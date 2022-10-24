Read full article on original website
Related
‘Rock the Rim’ Event Founder Vogelgesang Joins ESPN Sioux Falls
The Trevor's Legacy Foundation's 'Rock the Rim' event in partnership with the Sioux Falls Skyforce is coming up on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls. On the Thursday edition of Overtime with Jeff Thurn and Bert, we visited with the founder of the Trevor's Legacy Foundation, Roxanne Vogelgesang. Here is the...
Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers
The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
What To Know About SDSU Football & Hobo Day
Brookings may become the 2nd largest city in South Dakota this Saturday during the 110th Annual Hobo Day celebration. Leading up to gameday the campus of South Dakota State University along with the city of Brookings has been enjoying several events like Bum-A-Meal, where SDSU students share a meal with community members.
Another Website Puts Sioux Falls in Iowa
No one knows exactly how many times it's happened in the past 166 years, but safe to say the number has several zeroes on the end of it. Ever since Sioux City (founded in 1854) and Sioux Falls (chartered in 1856) appeared on a map together people have been mixing up the exact locations of the two towns, which both sit along the Big Sioux River, 87 miles apart.
Foodie Alert: The Gruff Plates + Pours in Brandon Is Now Open
If there is one thing you learn quickly about the people of the Sioux Empire, we love the opportunity to check out a brand-new restaurant. And lucky for us, we have another new one that we can take for a test drive out in Brandon. The Gruff Plates + Pours...
Sioux Falls Skyforce Announce Training Camp Roster
Every single year you get a different group of players looking to make their own path in the NBA G League and with the Sioux Falls Skyforce as a new season begins. During that process, the first step is making the team and trying to secure a roster spot. The...
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
Sioux Falls to Witness Another Total Lunar Eclipse in November
Mother Nature is planning another celestial show for all the stargazers in the Sioux Empire in a couple of weeks. The final total lunar eclipse of the year is scheduled to happen during the early morning hours of (November 8) 2022. Trust me, you'll want to take a nap that...
Is Sioux Falls The Best City For Pumpkin Lovers? Not Really…
If you really have a passion for pumpkin patches or pumpkin spice lattes, then fall is the perfect season to satisfy your pumpkin soul. There are plenty of ways to celebrate fall and pumpkins throughout the state of South Dakota, especially in the Sioux Falls area. However, despite all its pumpkin treats and activities, Sioux Falls is apparently one of the worst cities for pumpkin lovers.
Try This New Beer Made For South Dakota Jackrabbit Fans
There is a new brew for South Dakota State University Jackrabbit fans to enjoy on game day. This beer gets Jackrabbits fans excited for the game while showing off some school spirit. This South Dakota brew would not have been possible without the partnership of a local brewery to help...
Which Are the Best Christmas Towns in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
Ready or not, Christmas is just two months from today. You no doubt have some traditional things you'll be doing once again this holiday season, but if you're looking to switch things up a little this year, why not check out a new destination to start some new traditions?. Reader’s...
Get Ready To Scream Inside This Sioux Falls Car Wash For Charity
Halloween is one of the spookiest times of the year. But out of all the witches and vampires, there is nothing scarier than a dirty car. Luckily, Sioux Falls has plenty of car washes to choose from. Silverstar Car Wash is one car wash establishment that keeps your car clean....
Win 4 Tickets to Saliva at South Dakota’s Royal River Casino
Saliva is making their way to the Royal River Casino in Flandreau, South Dakota for a November 12th, 2022 concert. Sign up below for a chance to win 4 tickets to the show!. Here's another special offer: Tickets in rows A & B are $60/ticket, and include 1 Meet 'N Greet Pass and 2 Free Drink Tickets.
Prairie Berry/Miner Brewing Taproom Closing in Sioux Falls
Beer and wine lovers in Sioux Falls are about to lose one of their taproom options. The Miner Brewing Company/Prairie Berry Winery taproom at the Western Mall is closing in November. The November 12 closing was officially announced on social media Monday (October 24) morning. Prairie Berry Winery got its...
Remembering the Halloween Blizzard that Buried South Dakota and Minnesota
The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 hit the Sioux Empire with over 15 inches of snow and several days of cold. It was part of a huge weather system that also inspired the George Clooney movie The Perfect Storm. The storm started with snow. Lots of snow. Then sixty-mile-an-hour winds showed...
Of Course, Minnesota Has More Electric Cars Than South Dakota
You're driving down the road and see a car up ahead pulled over to the side. No emergency lights blinking. But the driver is on the phone. Hmmm! Engine trouble? Out of gas? Flat tire? Nope. No battery power. It's becoming more and more common to see electric vehicles stranded...
Iowa Man Threatens to Shoot Sanford Employees with AK-47
An Iowa man gave Sanford employees in both Sioux Falls and Orange City Iowa quite a scare earlier this week. 60-year-old Ryan Betcke, from Granville, Iowa threatened to shoot Sanford employees on Wednesday according to the Sioux County Iowa Sheriff's Office. Dakota News Now is reporting the threat took place...
Here It Is, A Sioux Empire Small Town Success Story
You've read the stories just like I have over the past years and decades. The small towns are dying. The rural communities are fading away. Schools closing. Hospitals closing. Empty buildings along main street, where once-upon-a-time bustling businesses not only survived but thrived. For many of us, it's not just...
It’s Fall in South Dakota, Is Raking Leaves a Good Idea?
You might be in a bit of a panic thinking winter is getting ready to rear its ugly head and you haven't gotten all your leaves raked up. Heck, many trees in Sioux Falls haven't even dropped the majority of their leaves yet! But you can take a chill pill according to scientists and environmental experts.
How Sioux Falls ‘Sleep Out’ Is Raising Homelessness Awareness
Every January a statewide 24-hour homeless survey is done. The 2022 South Dakota statewide homeless count revealed that here in Sioux Falls, the number of homeless persons was 407. In South Dakota - in January!. If you knew that sleeping outside on the cold ground for one night could help...
ESPN Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnsiouxfalls.com/
Comments / 0