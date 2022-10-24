Read full article on original website
Related
Week 8 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Back from a bye, Kirk Cousins should have a big game against the Cardinals.
Bears' Justin Fields Seeks Out Mac Jones for Post-Game Handshake
Fields seeks out Mac Jones for post-game handshake originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields sought out Mac Jones after the Bears-Patriots Monday night game for a post-game handshake. The two's history goes back to their battle in the College Football championship in 2021. They were also in the...
Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney practice updates
The Giants knew before they started the practice week that they’d be shorthanded for their Week 8 game against the Seahawks in Seattle. On Wednesday, coach Brian Daboll made it clear that reinforcements, for the most part, were not on the way. They do have the feel-good story about...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Big Blue View
NFL trade rumors tracker 2022: New York Giants rumors
Follow any and all NFL 2022 trade rumors that impact the New York Giants leading up to the Tuesday, Nov. 1 trade deadline. We will add full stories on anything that is worthwhile. Tuesday, Oct.25. CBS Sports says the Giants should trade for Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. [FULL...
Examining NY Jets’ RB options after Breece Hall’s ACL tear
Despite this disappointing blow, all is not lost for the Jets’ run game. Update: The Jets have traded for Jacksonville Jaguars RB James Robinson in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick. The New York Jets’ 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos had devastating consequences. Breece Hall‘s knee injury...
Wichita Eagle
Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Reportedly Suffered Fracture Around Eye Socket
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was poked in the eye during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, reported suffering a fracture around the eye socket and septum, the cartilage in one's nose, according to an ESPN report. Doctors are reportedly determining whether surgery is necessary...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Zappe throws TD pass immediately after replacing Jones
The New England Patriots started Mac Jones at quarterback in Monday night's Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears, but he didn't even make it through the first half. After struggling to pick up yards and throwing an interception, Jones was benched early in the second quarter and replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe.
Yardbarker
New York Giants Injury Update: Daniel Bellinger, Evan Neal, Ben Bredeson
The New York Giants might’ve walked away from Week 7 with a victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they certainly endured several battle scars. Multiple offensive players went down during the contest, but that didn’t stop the Giants from scoring 23 points and doing enough damage to secure their sixth win of the 2022 season.
Brian Daboll had cool gesture for Giants fans after win
The New York Giants stayed hot with their road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and head coach Brian Daboll appreciated the way his team’s fans traveled for the game. He took a moment to show them afterward. Daboll, who was puffing on a victory cigar after his...
Will Levis claims he can throw a football 80 yards
Will Levis air it out a few times this season. Kentucky’s quarterback has five passes of 50-plus yards in six games, although a few of those were thanks to major yards after the catch, like the 70-yard touchdown to Barion Brown vs. Northern Illinois. How far can Levis throw the ball if given the time he needs? We got an answer yesterday on Pro Football Focus’ “It’s Just Football.” In a conversation with Trevor Sikkema and Mike Renner, Levis claims he can throw a ball 80 yards.
James Robinson brings abilities the NY Jets offense needed
What does James Robinson bring to the New York Jets?. New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas sent a message to his locker room: We’re in it to win it. After losing star rookie running back Breece Hall to a season-ending ACL injury, the Jets did not stand pat with what they had. Douglas pulled off a rare win-now move, trading a sixth-round pick (which will turn into a fifth-round pick if he hits 600 rushing yards this year) for Jaguars running back James Robinson.
Grading every Zach Wilson throw vs. Denver Broncos
How well did NY Jets QB Zach Wilson perform against the Green Bay Packers?. Our QB Grades series continues with Zach Wilson‘s fourth start of the 2022 season. For the second consecutive game, Wilson played a minimal role in an impressive road victory by the New York Jets, netting only 105 passing yards in 16-9 win over the Denver Broncos.
Jets’ Elijah Moore saga takes big twist after Breece Hall injury
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has been away from the team for the past week after he requested a trade from the organization. Unhappy with his role in the offense, Moore was seeking a move away in order to find a better opportunity. After being inactive in Week 7 while the Jets picked up their fifth win of the year over the Denver Broncos, Moore has reportedly returned to the facility and will be activated for Week 8, according to Rich Cimini.
WMUR.com
Mac Jones will start at quarterback for Patriots this Sunday, ESPN reports
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Mac Jones will start at quarterback for the New England Patriots this Sunday against the New York Jets, according to a new report from ESPN. A team source told ESPN's Field Yates that Mac Jones took about 90% of the first-team reps at practice on Wednesday and will be the team's starter.
Jets X-Factor
Florham Park, NJ
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT
Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.https://jetsxfactor.com
Comments / 0