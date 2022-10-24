Read full article on original website
Future of Huyser Farm Park house in hands of Laketown Township community
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It's up to Laketown Township community members to decide the fate of an unoccupied home on the east side of Huyser Farm Park. The township's parks and recreation commission formed a committee to discuss the home Oct. 19, and they're expected to recommend what to do with it, according to township officials.
Woman admits to biting child arm, state suspends child care license
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County woman will be barred from ever operating a child care facility in Michigan under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
Two hospitalized after Olive Township car crash
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Ottawa County Wednesday morning. Battle Creek crash: Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen. The crash happened on 120th Avenue when a 17-year-old boy from Allendale tried to pass a...
Powerball jackpot skyrockets to $625 million
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Millions of dollars could be won by a lucky lottery player after Monday night's Powerball jackpot. Lottery players have the chance to win $625 million, or $300 million if the cash option is taken, according to Michigan Lottery. West Michigan lottery: Kalamazoo County man wins over...
Michigan Army National Guard worries about future recruiting goals
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Army National Guard said its worried about hitting future recruiting goals, involving current soldiers and those joining for the first time. “Some challenges when you talk about not being able to meet certain goals, starts to directly impact readiness of units and being able to perform our mission,” said Maj. Jason Corner, the Michigan Army National Guard commander of recruiting and retention battalion.
Powerball Jackpot increases to $700 million for Wednesday's drawing
LANSING, Mich. — The prize for Wednesday's Michigan Lottery drawing rose to what could be the second largest jackpot ever won in the state. Another rise: Powerball jackpot skyrockets to $625 million. The Powerball jackpot increased to $700 million, with a cash option of $336 million, according to Michigan...
Attorney General Nessel details new settlement for Michigan veterans, families
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan veterans and their families who may have been exposed to toxic chemicals during their service may qualify for a settlement. Veterans, reservists and National Guard members who served at U.S. Marine Base Camp Lejeune between Aug. 1953 and Dec. 1987 could qualify for disability benefits, healthcare or compensation under the PACT Act, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Director Zaneta Adams in a video Monday.
Sault Ste. Marie looking at infrastructure to host more Great Lakes cruise ships
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Sault Ste. Marie is expecting ten more cruise ships to visit by spring, 2023. The increase would bring the total number of cruise ships stopping in Sault Ste. Marie to 50. With the cruise ship traffic, the city is looking to update...
Two found dead at Howard Township home, MSP investigating
NILES, Mich. — An investigation was opened in the suspicious deaths of a Cass County husband and wife. The 46-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were found dead at a home on Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township Sunday morning, according to state police. Cass County fire: Fire leads to...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Three men accused of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday, a triumph for state prosecutors after months of mixed results in the main case in federal court. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty of providing "material support"...
Man charged with murdering woman in Walmart parking lot competent to stand trial
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man charged with intentionally murdering a 65-year-old woman with his car is mentally competent to stand trial, according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office. Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was accused of killing Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township on Aug....
Governor Whitmer responds to Ethan Crumbley guilty plea
LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement Monday after Ethan Crumbley plead guilty to all 24 charges against him for the Oxford High School shooting. She began by saying her thoughts are with the families, students, teachers and staff at Oxford High School, and hoped Monday's outcome offered them peace, according to the Office of the Governor.
Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in St. Joseph County
FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 13-year-old Fawn River Township teen was airlifted to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car in St. Joseph County. The crash happened in the area of Fawn River Road and Big Hill Road when a 16-year-old Sturgis teen hit the 13-year-old in the road, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office.
Michigan governor candidates to debate for final time
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will debate Tuesday for the final time before the November election for control of the battleground state. Dixon, a former businesswoman and conservative commentator who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is hoping a late...
DeSantis claims Crist only showed up to work for 14 days this year: 'Imagine that deal for you'
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (TND) — During Monday night's debate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis slammed his opponent Charlie Crist, a former Democratic member of Congress, for failing to show up for work while representing Floridians in the House. "He as a congressman made $174,000 dollars a year, you know how...
Stage set for DeSantis-Crist debate in Florida as midterms draw closer
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic candidate Charlie Crist are scheduled to debate each other Monday night in downtown Fort Pierce. DeSantis is running for reelection. Challenger Crist spent almost three terms as congressman from St. Petersburg but served as a Republican governor...
