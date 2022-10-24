ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Quips He & Gwen Stefani Need 'Marriage Counseling' Because Of 'The Voice'

Is Blake Shelton's competitive streak taking a toll on his and Gwen Stefani's marriage? On the Monday, October 18, episode of The Voice, the spouses and their fellow coaches were super impressed with a performance put on by Jay Allen, a contestant who belongs to Stefani's team — but the Oklahoma native wound up pulling a steal to bring Allen on his side.The mom-of-three, 53, praised Allen and used the "save" option to keep him, but Shelton interrupted her by asking, "What if somebody steals Jay?" Shelton then used his one and only "steal," prompting his wife to get up...
OKLAHOMA STATE
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Former 'America's Got Talent' Semifinalist Ansley Burns Gets Blake Shelton to Block Gwen Stefani

Ansley Burns is just 15 years old, but the talented young singer had Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to do battle during Monday's The Voice!. The talented teen, who hails from South Carolina, was previously a semifinalist on season 14 of America's Got Talent when she was just 11, but has returned to the stage for this season of the NBC singing competition, wowing the coaches with her performance of LeAnn Rimes' rendition of "Unchained Melody."
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Blake Shelton Wants a 'Do-Over' After a Technical Issue During a Battle Round Performance

A minor technical issue on Tuesday's The Voice had coach Blake Shelton hoping for a do-over!. The final episode of the season 22 Battle Rounds featured Team Blake's Bryce Leatherwood pitted against husband-and-wife duo The Dryes for a performance of Brooks & Dunn's "Red Dirt Road." But things got off to a bit of a rocky start for the makeshift trio, and the coaches seemed to notice right away during their critiques.
TVLine

The Voice Recap: Five (!) Contestants Sent Packing by Tuesday's Battles

Sheesh. We won’t get to Season 22’s Live Playoffs on The Voice for a while yet, and already, contestants are getting eliminated quicker than those red chairs can even turn around. Tuesday, five more singers got the chop — including one who we didn’t hear sing so much as a note all evening. Which one? Read on, we’ll discuss. Team Camila: Eric Who (Grade: C) defeated Sydney Kronmiller (Grade: B+) on “Paparazzi” | Not sure it was the coach’s best choice ever to give this duo the balladized version of the hit for which they were so, ahem, Gaga. It was...
Rolling Stone

Leslie Jordan Opened Up About Being ‘Embraced’ by Nashville in One of His Final Interviews: ‘So Unexpected’

Country music star was one of the last things Leslie Jordan added to his long list of joy-bringing talents before his unexpected death on Monday, Oct. 24, following a fatal car crash in Los Angeles at age 67. In one of his final interviews, a sit-down with CBS News, the beloved star opened up about being embraced by the genre’s community. “So unexpected just to happen in my 60s – I’m a country music singer now,” he said, laughing. “I love Nashville and the way that Nashville embraced me, you know, and to be taken kind of serious, and to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Recap: Battles Come to an End as Blake Shelton Uses His Save

The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday night to finish up the Battles, as coach Blake Shelton finally used his save on married couple The Dryes. This episode also opened with a unique Battle to a song from Frozen 2 on Team Legend. Team Legend Stuns with ‘Frozen 2’ Battle...
American Songwriter

The Judds’ Love is Alive Final Concert Set to Be Televised

The Judds’ 1991 Farewell Tour marked not only a special moment in the lives and careers of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, but also a special moment in country music history. Parting ways due to mother Naomi’s retirement, The Judds said their goodbyes as a twosome with a final tour that came to a close at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Airing in living rooms everywhere, the television special depicted a heartfelt send-off of the mother-daughter duo who launched their careers together in 1983.
MURFREESBORO, TN
PennLive.com

CBS announces when ‘Frosty the Snowman’ and ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ will air on TV

Two holiday favorites will air on CBS right after Thanksgiving 2022. The network has released its entire lineup of holiday programming that also includes the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 24; “Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon” on Dec. 28 and the “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Bg Bash” on Dec. 31.
MONTANA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
189K+
Followers
80K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy