Lakers Injury Update: Cole Swider To Be Reevaluated In 4 Weeks With Navicular Stress Reaction Of Right Foot

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Related
Magic Johnson Says Luke Walton Was The Reason He Left The Los Angeles Lakers
Not being able to fire Luke Walton cause Magic Johnson to leave the Lakers.
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Lamar Odom brings up Kobe Bryant as he argues why Lakers should trade Anthony Davis
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom had some interesting thoughts on how the Lakers can improve their roster in the 2022-23 season. With the Lakers starting the season 0-3, there are questions about whether or not this roster can contend for a playoff spot, never mind an NBA title in the 2022-23 campaign. With LeBron James still playing at a high level, it would make sense for the Lakers to go all in to try to win another title while he is still on the team.
Kendrick Perkins Sends A Big Warning To Russell Westbrook: "If He Don't Be Careful, He Will Find Himself Out Of The League Come Next Year."
Kendrick Perkins warns Russell Westbrook about the scenario where he's out of the league next year.
Klay Thompson says allowing Stephen Curry to switch onto Kyrie Irving before Game 7 dagger still haunts him
One of the most iconic games in NBA history came in 2016 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. As Cavs fans know well, the team battled back from a 3-1 series deficit to claim the title over an incredibly dominant Warriors team.
Los Angeles Lakers offered up picks, Russell Westbrook in trade to the Utah Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves at 0-3 on the season and in the midst of a stretch that has
Yardbarker
Stephen Curry On What Young Warriors Players Should Learn After Nearly Blowing A 26-Point Lead Against The Kings: "We Make It Look Easy At Times, And That’s Built Over A Decade Of Work And Reps. It’s Really Hard To Win In This League."
The Golden State Warriors are one of the best franchises in the NBA and a lot of its credit goes to the organization for always believing in their young guys and giving them time to develop into legitimate stars. They did so with the original trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.
Jay Williams Says The Lakers Should Consider Trading LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "Everyone Should Be On The Table."
Jay Williams says the Lakers should start over and trade everyone.
Lakers Fan Clowns On Russell Westbrook’s Shooting By Sharing A Picture Of What Would Have Been An Older Tupac: “Tupac If Westbrook Was The Shooter”
A Lakers fan clowned on Russell Westbrook's shooting by sharing a picture of what would have been an older Tupac.
Paul Pierce Couldn't Wait To Call Out The Los Angeles Lakers: "The Lakers Team Is Built Worse Than Kendrick Perkins"
NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce calls out the Los Angeles Lakers by using an insult around Kendrick Perkins.
TMZ.com
LeBron James Hits Nobu After Tough Lakers Loss
LeBron James turned to raw fish and sexy mood lighting to get over yet another miserable Lakers loss on Sunday night ... hitting Nobu just minutes after his squad fell to the Blazers. LBJ hit up the popular sushi restaurant in Malibu ... right after his team suffered a gut-wrenching...
Opinion: The Warriors Should Sign This Former 3rd Overall Pick
I believe that the Golden State Warriors should consider signing Derrick Favors.
ng-sportingnews.com
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka demonstrates how not to build around LeBron James: Timeline from 2020 NBA title to contract extension
The Lakers are a hot mess. One week into the season, they're giving extended rotation minutes to a former DoorDash driver, answering daily questions about Russell Westbrook's historically bad shooting, and watching Patrick Beverley address the crowd on their home opener, emphatically declaring: "We're going to make the playoffs." It's...
Adam Silver Reacts To LeBron James Saying He Wants To Be The Owner Of An Expansion Team In Las Vegas: "I Think It's Very Healthy For The League..."
Adam Silver responds to LeBron James' desire to own an NBA team in Las Vegas.
lakeshowlife.com
Lakers may finally win their first game after latest injury news
The Los Angeles Lakers have not got out to the kind of start that they were hoping for in the 2022-23 season as the team has dropped its first three games of the year. For the most part, this has looked like a continuation of last season, which should not be much of a surprise.
NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After Abysmal Performance Against Grizzlies: "This Guy Was Supposed To Be The Future Of Basketball"
Ben Simmons fouled out of a Brooklyn Nets loss for the second time this season, making fans extremely upset after the game.
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry Achieves Another Absurd 3-Point Stat in Warriors' Win Over Kings
Steph achieves another absurd 3-point stat in win over Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steph Curry's ability to shoot the basketball is unmatched and he reinforced that thought in the Warriors' 130-125 win over the Kings on Sunday night at Chase Center. By finishing the game with 33...
ESPN
Kevin Durant heaps praise on Grizzlies' 'unique' Ja Morant
MEMPHIS -- Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant had high praise for Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, noting that the 23-year-old point guard is "doing some stuff that we've never seen before." When asked prior to Monday's game against the Grizzlies if Morant's game reminded him of anyone, Durant said...
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Kobe Bryant Forced Teammates To Train At 5 AM With Him After Going To Party The Night Before: “I Hung Out With You, Now You Come Hang Out With Me”
Kobe Bryant used an interesting tactic to get his teammates to train with him even after partying the night before.
Lakers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT
LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.https://lakersnation.com
Comments / 0