Deerfield football eliminated by Cashton in the first round of the playoffs

In its first playoff game since 2017, the Deerfield football team battled hard against second-ranked Cashton, but fell 44-6 to the Eagles on Friday, October 21 at Cashton High School.

“I was really proud of our kids,” said Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger. “We knew we were in for a tough fight for a team that was ranked in the top two or three in state all year for D7, but our kids went right after them.”

The Demons held the Eagles to just eight points in the first quarter and also had success moving the ball on offense. However, Deerfield had some drives stall out in Cashton territory, while the Eagles pulled away to a 30-0 lead at the half and eventually pulled away with the 44-6 win.

Cashton found much success running the ball as Colin O’Neil and Ethan Klinker both rushed for over 100 yards. The Eagles rushed for 422 yards and scored a total of four touchdowns.

The lone Deerfield touchdown came on a 65-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Tommy Lees to sophomore wide receiver Zack Hansen.

“There wasn’t any head hanging, there wasn’t any giving up and they just went after it the entire game like they have all year and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Sweger.

Deerfield finishes with a record of 5-5.

The seniors who will graduate from the roster are Tommy Lees, Elliot Bender, Robby Cole, Mason Betthauser, Hunter Milinowski, Riley Gust and Pierce Manning.

“We’re going to miss the senior class a lot, they were very instrumental in getting the program going to where we want it to be,” said Sweger. “I told them that their mark is not just going to be this year, it’s going to be the following years.”