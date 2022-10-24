NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in the Chalet North Court Apartments. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Oct. 25. Officers responded to a home on the 100 block of Chalet North Ct. and spoke with a woman who says someone shot at her home, nearly hitting her children in their beds. Officers did see bullet holes in the exterior wall and around the children's beds. Another witness told officers he saw bullet holed in two cars parked outside.

