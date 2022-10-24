Read full article on original website
MISSING: Nasir Mason Gullett, 17, Has Been Located
UPDATE – Mr. Gullett has been located and is safe. LPPD thanks the public for the assistance. LA PLATA, Md. — The La Plata Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Nasir Mason Gullett. Gullett is described as being 17 years old, standing six feet...
Police: Masked abduction suspect forced juvenile into car at gunpoint in Loudoun
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 25000 block of Hartwood Drive in the South Riding area for a report of an abduction. During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that the victim, a juvenile, was forced into their car at gunpoint by a masked man.
Alert Issued For Endangered Teen Reported Missing In Woodbridge
Authorities in Prince William County are asking for the public's help in locating an endangered teenage boy who has gone missing. Christopher Canales, 16, left his home on Lacebark Elm Court in Woodbridge around 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, Prince William County police said. Later that evening, the teen...
Detectives Are Asking for the Public’s Assistance in Locating a Missing 54-year-old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 54-year-old from Silver Spring. Marc Joseph Grier was last seen on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in the 2100 block of Fairland Rd. Grier is approximately...
Woman critically injured, dog dead when driver hit her while on a walk in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — A 53-year-old woman is hospitalized and one of her dogs was killed after a hit-and-run driver struck them while walking on a sidewalk Monday night in Fairfax, Virginia, police said. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department arrived at Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive to investigate...
Felon Busted Distributing Weed, Narcotics Near Lexington Park School, Church, Sheriff Says
A convicted felon in Maryland was busted by police in St. Mary's County on Wednesday morning following the investigation into the sale of drugs and marijuana near a Lexington Park school and church, according to the sheriff’s office. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Dominick NMN Mackall, 34, of Lexington Park...
Detectives Investigating Homicide On Old Washington Road
WALDORF, Md. – On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had been shot, deceased. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and are investigating. The victim...
Fairfax County police investigate shooting near shopping center that left 1 injured
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — One person was shot near a shopping center located in Fairfax County Monday afternoon. Fairfax County Police responded to a shooting on the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike just before 5:20 p.m. At the scene, officers found a victim who had been shot to the...
Detectives Investigating Homicide On Albemarle Place
WALDORF, Md. – On October 23 at approximately 2:17 p.m, the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) received a 911 call reporting a shooting. PGPD made contact with the caller, who was in his vehicle with the victim, and determined the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen trailer, suspect leaves driving white GMC truck
According to police, a trailer was stolen some time between midnight and 1 a.m. on Oct. 11 on the 45600 block of Elmwood Court in the Sterling area. The suspect was driving a white GMC single-cab, long bed truck from the early 2000s.
Teenage dirt bike daredevil arrested in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - A teenager accused of stealing a dirt bike and driving it recklessly through Waldorf has been arrested, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities began tracking down the 17-year-old speedster in late September after receiving multiple complaints about a boy operating a lime green...
Officers Locate And Arrest Subject Breaking Into Cars At Dealership
WALDORF, Md. – On October 20 at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a car dealership in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a subject breaking into vehicles. Upon arrival, the officers found that numerous cars belonging to customers had been broken into,...
2-Year-Old Boy Found Unconscious in Southeast: Police
A 2-year-old boy was found unconscious in Southeast, D.C. Tuesday, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of an unconscious person in the 2700 block of Bruce Place SE at about 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 2-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive, according to the D.C. police. The child...
Police searching for suspects allegedly involved in carjacking of food delivery driver
Police in Prince William County are seeking the public's help in locating a car that was stolen on Monday as well as the armed suspects who took the car and robbed its owner.
One Killed, One Hospitalized Following Multi-Vehicle I-95 Crash In Howard County: State Police
One person was killed, and another was hospitalized with serious injuries as a strange scene unfolded on I-95 in Howard County, according to Maryland State Police. Baltimore resident Alcira Garcia De Dubon, 50, was ejected from a vehicle at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 after a Porche rear-ended a Mazda she was a passenger in while driving through Elkridge, police said.
UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect
(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
Woman has life-threatening injuries after Fairfax hit-and-run, driver arrested
A driver suspected of hitting a pedestrian, causing life-threatening injuries, and leaving the scene of the crash has been found and arrested.
Police Investigate Fatal Head-On Collision Killing Charles County Woman
WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:42 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Rd) in the area of Shannon Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.
Baltimore County firefighters fight to free passengers of vehicle that crashed into Catonsville building
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County firefighters rescued four people from a vehicle that crashed into a building in Catonsville on Tuesday, according to fire officials. The vehicle crashed into a building in the 1200 block of North Rolling Road, fire officials said.All four people have been freed from the vehicle, according to fire officials.Firefighters initially noted that the extent of the injuries to all parties involved was unknown.They later said that all four people were uninjured.
Man Found Shot And Killed In Waldorf
UPDATE – Detectives Investigating Homicide On Old Washington Road. WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a shooting that reportedly took place earlier this evening. At approximately 7:32 p.m. on October 25, first responders were dispatched to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road for reports of a person who had been shot and was not breathing.
