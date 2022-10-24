Read full article on original website
Latinos Tired of Being GOP's 'Political Piñatas' but Dems 'a Decade Behind'
Hispanic Americans are the fastest-growing racial and ethnic group in the U.S. electorate since the last midterm elections.
Most Cuban Americans disapprove of Biden on the issues, but new arrivals like him, poll finds
While a majority of Cuban Americans in South Florida disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of key issues, a majority of new arrivals from Cuba rate his overall performance extremely favorably, according to a poll released Tuesday by Florida International University. “Newer arrivals have a more liberal way of...
Immigration a top issue among Latino voters weeks out from Election Day
With the midterm elections less than three weeks away, immigration remains a top issue among Latino voters -- but views on legal and illegal immigration vary greatly.
The midterms will see a number of nonreligious candidates – but why is it so hard for atheists to get voted into Congress? | Opinion
The midterm elections are likely to return to Congress elected representatives who hold a range of religious beliefs. But while self-identified Christians, Muslims, Jews, Buddhists and Hindus currently rub shoulders in the corridors of power, one group is noticeably absent: atheists. And despite a growing number of openly nonreligious candidates running for office, it remains difficult for atheists to get a foothold in Congress.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Two-thirds of California voters say Trump should be prosecuted if there’s enough evidence, poll shows
Two-thirds of California voters believe former President Trump should be prosecuted if the government feels there is sufficient evidence of crimes, but far fewer believe he is likely to face charges, according to a new poll. The Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies survey, co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, found...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'gonna be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Graham made the remark during a raucous speech before a group of Republicans in Lima, Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
8 in 10 Democrats, Republicans say opposition would destroy America if not stopped: survey
Majorities of Republicans and Democrats in a new poll said that the political opposition would destroy America as we know it if it is not stopped. The NBC News poll, published on Sunday, found that 81 percent of Democratic respondents said the GOP “poses a threat that, if not stopped, will destroy America as we know it,” while 17 percent of Democrats surveyed disagreed.
Hear why Latino voters say Democrats are losing their support
CNN's Boris Sanchez speaks to Latino voters on different sides of the political aisle whom all share one thing in common: a desire for fair immigration policy.
Fact Check: Were 30K Colorado Non-Citizens Told to Vote in Coming Midterms?
Ads were sent out to residents unable to vote in elections, which has been seized upon by some to suggest a conspiracy is afoot.
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
Border crossings give Biden fresh bad news just weeks before midterm elections
The Biden administration released bad news for Democrats just two weeks out from the midterm elections, announcing late Friday that there had been 2.4 million border crossings by illegal immigrants in fiscal 2022 — a new record.
'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'
Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a...
Question 3 is hated by many and funded by rich out-of-state reformers, but…
Amid a political climate where almost every issue seems to be distilled to Democrats versus Republicans, or conservative versus liberal, Question 3 has emerged to create strange bedfellows in Nevada. Prominent Democrats, including Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, and prominent Republicans, including Rep. Mark Amodei, have both been quoted criticizing the...
Who will lead progressives after Bernie Sanders?
Here's a look at some progressives who may hope to lead the movement in a presidential race once Bernie Sanders steps aside.
