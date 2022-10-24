ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

How new Pennsylvania graduation requirements could affect Philadelphia

By Aubri Juhasz
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=208VkP_0iklbblw00

If Pennsylvania’s new high school graduation standards had been in place in 2018 and 2019, just 35% of Philadelphia’s public school students would have been able to graduate based on their test scores alone, according to a recent report from the Philadelphia Education Research Consortium (PERC).

An additional 10% of students almost met the state’s new standards and needed to earn a basic score on just one additional state Keystone exam to be eligible.

“For future cohorts of district students, we estimate that over half will need significant support to meet Keystone pathway requirements or will need to successfully pursue alternative graduation pathways in order to graduate,” according to the report.

Sean Vannata, a research analyst who worked on the report, said he hopes it serves as a call to action to make sure students have what they need to graduate through the state’s alternative pathways, which rely on alternate test scores or work experience and training.

“The alternative pathways are a little more complex and have different criteria for each of them. So it’s really important for us to ensure that the pathways are well defined and accessible for all students,” he said.

The new standards take effect this school year starting with the class of 2023.

Tawanna Jones-Morrison, a former Philadelphia teacher who consulted on the report, said one of her biggest concerns when it comes to the new requirements is that students and parents simply won’t know about them.

“I think it’ll be a shock to a lot of families,” she said.

The School District of Philadelphia sent a letter to families this week outlining the new requirements and announcing a series of upcoming information sessions.

Chief of Schools Evelyn Nuñez said the district decided to wait to communicate with parents until now because it wanted to wait until requirements were clear at the state level.

“We knew that this was coming and we wanted to make sure that we had all the answers,” Nuñez said. “We know that parents are going to have many questions and we wanted to be prepared to answer.”

Schools are expected to reach out to the families of high school seniors in the next few weeks, Nuñez said, and staff will meet with them one-on-one to make sure they’re on track to graduate.

Five new pathways to graduation

Starting with the class of 2023, Pennsylvania students must graduate through one of five new pathways, two of which are based on a student’s performance on required end-of-course exams known as “the Keystones.”

The Keystone pathways are arguably more straightforward and less labor-intensive than the state’s alternatives.

Keystone proficiency

Students must be proficient, with a score of 1,500 or higher, on all three Keystone Exams, in biology, algebra, and literature. Exams are scored out of 1,800 points.

Keystone composite

If a student doesn’t score high enough on all three exams, they can still graduate if one score is proficient or higher, all three scores total 4,452, and there are no scores below basic (1,439 to 1,460, depending on the subject).

The other three pathways rely on industry-based credentials, non-Keystone assessments, and what the state refers to as “evidence,” that a student is ready for college or a career.

In all three cases, students must also meet local grade-based requirements for the classes associated with the Keystone Exams in which they scored too low.

Career and technical education concentrator

This pathway is meant for students enrolled in career and technical education (CTE) programs. Students are eligible to graduate if they attain an industry-based competency certification related to their program of study.

Students who haven’t earned their certification can still graduate if they prove they’re on track based on “benchmark assessments, course grades, and other factors.”

Alternative assessment

Students can graduate if they receive a high enough score on one of the following approved exams: ACT, SAT, PSAT/NMSQT, ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificate, or the Armed Forces Qualifying Test. AP or IB test scores and completed college courses can also be used to substitute for individual Keystone exams in the same subjects.

Students can also graduate if they complete a registered pre-apprenticeship program or if they’ve been accepted to an accredited four-year nonprofit college or university.

Evidence-based

The state’s evidence-based approach is a lot like the document matrix you get when you apply for a driver’s license. A student must provide three pieces of evidence from a list of more than 10 options divided into two sections. At least one piece must come from section one, and the other two from section two.

Are schools ready for the new graduation requirements?

Sherri Smith, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators (PASA), said districts should be prepared to graduate students through the new pathways.

“All of us in schools recognized that this was something that was going to be coming,” said Smith, who until this year was a deputy secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The state first introduced Keystone exams during the 2012-13 school year, with plans to start using them as so-called exit exams starting with the class of 2017. Students were required to pass all three exams in order to graduate unless they had a learning disability.

While exit exams were common among states in the early 2000s, by the time Pennsylvania’s policy was approved, they had begun to fall out of favor and were seen as unnecessary barriers.

Some educators, researchers, and politicians immediately pushed back against the policy, noting its lack of accommodations for English learners and the crisis that large urban districts with low test scores would likely face.

In response, the state Legislature filed a series of moratoriums that prevented the standards from taking effect and required the state Department of Education to offer improvements.

Acknowledging that “postsecondary success looks different for different students,” the department suggested adding several non-test-based graduation options, forming the basis for the alternative pathways that are in place today.

“I think they tried to think in every avenue of the different types of students and how they learn,” Smith said.

The updated requirements, which were codified in 2018, were supposed to take effect in 2021 but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Smith believes most schools are prepared to help students navigate the process, she said that doesn’t mean there still won’t be challenges.

“Number one is the organization of it all,” she said. “Tracking the students and their different pathways is a pretty heavy lift.”

There’s a lot to keep track of, especially if students start on one path and later switch to another.

To help districts with this, the state Department of Education said it’s offering districts access to special software to track student progress.

Officials in the department declined to be interviewed, but said in a written response that the department has been helping schools prepare for the new graduation requirements since 2019. It’s held a series of webinars, created an online toolkit, and hosts frequent “office hours” so school leaders can ask questions.

Smith said one of the biggest things potentially standing in the way of schools’ ability to meet the new requirements is staffing, since many Pennsylvania schools are understaffed.

“That is a concern of all of us right now,” she said, adding that schools are already strained when it comes to meeting pre-existing requirements, not to mention implementing a brand-new graduation system.

“It certainly is, I think, ambitious and difficult for our schools to put into place,” she said.

Predicting the future from the past

Philadelphia’s four-year graduation rate was 72% in 2019. Three out of four students graduated on time during the 2020-21 school year, the first year of the coronavirus pandemic and the last year for which data is available.

PERC researchers looked at old Keystone scores to determine how future students might perform.

Since the historic data comes from a pre-pandemic, low-stakes testing environment, it can’t necessarily predict what Keystone exam performance will look like in the future, said Vannata, the researcher with PERC.

He said, for one thing, now that the tests are tied to graduation, students and teachers may take them more seriously and scores could improve as a result.

Still, he said the scores, and the resulting report, provide an important baseline as the city and state enter a new high-stakes testing environment.

Lack of public understanding and counselors

Jones-Morrison, the veteran teacher, said she still has a lot of questions when it comes to the new graduation pathways — and so do families.

“Which one do I pick? How do I pick? When do I pick?” Jones-Morrison said.

For example, should students pick their graduation pathway in the ninth grade?

“And then, what if I realize it’s not working for me and now I’m in 11th grade?”

With all the questions swirling in students’ and parents’ heads, Jones-Morrison, who currently runs the nonprofit We Reign, said families will need to rely on school counselors and outside organizations like hers, more now than ever.

“I just think there’s a lot of nuance that I think will create a whole lot of lack of understanding,” she said.

Nicole Wyglendowski, a special education teacher in North Philadelphia, said in an op-ed last spring that she thinks schools will need more counselors to make sure the new graduation requirements are met.

The district’s student-to-counselor rate this year is 269-to-1, according to the district. That’s slightly higher than the American School Counselor Association’s (ASCA) recommended rate of 250-to-1, but far better than the national average, which was 415-to-1 during the 2020-21 school year.

School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington said earlier this month that while students want and need more counselors, he doesn’t have the budget to hire them.

But Ali Robinson-Rogers, the district’s director of postsecondary readiness, said counselors aren’t the only people who will be tasked with helping students navigate the new pathways.

“I think it is collective work and responsibility because no one person can get each student where they need to be,” she said.

Her advice to schools is to create a team of people that includes counselors, classroom teachers, and the people who work with young people on career readiness outside of school hours.

The district provided professional development on the new standards to school-based staff beyond counselors, Robinson-Rogers said.

Like the state, the district has made its own tool kit for schools to use, she said, and added the ability to track student progress along the five graduation pathways to its own student information system.

The district will use its own tracking system instead of the state’s, since theirs is probably more advanced, Robinson-Rogers said.

With the majority of students likely to graduate through the non-Keystone pathways, Robinson-Rogers said the district and its many partners are working together to make sure students have access to the work experience and training they’ll need to graduate.

“I’m excited that the city is rallying around this,” she said.

Will graduation rates go down?

Smith, with the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, said she doesn’t think the state’s graduation rates are guaranteed to go down just because of the new requirements.

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be growing pains.

She expects many schools will request graduation waivers for students this year, possibly exceeding the state’s limit, which is 5% of students in a graduating class.

“Everybody needs to understand that things aren’t going to go perfect in the first year,” she said.

Jones-Morrison is less optimistic.

“Sadly, I would say probably for the first couple of years, we will see a dip,” she said.

To her, it feels unfair to implement the standards at a time when students and teachers are still recovering from the pandemic.

“It just seems out of step with what the realities are,” she said. “It’s not that children aren’t working hard, and it’s not that teachers aren’t working hard. I think that there are a lot of gaps and things that went missing in terms of instruction.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia NAEP scores drop in fourth grade math but otherwise stagnant

Philadelphia students’ scores declined or were essentially unchanged on newly released federal test results, with the most pronounced declines coming in fourth grade math.Pennsylvania students overall also registered drops in reading and math on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as NAEP. The main NAEP test, which is also called the “nation’s report card,” is typically administered every two years to fourth and eighth graders by the National Center for Education...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

Here’s which Indiana school districts have a referendum on the ballot this November

This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI as part of a collaboration ahead of the 2022 school board elections. Nine school districts across Indiana are asking voters to approve an increase to their property taxes or continue a referendum tax levy.Most of the funding requests would go to paying teachers and other staff, according to the  spending plans filed by each school corporation. Without approval for these new levies, suburban and rural districts alike say they...
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Illinois expands high-impact tutoring program for low-income students

Jack Goodwin was already struggling with math in middle school when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, upending his education even more. His mom, Shelly, knew he needed extra help to catch up.But Shelly Goodwin couldn’t find a tutor in their small town of Paris, about four hours south of Chicago.“I would ask the teachers, ‘Do you know anybody that tutors or can you tutor?’,” Shelly Goodwin said. “They would try to meet...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chalkbeat

New Michigan law requires school districts to post parents’ rights

It’s been 45 years since Michigan lawmakers passed a law guaranteeing parents the right to direct the education of their children.Now lawmakers want to make sure parents know about it.A new law enacted last week requires school districts and the Michigan Department of Education to prominently post excerpts of the 1976 law in school offices and rooms where boards of education meet. They also will be required to post an excerpt...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Colorado NAEP results show big declines in math, modest drops in reading

Colorado students posted the lowest scores in more than a decade on the test known as “the nation’s report card,” with the steepest declines in middle school math and with Hispanic students losing the most ground. And while Colorado students posted better reading scores than did students in 27 other states, that was largely because other states lost even more ground. The learning loss from 2019 to 2022 on the National Assessment...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Watlington transition team lists recommendations for Philly student success

Student achievement, communications, school repairs, and district funding are some of the top challenges for Philadelphia schools targeted in a 91-recommendation report released Thursday by a transition team formed three months ago by Superintendent Tony Watlington.The report from the team, composed of more than 100 local and national educators, parents, and union and non-profit leaders, was presented before the school board meeting. The team was charged with identifying strengths and weaknesses...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

See how Indiana’s NAEP scores in math and reading compare to other states

Indiana students’ math and reading scores on “the nation’s report card” declined from pre-pandemic results, with the state’s average math scores declining the most.Scores released Monday from the most recent National Assessment Educational Progress — or NAEP — showed that 33% of fourth graders and 31% of eighth graders were proficient or better in reading, while 40% of fourth graders and 30% of eighth graders were proficient or better in math. Those...
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Tennessee students’ NAEP scores drop across the board

Tennessee bet big that tutoring and summer programs would help students rebound quicker from the pandemic’s crushing blow to learning, but the results of the latest national tests don’t indicate an immediate payoff.Mirroring unprecedented national declines in achievement, the state’s students slid back between 2019 and 2022 on math and reading exams in the fourth and eighth grades, according to data released Monday in what’s called the “nation’s report card.”Based on...
TENNESSEE STATE
Chalkbeat

Michigan students decline on ‘nation’s report card’

Reading and math scores in Michigan — and across the country — were hurt dramatically by the sustained disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, with scores in every state falling from 2019 to 2022.In Michigan, fourth-grade students recorded their lowest reading scores in 30 years, according to results released Monday from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, often called the “nation’s report card.” Scores in Michigan also declined in fourth-grade math and eighth-grade...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Voter guide: Colorado governor candidates education QA

Colorado voters will decide this November whether to give Democratic Gov. Jared Polis a second term or hand leadership to Republican Heidi Ganahl.Ganahl, 56, is a University of Colorado regent and currently the only Republican holding statewide office in Colorado. She’s the founder of Camp Bow Wow, a large national pet care franchise. She also started SheFactor, a virtual and in-person community that aims to empower young women. Ganahl is the...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Proposition FF: Colorado voters will decide on free school lunch

Leer en español.For the past two years, school districts were able to provide free meals for all students after the federal government waived income eligibility requirements, About 20% more Colorado children – roughly 68,000 statewide – were eating meals at schools.But those pandemic waivers expired this fall, and districts once again are requiring families to fill out forms to determine if their students qualify for free or reduced-price meals. The number...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

NJ students scored higher than national average on NAEP exams despite drops

New Jersey students fell behind on math and reading tests known as the “nation’s report card” but continued to score higher than the national average despite dismal results laid bare after the pandemic.Nationally, fourth and eighth grade students who took the National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP, last year saw the largest dips in math scores since 1990, when the exams were first given.In New Jersey, eighth grade math scores...
Chalkbeat

Colorado orders Adams 14 to start reorganization

Colorado’s Commissioner of Education has ordered Adams 14 and neighboring districts to begin reorganization. With a notice sent Monday, the state is giving Adams 14 and the neighboring districts of Mapleton School District, Brighton School District 27J, and Adams 12 Five Star Schools 30 days to appoint three members each to a reorganization committee. The first meeting must be held by Nov. 16.In the letter to Adams 14, Commissioner Katy Anthes also...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Everything you need to know about voting in Colorado’s 2022 elections

Leer en español.Election Day is Nov. 8 this year, but since every eligible registered Colorado voter will receive a mail ballot in October, you can vote sooner.The Colorado News Collaborative has compiled answers to frequently asked questions about the voting process in our state as we near a pivotal midterm election that includes our governorship, a U.S. Senate seat and 11 statewide ballot issues. More information about elections in our state...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

State backs off extra 10 hours of preschool — for now

After proposing that some children get 10 extra hours of preschool a week when Colorado’s universal preschool program launches next year, state officials backed off that plan this month. The proposal would have allowed a large subset of children, including those from low-income families, or who have disabilities or are learning English, to get double the 10 hours a week guaranteed by law to all 4-year-olds — for a total of 20 hours...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Most Colorado K-3 teachers finish science of reading training

The vast majority of Colorado’s early elementary teachers have completed training on the science of reading — a  milestone in the state’s ongoing effort to boost reading proficiency rates among Colorado schoolchildren.Around 20,600 of the state’s approximately 23,000 kindergarten through third grade teachers met the 45-hour training requirement as of October, according to state education officials. The science of reading is a large body of research about how children learn to...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

American Birthright civics program rejected by Colorado State Board of Ed

Democrats on the State Board of Education rejected an effort to base Colorado civics education on the conservative American Birthright program.Republican State Board member Debora Scheffel had proposed tossing the civics standards developed by a committee of teachers, community members, and other experts and starting over using American Birthright as a base. American Birthright is a project of the Civics Alliance, a coalition whose mission statement says it formed to oppose a...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Whitmer outlines education priorities as she seeks second term

Tripling the number of school literacy coaches. Closing the school funding gap. Creating a college scholarship program for education majors. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer counts these among her accomplishments in education. But the incumbent Democrat has more she wants to do if she is reelected. That includes checking things off her first-term to-do list that got derailed by the pandemic or the Republican-controlled Legislature. It also includes dealing with the effects of the pandemic,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Colorado online school enrollment sees growth

When the pandemic first sent Colorado students home from school, Rachael Sheetz worried about the chaos of remote learning, but as the caretaker for her elderly grandmother, she also worried about COVID. In her search for options for her two teenagers, she landed on Colorado Connections Academy, an online school. She figured they’d been doing online learning for a while and would be better prepared than traditional schools had been. Today, 2½ years...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy