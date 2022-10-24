ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

The midterms will see a number of nonreligious candidates – but why is it so hard for atheists to get voted into Congress? | Opinion

The midterm elections are likely to return to Congress elected representatives who hold a range of religious beliefs. But while self-identified Christians, Muslims, Jews, Buddhists and Hindus currently rub shoulders in the corridors of power, one group is noticeably absent: atheists. And despite a growing number of openly nonreligious candidates running for office, it remains difficult for atheists to get a foothold in Congress.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

8 in 10 Democrats, Republicans say opposition would destroy America if not stopped: survey

Majorities of Republicans and Democrats in a new poll said that the political opposition would destroy America as we know it if it is not stopped. The NBC News poll, published on Sunday, found that 81 percent of Democratic respondents said the GOP “poses a threat that, if not stopped, will destroy America as we know it,” while 17 percent of Democrats surveyed disagreed.
Daily Mail

'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
189K+
Followers
80K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy