WHIZ
Dillon State Park Halloween Campout 2022
NASHPORT, Ohio – It’s time to get spooky! Dillon State Park and Friends are kicking off their Halloween Campout this weekend. The weekend will be jam-packed with events and Park Naturalist Michael Durst says they are grateful for the help of donations to help start the exciting weekend off.
WHIZ
Annual Pancake Day is Just Weeks Away
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Community Pancake Day is an annual event that brings people together to enjoy a meal that raises funds for area organizations that give back to the community. South Zanesville Fire Chief Russell Taylor along with April Cohagen Gibson of the Working Wonder Women gathered to promote the event and explain how it benefits the community.
WHIZ
Ohio’s First Lady Promotes Imagination Library
Ohio’s First Lady made a visit to Zanesville on Wednesday morning to promote the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Ohio. Fran DeWine stopped by the John McIntire Library where she took part in a book reading and talked with parents and kids. The Imagination Library mails kids one high...
WHIZ
First Baptist Church Will Hold Food and Clothing Giveaway
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As budgets become tighter, Muskingum County is fortunate to have organizations that care enough to provide support to those who may find themselves in need. South Zanesville’s First Baptist Church Pastor David Nuhfer discussed a couple of events the church will be hosting later this...
WHIZ
Robert “Bobby” McGee
Robert “Bobby” A. McGee, 55, was surrounded by his family when he was welcomed into Heaven by his father, Big Bill, Monday morning, October 24, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born December 12, 1966, in Zanesville, he was a son of Judy (Crozier) McGee and the late...
WHIZ
Frank R. Blaney
Frank R. Blaney, 94 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2022, at the Morrison House of Zanesville, surrounded by the people who loved him. Frank was born October 7, 1928, in Zanesville, Ohio, to the late Christy R. Blaney and Clyta Mae (Simmons) Blaney. He retired from Brockway Glass Co., employed from 1947 to 1985. He served 25 years as V.P. of the G.P.P.A. W. Local #159.
WHIZ
New Concord Library to Host a Halloween Themed Event
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Halloween brings joy and excitement to kids every year but amongst the frivolity certain dangers could be lurking in the shadows. The Muskingum County Library System’s New Concord Branch Service Coordinator Joshua McPeek announced an upcoming event that stresses the importance of Stranger Danger to parents and children while enjoying Halloween festivities.
WHIZ
Danny R. Foshee
Danny Rey Foshee, 70, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 25, 1952, in Columbus to the late John and Betty Smith Foshee. He worked in the oil production and construction industries. He was employed by the Local #530 Laborers Union for over 25 years, where he retired as the business manager. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Army. Danny was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State University. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a former bowler who achieved a 300 game. His pride and joy was his strong family bonds with his loving wife, children and grandchildren, with special memories of coaching his sons’ baseball and football teams.
WHIZ
Glen Lee Lightfoot
Glen Lee Lightfoot, 72 of Zanesville, passed away October 26, 2022, at Genesis Healthcare. He was born November 2, 1949, in Zanesville, son of the late Gilbert Willis Lightfoot and Cathryn Shifflet Lightfoot. Glen was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of VFW Post 1058, where he served as honor guard for several years. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 29.
WHIZ
Anna Ayres
Anna Lucille Ayres, 91 of New Concord, passed away peacefully at her residence on October 22, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Lucille was born on October 15, 1931 in Zanesville . She is the daughter of the late Emerson and Nancy (Walker) Brock. Lucille worked and eventually retired from East Muskingum Schools as a cook. She also worked as a cook at the Holiday Inn. In her free time, Lucille loved playing bingo and karaoke. She also had a fondness towards dogs and cats. She loved watching sports and her grandchildren playing. Most of all, Lucille was a loving daughter, sister, mother, wife, and grandmother.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, October 28-30, 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Fall festivals are starting up at local pumpkin farms! Fall Festivals typically take place on the weekends and include hayrides, pumpkin picking, plus tons of other outdoor activities! Click the link above for a complete list of pumpkin farms and fall festivals in Central Ohio!
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area
Photo by Jennifer_Sharp from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local joints. If you're in need of bread, you should check out the wonderful handcrafted small-batch bread at this bakery. Their bread is made without any preservatives or chemical additives. Customers love their garlic and rosemary focaccia (which is also vegan); rustic French, which has a flavorful dark crust on the outside while being open and airy on the inside; and house bread, a white bread that makes for great sandwiches and toast.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Stages Pond Preserve Haunted? Ohio Officials Say Yes
PICKAWAY – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is getting into the spooky spirit with campfire stories about some of the state’s eeriest spots. The next tale takes place just south of Columbus to Stage’s Pond State Nature Preserve. Fiery embers once again set the scene...
WHIZ
James D. Reed
James D. “Jimbo” Reed, 46 of Malta and formerly of Byesville and New Concord, passed away unexpectedly on October 23, 2022. Jimbo was born in Missouri on February 12, 1976. He is the son of the late Dave and Lou Campbell. Jimbo had an immense love for cars, and was known for his talent as a body mechanic. He was a member of the Mt. Olivet Church in Stockport. He was a loving son, brother, and father. Jimbo made many cherished friends throughout his recovery.
Overnight fire ruins Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A house has been destroyed after a fire claimed the second floor early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called at around 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of St. Clair Avenue in the Milo-Grogan area to a house that was engulfed in flames. The cause has not been identified and the […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Student crushed by tree he and his cross country teammates knocked down, Ohio cops say
A high school student was crushed by a falling tree after competing at a cross country meet in Cambridge, Ohio, according to police. The student, junior Owen Grubb, was “cooling off” in nearby woods along with several teammates from Minerva High School in the afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a Cambridge Police Department report.
WHIZ
South Zanesville Village Park Becomes More Pet Friendly
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – South Zanesville surveyed its residents a while back to learn what they thought would make the Village Park more beneficial and now the two most popular ideas have become realities. South Zanesville Mayor Barbara Lloyd and Council Member Paul Lowe talked about how the park...
WHIZ
Playoff Game Means Early Dismissal for West M
West Muskingum’s football team is heading to the OHSAA post season tournament. This Friday they’ll travel to Fairland High School for a 7pm kick-off. Due to the length of the trip and in order to give fans plenty of time to arrive West Muskingum Schools will have a two-hour early dismissal for all students on Friday, October 28.
WHIZ
More Than Just a Marathon
Zanesville-For Katie Graham, her experience running her first marathon was more than just the marathon itself. WHIZ Correspondent Katie Mainini brings us this story. Graham has loved running for as long as she can remember. “My father and my uncle were big runners growing up and I had fond memories...
