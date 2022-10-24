Read full article on original website
travelnoire.com
Japan Is Reopening to Tourists, Here are the top Cities to Visit
Have you been dreaming of faraway lands? If so, the latest news of Japan’s reopening its borders to tourists had you ready to book a one-way flight. But before you hop on that plane here are three fresh places to add to your bucket list. According to the Japanese...
Does Rishi Sunak’s £730m fortune make him too rich to be PM?
If Rishi Sunak becomes prime minister, it will be first time in history that the occupants of No 10 Downing Street will be richer than the monarch in Buckingham Palace – and at a time when millions of Britons are struggling with a cost of living crisis. Sunak and...
Plans for new world’s biggest cruise ship revealed
Royal Caribbean has just announced plans for its newest cruise ship which, when built, will be the largest in the world. The company’s latest vessel, named ‘Icon of the Seas’, will launch in January 2024. It will overtake ‘Wonder of the Seas’, another Royal Caribbean cruise liner...
Gizmodo
Saudi Arabia Breaks Ground on Massive Sci-Fi Megacity
The future starts now? Drone footage shows construction beginning on Saudi Arabia’s sci-fi megacity called The Line—a city planned to be 105 miles (170 kilometers) long that people can live and work in without ever leaving. As another day of failed cryptocurrency companies and Big Brother watching us...
Time Out Global
Street tours of Croatia
Urban tourism is a fast-growing business in Croatia, many visitors having discovered the wonders of the coast and now keen on exploring its many fascinating, historic cities. The best way to do this is by going on a walking tour, either a general one if you’re only in town for a day, or a niche one, that concentrates on a specific area, or aspects of history, culture and architecture.
Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 people safe
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Korean Air plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday, but authorities said all 173 people on board were safe. The airport on Mactan Island in Cebu province was closed indefinitely due to the stalled aircraft, the...
Time Out Global
This Balkan country could join the EU – here’s why travellers should be excited
After years of working to meet requirements, Bosnia and Herzegovina is finally on the highway to EU membership. The European Commission has granted candidate status for the country – and the skies over Sarajevo, Banja Luka, Mostar and the rest shine a little brighter (though the autumn weather might also have something to do with that).
Royal Caribbean just unveiled what will be the new world's largest cruise ship, setting sail in 2024 with 8 'neighborhoods,' a giant water park, and 7 pools
Royal Caribbean International has unveiled new renderings of its upcoming Icon of the Seas cruise ship. The new 1,198-foot-long mega-ship will be able to accommodate 7,600 guests across its 2,805 staterooms. Take a look around the new ship filled with eight neighborhoods, seven pools, and a waterfall. Royal Caribbean International...
Time Out Global
There are seven times as many renters as there are available rooms in London now
Renting in London is officially Really Bad. If you’re thinking about moving house soon, maybe don’t, because there are now seven people for every one room going in the capital. According to data from SpareRoom, the number of renters looking for rooms has tripled since the start of...
This New Tented Villa in the Maldives Is a Glamping Experience That Even Luxury Snobs Will Love
The Maldives is adding another luxe villa to its portfolio—this time, it comes courtesy of Fairmont’s Sirru Fen Fushi. This week, the property unveiled a new beachside tent villa that offers a more nature-focused alternative to traditional luxury hotels. The new addition was designed to offer guests a safari-like experience, bringing nature right to your doorstep. Accordingly, the decor matches the terrain—think natural wooden frames and neutral color palettes throughout. Maldivan artwork lines the walls and floor-to-ceiling windows offer unobstructed ocean views. The spacious 5,651 square-foot villa has a primary suite, an ensuite bathroom and a separate children’s bedroom for families....
Time Out Global
This is not a drill: Jetstar is slinging free international return flights for just 48 hours
Everyone, pack your bags: Jetstar is offering free return flights for just 48 hours, and we all have a bloody chance of scoring this deal for ourselves. The epic offer includes top international destinations like Hawaii, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and New Zealand. If you're looking to stay within Australia's borders, you can also snag super cheap flights to Darwin, Perth, Melbourne and the Gold Coast.
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United States
Hotel rooms around the world can be expensive, particularly in big cities. According to Go Banking Rates, the average price of a hotel room in New York in June of 2022 was $393. The rates are a bit better in Florida, where the average rate is around $109.
vinlove.net
Three natural destinations in Ba Ria – Vung Tau
Suoi Nghe sheep hill, green rock lake, or coriander field for you to enjoy the peaceful atmosphere. Besides famous tourist destinations such as Ho Tram, Ho Coc… Ba Ria – Vung Tau province also attracts tourists thanks to the beauty of peaceful destinations, close to nature, and suitable for vacations. Weekend break, depart from Ho Chi Minh City. Here are three emerging destinations that are visited and photographed by many tourists.
techaiapp.com
South Africa’s Arathusa Lodge is the Perfect Spot for a Safari Vacation
I’m surprised by how many people still believe that going on an African safari means you’ll be sleeping in tents in the bush and roughing it. That’s not the case at all and my recent stay at Arathusa Safari Lodge in the Sabi Sand Reserve area of Kruger National Park is proof. It’s a small, boutique all-inclusive lodge that combines the best of its natural surroundings with luxury comforts, not to mention the ultra-friendly staff who are there to make sure every guest has a magical experience.
These Are the Top U.S. Travel Destinations, According to Gen Z
With a decrease in COVID-related restrictions inspiring the rise of revenge travel, it’s clear that plenty of people are packing their bags in pursuit of a change of scenery these days, even in spite of rising travel costs across the board. But if there’s anyone who knows the power of finding great travel deals on a budget, it’s Gen Z, a generation of natural pros at using social media to scope out deals and steals.
Time Out Global
Zagreb’s cable car reopens
In many ways, Zagreb is unique among European capitals. Unlike London or Paris, it wasn’t settled along the banks of a river, but instead built into the foothills of a mountain. From Medvednica’s leafy peak, you can take in a panoramic view of Zagreb and its surroundings. Until recently, reaching the top, with its restaurants and ski slopes, has been difficult without a car or a long trek up the mountain, but now the Sljeme cable car has finally reopened to the public.
Time Out Global
Romania’s epic new Transylvanian hiking trail is now open
By European standards, Romania is a pretty huge place (roughly the same size as the UK, in fact). But it’s also a country of mind-boggling contrasts. Ranging from Transylvanian castles and monasteries to huge mountain ranges, vast forests and culture-packed cities, Romania is an enormous – and enormously beautiful – country.
tripsavvy.com
There's Now a Direct Flight Between the Caribbean and the West Coast
This November, upgrades are confirmed from two different airlines—Cayman Airways and American Airlines—for direct travel between the U.S. and the Caribbean, including the launch of the only commercial non-stop route between the West Coast and the Caribbean. Beginning Nov. 5, Cayman Airways, the national flag carrier of the...
Eater
Harrods Is Going for Broke in Bid to Become a London Restaurant Destination
A fine dining figurehead will open a flagship restaurant in London, at world-renowned luxury department store Harrods? Björn Frantzén, best-known for this eponymous three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Stockholm, will open another in Knightsbridge this November, becoming the crown jewel in the retailer’s fast-growing collection of famous chefs. The...
