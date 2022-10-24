Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
2 of the 3 suspects arrested in Augusta car-to-car shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested at least two of the three women sought as suspects in a shooting that injured one person and damaged a car. Tumora Shantrice D’Antignac was arrested Tuesday and Keyonce Zakhia Walker was arrested Oct. 19, according to Richmond County jail records. Both were charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife, according to jail records.
WRDW-TV
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An unknown Black male is wanted for questioning only in reference to a homicide that occurred Oct. 10 in the 2800 block of Peach Orchard Road. The shooting claimed the life of Nathaniel Mack, 29, of Augusta. The person wanted for questioning regarding the shooting at...
North Augusta man shot outside a home on Chalet North Court, suspect sought
The incident happened Tuesday night around 11 p.m. on the 100 block of Chalet North Court near Bradleyville Road.
WRDW-TV
Shots fired during altercation at Augusta residence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded to the 1600 block of Apple Valley in reference to shots fired on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, there was an altercation between several individuals, and one person pulled a gun and fired shots.
wfxg.com
North Augusta Public Safety investigating shooting at Chalet North Court Apartments
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in the Chalet North Court Apartments. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Oct. 25. Officers responded to a home on the 100 block of Chalet North Ct. and spoke with a woman who says someone shot at her home, nearly hitting her children in their beds. Officers did see bullet holes in the exterior wall and around the children's beds. Another witness told officers he saw bullet holed in two cars parked outside.
WRDW-TV
Shootings, homicide rates increasing since 2014 in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to track violent crime numbers in Augusta after a recent shooting victim was sent to the hospital. We’ve checked the number of reported aggravated assaults in 2022 and how it measures up to other cities similar in size. We reached out to...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in gunfire at Captain D’s that was site of murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested a suspect in gunfire at a fast-food restaurant that was the site of a murder earlier this year. The gunfire was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday at Captain D’s, 3166 Wrightsboro Road. When deputies arrived, employees told them a...
WRDW-TV
Accused child killer arrested in North Augusta kidnapping
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Already accused of killing a 3-year-old girl, a man held a woman captive for hours in a North Augusta apartment and kept her from speaking with authorities out of fear he’d be sent back to jail, according to police. North Augusta Department of Public...
wfxg.com
Investigation underway after shots fired on Apple Valley
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - At 6:28pm, deputies responded to the 1600 block of Apple Valley in reference to shots fired. When they arrived, deputies tell us they learned of an altercation that took place between several people, including one person who pulled out a gun and started firing. At this...
wgac.com
Shots Fired into Captain D’s on Wrightsboro Road, Two Sought
Shots were fired into Captain D’s restaurant at 3166 Wrightsboro Road just before 9:00 Monday night. Witnesses said a male was seen shooting into the building from the parking lot. Richmond County investigators say several employees were in the building at the time, but no one was hurt. The...
WRDW-TV
Pair try to break into Augusta homes, putting school on lockdown
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people tried to break into homes with a shotgun this week, according to authorities. It happened Tuesday in the Covington subdivision near Cross Creek High School on Old Waynesboro Road in south Augusta. The school was on lockdown because of this incident. Authorities say the...
WTVM
Police searching for man who attacked restaurant workers
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (CNN) - Police are looking for a man accused of attacking drive-thru workers in Georgia. The incident was caught on surveillance video. The suspect is seen reaching through the window and throwing several objects. He is also seen picking up three dispensers of tea and dumping them on...
wgxa.tv
Sandersville Police looking for two group home runaways
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two teens have run away from a Sandersville group home and the Police Department is looking for your help to find them. The two fifteen-year-old girls were last seen leaving in a red vehicle on October 19th at around 6:00 that evening. Gracie Lynn Madison is...
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office hosting drug take back event
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a “Drug Take Back” event. It is a part of the DEA National Medical Prescription Drug Take Back campaign. Authorities are asking the public to clean out and take back any prescription drugs that are old or unused. The take back event will […]
WRDW-TV
Washington County deputies seek missing 20-year-old
HARRISON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person. Domanic Roberson, 20, was last seen on Church Street in Harrison. He’s described as 6 feet tall and weighing 156 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.
WRDW-TV
Kids nearly hit as bullets fly once again in N. Augusta neighborhood
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a neighborhood touched by violence twice in two weeks, overnight gunfire injured one person and sent bullets into a North Augusta home where kids were sleeping. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a male was shot multiple times when he was leaving a home in...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office alerts citizens of phone scams
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has alerted the community about ongoing attempts to scam citizens out of money, in a news release published on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, alerts have been posted about callers attempting to obtain funds from citizens by telling them...
WRDW-TV
Man arrested over tantrum at Waynesboro fast-food drive-thru
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wayneboro police say they’ve caught a man who threw a temper tantrum at a local fast-food drive-thru, reaching in to dump beverages and trash. The incident was caught on a video released by police on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they said they’d captured the suspect, identified...
Fentanyl deaths outnumber traffic fatalities in Richmond, Aiken Counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There is an alarming number of people dying from a specific type of opioid. These types of deaths even outnumber traffic fatalities. “You never know whether this pill here is going to be your last one,” said Mark Bowen, Richmond County Coroner. It’s the unexpected drug killing people now. Opioid death […]
