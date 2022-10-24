Read full article on original website
wtuz.com
New Vehicles in Service for New Philadelphia
Nick McWilliams reporting – A pair of new vehicles are being put to use by workers in the city of New Philadelphia. A backhoe for use in the general services department and a dump truck for the water department have both arrived, and have already been put into service by the city.
WHIZ
AEP crews working to repair utility pole on Linden Avenue
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–AEP crews are working to repair a utility pole on Linden Avenue that was damaged due to a vehicle accident. AEP officials said in order to fix the pole they will need to shut off service to approximately 170 customers in the area. An estimated time of restoration...
WHIZ
Fire at Granville’s Buxton Inn
A fire broke out Tuesday morning at Granville’s historic Buxton Inn. Around 50-60 firefighters responded to the two alarm fire at around 8:30am. According to a Facebook post from the Buxton Inn the fire was in the kitchen and no one was in the building when the fire caught. Officials said no one was harmed.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Officials announce the closure of London Rd. in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Pickaway County officials announced the temporary closure of London Road in Derby. According to the Indiana & Ohio Railway, the closure will last for 5 to 7 days for track repairs. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternative route during that time.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Stages Pond Preserve Haunted? Ohio Officials Say Yes
PICKAWAY – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is getting into the spooky spirit with campfire stories about some of the state’s eeriest spots. The next tale takes place just south of Columbus to Stage’s Pond State Nature Preserve. Fiery embers once again set the scene...
I-270 East now open after a crash near I-71 in SW Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Interstate 270 eastbound near I-71 has reopened after it was shut down for about an hour due to a crash Monday morning. All lanes traveling eastbound were closed, and traffic was being detoured onto I-71. Traffic is still backed up nearly two miles, beginning at the Grove City exit, but the […]
WTRF
The Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Walking Trail Dedication in Belmont County
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – This $2 million project funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation has been over a decade in the making. The Great Stone Viaduct Society has been working to increase awareness of the significance of the railroad and securing long-term preservation of the structure, and today they unveiled a new era for this monument.
WHIZ
Fatal motorcycle accident in Coshocton County
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities said a Coshocton man was killed in a motorcycle accident Monday. The accident happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 14000 block of State Route 83 in Franklin Twp. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reports that 58-year-old Mark Hepner was traveling south on his 2019 Harley Davidson...
WHIZ
Donald W. Allen
Donald Wayne Allen, 91, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 in Kokomo, IN at North Woods Village nursing home. He was born on September 20, 1931 in Zanesville, Ohio, a son of the late Howard and Dorthy Allen. He graduated from Zanesville High School in 1950. In 1952, he attended Johnson Bible College and in 1956, he graduated from Kentucky Christian College, where he received a BA and MM degree. During his education, he served in four student ministries. His first ministry was at Perryton Church of Christ in Perryton, OH, while serving there he married Glenna Embrey in May of 1958. His next ministries include, First Church of Christ in Caldwell, OH, First Christian Church in Oblong, IL , Licking Valley Church of Christ in Newark, OH, Scottdale Church of Christ in Scottdale, PA, First Christian Church in Martins Ferry, OH, Austin Christian Church in Austin, IN, and retired at Mt. Carmel Christian Church in Trafalgar, IN in 2010.
WTOV 9
Pair of Belmont County arrests net large drug haul
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — More drugs are coming off the streets in Belmont County. Tuesday, Richland Township Police received a complaint from the parking lot of Gabe’s in St. Clairsville. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle, as he had overdosed on drugs.
WHIZ
Ohio’s First Lady Promotes Imagination Library
Ohio’s First Lady made a visit to Zanesville on Wednesday morning to promote the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Ohio. Fran DeWine stopped by the John McIntire Library where she took part in a book reading and talked with parents and kids. The Imagination Library mails kids one high...
WHIZ
Dillon State Park Halloween Campout 2022
NASHPORT, Ohio – It’s time to get spooky! Dillon State Park and Friends are kicking off their Halloween Campout this weekend. The weekend will be jam-packed with events and Park Naturalist Michael Durst says they are grateful for the help of donations to help start the exciting weekend off.
OSP on scene for plane crash; 2 injured
Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene for an aircraft crash.
Columbus homicide investigating north side stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after Columbus police said he was stabbed Monday afternoon on the city’s north side. Police said the incident was reported at approximately 2:40 p.m. on the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive. The victim, identified as a 39-year-old man, was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in […]
WHIZ
Home invasion in Coshocton County
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion. It happened shortly after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Wilson Avenue in Coshocton. Authorities said they received a 911 call stating that two males forced entry into the residence, and fired a weapon...
WHIZ
Playoff Game Means Early Dismissal for West M
West Muskingum’s football team is heading to the OHSAA post season tournament. This Friday they’ll travel to Fairland High School for a 7pm kick-off. Due to the length of the trip and in order to give fans plenty of time to arrive West Muskingum Schools will have a two-hour early dismissal for all students on Friday, October 28.
Belmont County NAACP moves to fire St. Clairsville principal
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County NAACP is recommending that St. Clairsville High School fire its principal. Belmont County NAACP President Jerry Moore Jr. told 7News through a press release that they met with St. Clairsville’s Superintendent and legal counsel about an incident that happened in September. Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” […]
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area
Photo by Jennifer_Sharp from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local joints. If you're in need of bread, you should check out the wonderful handcrafted small-batch bread at this bakery. Their bread is made without any preservatives or chemical additives. Customers love their garlic and rosemary focaccia (which is also vegan); rustic French, which has a flavorful dark crust on the outside while being open and airy on the inside; and house bread, a white bread that makes for great sandwiches and toast.
Raleigh News & Observer
Student crushed by tree he and his cross country teammates knocked down, Ohio cops say
A high school student was crushed by a falling tree after competing at a cross country meet in Cambridge, Ohio, according to police. The student, junior Owen Grubb, was “cooling off” in nearby woods along with several teammates from Minerva High School in the afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a Cambridge Police Department report.
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion man killed in Motorcycle accident in Richland County
LEXINGTON—The Mansfield Post is investigating a fatal crash which occurred on SR 97 at Gass Road, Troy Township, Richland County. The crash was reported at 6:05 PM Sunday evening. The preliminary investigation shows a 2007 Ford Fusion being driven by Trenton Hoffer, 20 years old, Mansfield, Ohio, was traveling...
