'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
‘The Voice’ Judge John Legend Breaks Silence About Blake Shelton’s Exit
With news about Blake Shelton leaving The Voice, everyone has been speaking out and now we’re hearing from John Legend. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight reporter Cassie Di Laura, Legend shared his thoughts about Shelton. “Well, you know. He’s been doing the show for 22 seasons. It’ll be...
Blake Shelton Quips He & Gwen Stefani Need 'Marriage Counseling' Because Of 'The Voice'
Is Blake Shelton's competitive streak taking a toll on his and Gwen Stefani's marriage? On the Monday, October 18, episode of The Voice, the spouses and their fellow coaches were super impressed with a performance put on by Jay Allen, a contestant who belongs to Stefani's team — but the Oklahoma native wound up pulling a steal to bring Allen on his side.The mom-of-three, 53, praised Allen and used the "save" option to keep him, but Shelton interrupted her by asking, "What if somebody steals Jay?" Shelton then used his one and only "steal," prompting his wife to get up...
Blake Shelton Is Leaving 'The Voice'—But Named His Replacement Years Ago
Blake Shelton has confirmed he is leaving "The Voice" after 23 seasons and told fans: "I've been wrestling with this for a while."
'The Voice': Former 'America's Got Talent' Semifinalist Ansley Burns Gets Blake Shelton to Block Gwen Stefani
Ansley Burns is just 15 years old, but the talented young singer had Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to do battle during Monday's The Voice!. The talented teen, who hails from South Carolina, was previously a semifinalist on season 14 of America's Got Talent when she was just 11, but has returned to the stage for this season of the NBC singing competition, wowing the coaches with her performance of LeAnn Rimes' rendition of "Unchained Melody."
‘The Voice': Blake Shelton Blocks Gwen Stefani Over 15-Year-Old Singer [Watch]
Blake Shelton insisted he was not going to turn around for another artist during Monday night's (Oct. 3) edition of Season 22’s The Voice. But he did just that. The country star couldn't help but hit his red button for 15-year-old Ansley Burns of South Carolina. Burns, who stands...
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Wants a 'Do-Over' After a Technical Issue During a Battle Round Performance
A minor technical issue on Tuesday's The Voice had coach Blake Shelton hoping for a do-over!. The final episode of the season 22 Battle Rounds featured Team Blake's Bryce Leatherwood pitted against husband-and-wife duo The Dryes for a performance of Brooks & Dunn's "Red Dirt Road." But things got off to a bit of a rocky start for the makeshift trio, and the coaches seemed to notice right away during their critiques.
The Voice Recap: Five (!) Contestants Sent Packing by Tuesday's Battles
Sheesh. We won’t get to Season 22’s Live Playoffs on The Voice for a while yet, and already, contestants are getting eliminated quicker than those red chairs can even turn around. Tuesday, five more singers got the chop — including one who we didn’t hear sing so much as a note all evening. Which one? Read on, we’ll discuss. Team Camila: Eric Who (Grade: C) defeated Sydney Kronmiller (Grade: B+) on “Paparazzi” | Not sure it was the coach’s best choice ever to give this duo the balladized version of the hit for which they were so, ahem, Gaga. It was...
Trailer Revealed for Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s New Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’
Before Blake Shelton announced his departure from The Voice, we found out about his next… The post Trailer Revealed for Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s New Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’ appeared first on Outsider.
Leslie Jordan Opened Up About Being ‘Embraced’ by Nashville in One of His Final Interviews: ‘So Unexpected’
Country music star was one of the last things Leslie Jordan added to his long list of joy-bringing talents before his unexpected death on Monday, Oct. 24, following a fatal car crash in Los Angeles at age 67. In one of his final interviews, a sit-down with CBS News, the beloved star opened up about being embraced by the genre’s community. “So unexpected just to happen in my 60s – I’m a country music singer now,” he said, laughing. “I love Nashville and the way that Nashville embraced me, you know, and to be taken kind of serious, and to...
Two Pa. singers faced battle rounds on ‘The Voice’ last night (10/24/22). How did they do?
Two singers from Pennsylvania faced battle rounds on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, on NBC’s “The Voice.”. One has moved on in the competition, while the other was eliminated. LIVE STREAM: NBC on Peacock, fuboTV (free trial), DirecTV and SlingTV. During the battle rounds, the coaches - Blake Shelton,...
How to watch ‘Survivor’ tonight (10/26/22): FREE live stream, time, channel
Tonight’s episode of “Survivor” is called “Mergatory.”. “Survivor” airs at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. LIVE STREAM: CBS on Paramount+ (free trial), fuboTV (free trial) and. CBS says, “The game intensifies when the tribes meet each other at the same camp. Also, castaways must scramble...
‘The Voice’ Recap: Battles Come to an End as Blake Shelton Uses His Save
The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday night to finish up the Battles, as coach Blake Shelton finally used his save on married couple The Dryes. This episode also opened with a unique Battle to a song from Frozen 2 on Team Legend. Team Legend Stuns with ‘Frozen 2’ Battle...
The Judds’ Love is Alive Final Concert Set to Be Televised
The Judds’ 1991 Farewell Tour marked not only a special moment in the lives and careers of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, but also a special moment in country music history. Parting ways due to mother Naomi’s retirement, The Judds said their goodbyes as a twosome with a final tour that came to a close at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Airing in living rooms everywhere, the television special depicted a heartfelt send-off of the mother-daughter duo who launched their careers together in 1983.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Season 50: Fans Want Dru Winters Back
Here's a look the reason behind Victoria Rowell's departure as Dru Winters on 'The Young and the Restless' and how fans want her back.
WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini & Wynonna Judd Dance Together in Funny ‘Girls Night Out’ Video
Country Music stars Wynonna Judd and Kelsea Ballerini cut a rug to a Soulja Boy tune, and the evidence was shared on Instagram. Ballerini posted the fun clip featuring herself and the iconic Judd to her account. In the clip, Ballerini seems to poke fun at critics that claim she isn’t “country enough.”
CBS announces when ‘Frosty the Snowman’ and ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ will air on TV
Two holiday favorites will air on CBS right after Thanksgiving 2022. The network has released its entire lineup of holiday programming that also includes the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 24; “Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon” on Dec. 28 and the “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Bg Bash” on Dec. 31.
New live streams offer Eyewitness News, ABC News special events, local stories and shows
Watch live news, stories and events from Eyewitness News, ABC News and ABC Localish Network.
