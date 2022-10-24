ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, MS

Florence Elementary celebrates National Blue Ribbon Award

By Thao Ta
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sd3zu_0ikldh8i00

FLORENCE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Rankin County school was among a handful of Mississippi schools honored for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon.

Florence Elementary can now call themselves a National Blue Ribbon School. The coveted award goes to schools that go above and beyond and is recognized by the United States Secretary of Education.

“This has been a long time coming. We have been working hard to maintain an ‘A.’ It’s been years of hard work and dedication,” said Principal Amanda Clark.

It’s the first award of its kind for Florence Elementary. National Blue Ribbon awards are based on a school’s overall academic performance or given to schools with notable improvements.

UMMC dentistry students learn to make dentures

“Florence Elementary winning a national award is such an honor. It’s so special and just shows the great things happening in the Rankin County School District,” Kym Jamison with the Rankin County School Board.

Former Florence Eagle Governor Tate Reevs sent his congratulatory message at Florence High’s pep rally last Friday where teachers, parents and school staff celebrated the prestigious award.

“As we celebrate a monumental milestone for your teachers, parents and for the students of Florence Elementary,” said Reeves.

It’s been almost a decade of teaching at Florence Elementary for Alicia Stringer.

Students learn about the auto industry in Madison County

“It’s very rewarding. You stress. You love these kids. Just to be recognized nationally, that’s really a big honor,” said Stringer, who teaches 3rd grade.

For many of the young scholars, it shows that hard work pays off.

Hayes Cooper Center in the Cleveland School District, Petal High School and Oak Grove Lower Elementary in Lamar County were on the list of this year’s National Blue Ribbon schools.

In early November, school officials will head to D.C. for the awards ceremony.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Forest Hill High School students shift to virtual learning Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Public Schools (JPS) announced all Forest Hill High School students will shift to virtual learning Tuesday, October 25. The shift is due to a lack of efficient water pressure. According to the district, staff and families have been notified.  It is also a scheduled 80% day for all JPS students because of professional […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Former Gov. Haley Barbour airlifted to UMMC after Yazoo County crash

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour was airlifted to a Jackson hospital after an accident in Yazoo County. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff said the crash happened Wednesday evening near Wolf Lake. According to Sheriff, Barbour dodged a dog in the road, lost control of his vehicle and overturned. Barbour had […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Fmr. Gov. Haley Barbour flown to Jackson hospital after crash

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour was flown to a Jackson hospital after a crash Wednesday night. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff, Barbour's black BMW SUV went up a culvert and overturned after he tried to avoid hitting a dog on Wolf Lake Road.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson approves pay raises for police officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has approved pay raises for the Jackson Police Department (JPD), which is a pay raise years in the making. “We think it’s high time that we’re able to give our first responders, particularly police officers, a raise,” said City Council President Ashby Foote, Ward 1. On Tuesday, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Leaders host town hall on EPA investigation into Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and the president of the NAACP discussed the EPA’s investigation into Jackson’s water crisis. Hundreds and hundreds of people showed up to a town hall to discuss the recent developments with the water infrastructure and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) investigation into Jackson’s water crisis. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Provine High School died in a car wreck in Jackson just days before her birthday. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Streets. Shamerria Smith, 18, was killed after a Ford Explorer hit her Nissan Altima, JPD says.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

New Stage brings ‘The Glass Menagerie’ to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Stage Theatre will bring to life the American classic of Tennessee Williams; The Glass Menagerie. The shows will run from Tuesday, October 25 to Sunday, November 6 at New Stage Theatre, located at 1100 Carlisle Street. Williams’ story is about a family of three who are struggling with connecting to […]
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native

Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hal & Mal’s in Jackson under new ownership

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hal & Mal’s, a longtime staple in downtown Jackson, has new owners. Malcolm White announced Damien Cavicchi and Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi will take the reins of the restaurant beginning November 1, 2022. White said he will have continued involvement and dedication for the business. For 37 years, Hal & Mal’s […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Free water testing offered during Jackson water distribution

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Jackson and wonder what’s really flowing from your faucet, an effort is underway to test your water. Tuesday, New Horizon Church helped launch “Check Your Tap.” While residents were getting free water and food, they could register to find out what they’re drinking.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Mississippi River level goes below zero; rise expected thanks to rainfall

The level of the Mississippi River at Vicksburg hit -0.08 on Monday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers River Gages website. The level is one of the river’s lowest this year as drought conditions caused by a lack of rain continue to affect the United States. The river’s level Friday was 0.17. The lowest level on record was -7 feet on Feb. 3, 1940.
VICKSBURG, MS
Madison County Journal

Frame shop flourishing in Madison

MADISON — Eric Norris loves having his Image Gallery Frame Shop here because it’s a family affair and he loves his customers. Norris originally opened his frame shop in October 1984 next to Madison Cellars on Highway 51. In February, he move down the shopping center next to...
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Warren County firefighters respond to vehicle fire

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Old Mt. Alban Road Monday night. The Vicksburg Post reported the fire happened just after 11:00 p.m. Firefighters said no one was injured during the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Inmate steals city truck before being re-captured in Ridgeland

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate tried to make an escape Tuesday after stealing a county truck, only to be re-captured by authorities a short time later. According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Madison County inmate Brendan Saizen, 19, was working...
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

“Nothing else like this” concert series held in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Twilight Concerts held its first concert series at Renaissance in Ridgeland on Saturday. The Blues Traveller, Government Mule and Bonneville performed. Organizers said the VIP experience is what sets them apart from other shows in the area. “There’s a very popular series like this in Memphis called ‘Live at the Garden.’ […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate shootout outside Provine High School

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shootout Tuesday outside Provine High School. Officers arrived at the scene around noon, moments after they got a call from the principal about a "heavy exchange of gunfire" between people in two separate cars near the school. According to police, one...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Canton woman pleads guilty to mail theft

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a Canton woman pled guilty to the federal crime of embezzling mail. Sherice E. Davis, 34, pled guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Davis was a Rural Carrier Associate and delivered mail along a rural route in Hinds […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

42K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy