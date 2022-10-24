Read full article on original website
DualSense Edge controller: Sony announces outlandish pricing and release date for premium PlayStation 5 wireless controller
Sony has provided more details about the DualSense Edge, a wireless controller that it previewed in August. While Sony will open pre-orders on October 25, the company will not start shipping units until January 26, 2023. Additionally, Sony stresses that the DualSense Edge will only be available while stocks last, implying a limited run of sorts.
PlayStation quietly removes PS Plus feature
Weirdly, Sony has seemingly deleted the dates that tell you when games are leaving PlayStation Plus from the display menus and graphical user experience on the PlayStation 5. It's very possible that this is an error that has emerged from an update, before we start rolling up our sleeves. However. It is known that Sony doesn't particularly prioritise preservation of its storied library of games, especially in contrast with Xbox's commitment to backwards-compatibility across generations and TLC for older titles.
PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals Free Games for November
PlayStation Plus subscribers may already know what free games they're getting in November thanks to a reputable leak which named three games supposedly going to be available next month. Those three games are Nioh 2, LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. PlayStation hasn't yet officially revealed which games will be available next month, but we should know soon with the games set to be available shortly afterwards. Until the latter happens, subscribers can still download October's free games for the next couple of days.
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console Now Available for $399.99 Shipped by Invitation
Sony’s PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console is slimmer than the disc version, and it’s now available for $399.99 shipped by invitation. You’ll still be able to harness the power of a semi-custom AMD CPU, GPU and SSD, complete with an integrated I/O that lets you maximize play sessions with near instant load times. Product page.
Xbox Cloud Gaming now has 20 million users
If you’re a fan of Xbox Cloud Gaming, you are definitely not alone. As reported by The Verge, on Microsoft’s first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings call, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming, the company’s cloud gaming service, has officially crossed 20 million users. While that...
An Xbox Game Pass Price Increase Could Be On The Way
Xbox Game Pass may be seeing a price increase in the near future, it seems. As reported by The Verge, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer recently hinted at the possibility of a price increase for Xbox Game Pass during The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live Conference. Spencer says that he doesn’t think they can hold the price at what it is currently forever.
Save $900 on a Sony 55-inch OLED TV
OLED smart TVs are a great way to bring the movie theater experience straight to your home. With the Sony Bravia XR 55-inch A80K OLED Smart TV, you can enjoy a cinematic view without a hefty price tag. If you head over to BuyDig's eBay webpage, you can get this 2022 model for only $1,398, saving you over $900 on a new TV.
65-inch Samsung 4K TV just got slashed by $450 in this early Black Friday deal
Early Black Friday TV deals have landed at Amazon: this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV just dropped to a lowest ever price.
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
This 55-inch LG OLED TV is $400 off in the Walmart Rollback Sale
With Amazon debuting Prime Day deals in its Prime Early Access Sale tomorrow, other retailers are getting in on the sale action as well — with one beating it to the punch. Walmart is offering a great series of deals in its Walmart Rollback Sale, including this terrific bargain on a 55-inch LG A2 Series 4K OLED Smart TV. Though it normally costs a hefty $1,298, it’s now down to a more affordable $897, which is a savings of $401. If you’ve been thinking about picking up a TV with exceptional picture quality, now is your chance.
Bethesda announces surprise next-gen update for Fallout 4
In brief: Bethesda is wrapping up its month-long 25th anniversary celebration of the Fallout series on a high note. On Monday, Bethesda announced a next-gen update for Fallout 4. Set to launch in 2023, the freebie will be available for Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 as well as on the PC. Details are sparse at this hour but we do know it'll support 4K resolution and high frame rates, plus deliver bug fixes and bonus Creation Club content.
Malicious Clicker Spotted In 16 Android Apps, Here's A List
McAfee’s “threat research team” spotted a malicious clicker in 16 Android apps. These are all utility apps, and they’ve been downloaded over 20 million times, if we combine their download numbers. Malicious Clicker has been found in 16 Android apps, delete them now!. Now, if you’ve...
PlayStation Plus November 2022 freebies include Harry Potter, Nioh 2
Folks, it is once again that time. Reliable PlayStation Plus leaker billbil-kun (via Dealabs) has struck again, this time with what appear to be the titles free to Essential tier subscribers in November. Now, it’s worth keeping in mind that this is unofficial news and is yet to be confirmed...
PlayStation Stars: Everything You Need To Know
Sony rolled out its PlayStation Stars loyalty program to gamers earlier this month, giving them new ways to earn perks and unique digital collectibles to show off to their friends. By all accounts, PlayStation Stars is meant to be a fun way to incentivize playing games on your PlayStation console. Sony also hopes it’ll convince some players to spend money in its digital store front. As this is currently the only way to earn points.
Chrome's Going To Drop Windows 7 Next Year
Windows 7 was a great build of the operating system, but it’s time to move on. We just got word from Android Police that Google Chrome will drop support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 early next year. This is something that we should have expected. Windows 7 debuted...
DualSense Edge Pre-Orders Are Finally Available
Sony is now allowing customer to place pre-orders for the DualSense Edge controller that it announced back at the end of August. The company confirmed that pre-orders for the DualSense Edge would be going live at the end of this month, and sure enough you can now put the money down to buy one.
You Can Vote On New YouTube TV/Console App Features
Everyone wants their voices heard especially when it comes to new features to their favorite programs. This is why YouTube is letting people vote on new features coming to its TV and console apps. In a new forum post, the company stated that it wants to collect user feedback on...
Top 10 Best Anime Android Games – October 2022
Anime dominates several forms of media like TV shows, comic books, and, unfortunately, movies (we’re all still reeling from DragonBall Evolution). It also dominates the gaming world with all sorts of games based on anime characters across multiple platforms. There’s a healthy number of Anime Android games, and here’s a list of the top 10.
Google Workspace Users Now Have More Cloud Storage (A Lot More!)
If you’re a business owner nowadays, then you know that cloud storage is extremely important. This is why Google issued a massive update for its suite of office applications. Now, Google Workspace gives Individual users access to 1TB of cloud storage, according to TechRadar. When you get a Google...
New Galaxy S22 Update Brings Astrophotography
The Galaxy S22 phones have some of the best cameras of 2022. While this is true, they can still be made even better. Samsung just announced that a new update will bring astrophotography and other camera features to the Galaxy S22 phones. The Galaxy S22 phones received praise when they...
