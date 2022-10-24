Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Franken Says Nuclear, Solar Are Energy Options To Pursue
Sioux Center, Iowa — Michael Franken, the Democrat running against Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, says American ingenuity is the answer to the country’s energy challenges. Franken, a retired admiral, says his experience in the Navy indicates nuclear power can be an option. Franken says a small nuclear reactor,...
kiwaradio.com
Trumpeter Swan Resurgence In Iowa: Record Number Of Nests Recorded
Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has identified a record number of trumpeter swan nests. DNR waterfowl biologist Orrin Jones says the species was reintroduced in Iowa in 1993. According to the DNR’s website, unregulated hunting and the draining of wetlands after European settlers arrived in...
kiwaradio.com
OvaEasy turns Iowa eggs into a more shelf-stable product
IARN — Most of us are very aware of the fact that Iowa is the nation’s top egg producing state. Eggs are dense with nutrients and easy to cook, which means they’re always in demand from families across the country and the world. The only issue with eggs, though, is that they can be difficult to transport over long distances due to their fragility and perishability. That’s why OvaEasy, which is based in Panora, Iowa, focuses on producing a high-functioning egg powder. Now, people across the globe can enjoy Iowa eggs no matter where they are. Nutriom CEO Hernan Etcheto said the USDA loan they received will help them to focus on their mission to feed the world.
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Harvest Nears Completion; Not So Much Elsewhere In State
Northwest Iowa — Our harvest is nearing completion up here in northwest Iowa, but that’s not the case everywhere in the state. Melissa Bond from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service tells us more about the statewide stats. She gives us some more details about the dry conditions...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Alcohol-Related Deaths Shoot Up In Last Decade
Statewide Iowa — Information gathered by the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy shows an increase in alcohol-related deaths from 440 in 2011 to 827 in 2021. The director of the office, Dale Woolery, says the pandemic could be part of the reason for the increase. He says...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa harvest reviews: “Better than expected.”
IARN — We have certainly had our challenges in this growing season. What started out as a mostly regional drought has spread across the state in some way, shape, or form. While the dryness did nothing to help many of our acres, it has lent itself to a rapid harvest pace this fall. The latest Iowa Crop Progress Report shows that the state has soybeans 88% harvested and corn 59% harvested.
kiwaradio.com
Iowans Are Warned About Bogus Car Dealership Websites
Statewide Iowa — The consumer protection division of the Iowa Attorney General’s office reports an upturn in the number of complaints about fake car dealerships appearing online. Ashley Kieler, a spokeswoman for the AG’s office, says crooks are building sophisticated websites that mirror legitimate dealerships and they’re luring...
kiwaradio.com
Why are input costs staying so high, & what is fertilizer’s future?
IARN — As the combines roll across Iowa, many producers’ minds are already on the 2023 growing season. While there are many factors that go into a crop, this year a lot of folks are focused on those large dollar signs. Cost is the one factor that overreaches all of agriculture. No matter what the input is, it costs money to obtain it. Those costs are going ever higher, especially in fertilizers, with no end in sight.
kiwaradio.com
Off farm income becoming bigger part of ag and rural economy
IARN – According to a recent study by the University of Missouri, American farmers and producers are becoming more dependent on income sources outside of their farms. The research concludes that 82 percent of farm household income now comes from off-farm. Rob Fox with CoBank says that while the...
kiwaradio.com
Farm financing demand edges higher
IARN — Strong agricultural prices continue to support the farm economy, but the rapid rise in production expenses could pressure profit margins. That’s pushing the demand for farm financing higher. Larger-sized operating loans are continuing to boost farm lending activity. The Kansas City Fed says the volume of...
kiwaradio.com
Respiratory Illnesses Up Among Kids
Statewide, Iowa — Healthcare providers are reporting increases in respiratory illnesses among kids. University of Iowa Healthcare pediatrician, Adam Brown, says they are seeing the common flu as well as increases in RSV. Doctor Brown says you can do some things so your child avoids getting infected. He says...
