first #1 hit for each artist. Smith previously peaked at #2 with 2014’s “Stay With Me,” while “Unholy” is Petras’ first song to crack the chart.
NME
Harry Styles teases official video for ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’
Harry Styles has announced the official video for his latest single ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’. The song appears on the former One Direction singer’s third solo album ‘Harry’s House’, which came out in May. Today (October 27), a post on the Harry Styles...
Popculture
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Breaks Spotify Record in Just Hours
Taylor Swift's Midnights is already smashing milestones. Today, the singer's highly-anticipated 10th studio album has broken a record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history. Spotify shared the news on its official Twitter and Instagram pages, writing, "And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history." Swift also partnered with Spotify to display lyrics from the album on billboards worldwide, including in New York, Nashville, Mexico, and London.
Taylor Swift faces down her ghosts, her greedy future children, and herself in the 'Anti-Hero' music video
Taylor Swift released the music video for "Anti-Hero" on Friday morning. It's the third track on her new album "Midnights," released worldwide eight hours before. The self-directed music video is a surrealist and comedic take on self-loathing.
NME
Watch Taylor Swift perform ‘Exile’ live with Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner in London
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at a Bon Iver concert in London tonight (October 26). The singer joined Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner to perform her track, ‘Exile’ on stage at OVO Arena Wembley. The song is from her album ‘Folklore’ which features both Dessner and Vernon. Watch footage from the performance below.
Comments / 0