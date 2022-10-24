Will Levis air it out a few times this season. Kentucky’s quarterback has five passes of 50-plus yards in six games, although a few of those were thanks to major yards after the catch, like the 70-yard touchdown to Barion Brown vs. Northern Illinois. How far can Levis throw the ball if given the time he needs? We got an answer yesterday on Pro Football Focus’ “It’s Just Football.” In a conversation with Trevor Sikkema and Mike Renner, Levis claims he can throw a ball 80 yards.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO