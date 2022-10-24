IMPERIAL COUNTY — On November 9, 2020, at approximately 3:40 p.m., the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the United States Border Patrol wanting to report a death of an unidentified male they located outside the city limits of El Centro, CA. Patrol deputies and Investigators arrived on scene and contacted witnesses to gather information and evidence. Investigators identified the victim as Jose Angel Sandoval 19 years of age from El Centro, CA, according to a press release from the Imperial County Sheriff's Office.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO