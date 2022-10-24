ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsville, MD

Bay Net

MISSING: Nasir Mason Gullett, 17, Has Been Located

UPDATE – Mr. Gullett has been located and is safe. LPPD thanks the public for the assistance. LA PLATA, Md. — The La Plata Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Nasir Mason Gullett. Gullett is described as being 17 years old, standing six feet...
LA PLATA, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Investigating Homicide On Old Washington Road

WALDORF, Md. – On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had been shot, deceased. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and are investigating. The victim...
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Investigating Homicide On Albemarle Place

WALDORF, Md. – On October 23 at approximately 2:17 p.m, the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) received a 911 call reporting a shooting. PGPD made contact with the caller, who was in his vehicle with the victim, and determined the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
WALDORF, MD
fox5dc.com

Teenage dirt bike daredevil arrested in Charles County

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - A teenager accused of stealing a dirt bike and driving it recklessly through Waldorf has been arrested, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities began tracking down the 17-year-old speedster in late September after receiving multiple complaints about a boy operating a lime green...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Officers Locate And Arrest Subject Breaking Into Cars At Dealership

WALDORF, Md. – On October 20 at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a car dealership in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a subject breaking into vehicles. Upon arrival, the officers found that numerous cars belonging to customers had been broken into,...
WALDORF, MD
NBC Washington

2-Year-Old Boy Found Unconscious in Southeast: Police

A 2-year-old boy was found unconscious in Southeast, D.C. Tuesday, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of an unconscious person in the 2700 block of Bruce Place SE at about 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 2-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive, according to the D.C. police. The child...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

One Killed, One Hospitalized Following Multi-Vehicle I-95 Crash In Howard County: State Police

One person was killed, and another was hospitalized with serious injuries as a strange scene unfolded on I-95 in Howard County, according to Maryland State Police. Baltimore resident Alcira Garcia De Dubon, 50, was ejected from a vehicle at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 after a Porche rear-ended a Mazda she was a passenger in while driving through Elkridge, police said.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect

(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Police Investigate Fatal Head-On Collision Killing Charles County Woman

WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:42 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Rd) in the area of Shannon Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County firefighters fight to free passengers of vehicle that crashed into Catonsville building

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County firefighters rescued four people from a vehicle that crashed into a building in Catonsville on Tuesday, according to fire officials. The vehicle crashed into a building in the 1200 block of North Rolling Road, fire officials said.All four people have been freed from the vehicle, according to fire officials.Firefighters initially noted that the extent of the injuries to all parties involved was unknown.They later said that all four people were uninjured.
CATONSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Man Found Shot And Killed In Waldorf

UPDATE – Detectives Investigating Homicide On Old Washington Road. WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a shooting that reportedly took place earlier this evening. At approximately 7:32 p.m. on October 25, first responders were dispatched to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road for reports of a person who had been shot and was not breathing.
WALDORF, MD

