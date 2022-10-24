Zilker Eagle train opening delayed due to ‘braking problems’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You’re going to have to wait at least a year before getting a chance to board a restored miniature train at Zilker Park.

The Austin Parks Foundation, which took over train operations in 2020, announced Friday the new train, named the Zilker Eagle , is having braking issues.

“Safety testing revealed braking problems that need to be addressed. A committee of APF staff and board members has been actively assessing the situation as challenges have arisen and will continue to meet to evaluate the current status, what our options are, and how we will move forward to make the needed repairs,” part of the foundation’s statement said.

The foundation went on to say opening the train this year was the goal, but it will continue to work on the project to eventually bring back the beloved Zilker Park attraction.

“We remain committed to ensuring the Zilker Eagle is part of Austin’s future. We will continue to work diligently and tirelessly to bring the train back. Given the current status, we anticipate the earliest the train will be ready will be fall 2023,” APF said.

Track erosion due to rain in 2019 caused the old train, the Zilker Zephyr, to shut down. The previous operators were working with Austin Parks and Recreation to repair it, but they couldn’t reach an agreement on a new contract. The former operators then removed the old tracks in August 2020 . Since then, APF has taken over the train project as well as a master plan for Zilker Park.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.