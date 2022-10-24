Donald Wayne Allen, 91, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 in Kokomo, IN at North Woods Village nursing home. He was born on September 20, 1931 in Zanesville, Ohio, a son of the late Howard and Dorthy Allen. He graduated from Zanesville High School in 1950. In 1952, he attended Johnson Bible College and in 1956, he graduated from Kentucky Christian College, where he received a BA and MM degree. During his education, he served in four student ministries. His first ministry was at Perryton Church of Christ in Perryton, OH, while serving there he married Glenna Embrey in May of 1958. His next ministries include, First Church of Christ in Caldwell, OH, First Christian Church in Oblong, IL , Licking Valley Church of Christ in Newark, OH, Scottdale Church of Christ in Scottdale, PA, First Christian Church in Martins Ferry, OH, Austin Christian Church in Austin, IN, and retired at Mt. Carmel Christian Church in Trafalgar, IN in 2010.

