ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Author Colleen Hoover went from tending cows to writing bestsellers

WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=388A5B_0iklbWJB00
Bestselling author Colleen Hoover with copies of her books in Sulphur Springs, Texas.LM Otero/AP

By Chloe Veltman

The top-selling author in the country right now is a 42-year-old mom and former social worker who lives in the same small Texas town where she's spent practically her entire life.

Colleen Hoover's romance-heavy reads are regular fixtures on bestseller lists. She's outsold the Bible by more than 3 million copies so far this year. And her latest novel out this past week, It Starts With Us, published by the Simon & Schuster division Atria Books, set a company record for first day fiction sales.

According to the company, the novel sold a total of more than 800,000 copies on the day it was released (Oct. 18). It also had more pre-orders than any novel in Simon & Schuster's 98-year-old history.

Despite all of the success, Hoover tries her best to cling on to the trappings of ordinary life.

"I'm not a morning person, so my husband and kids know not to talk to me," she told NPR in video interview from her home office in Saltillo, Texas — a small town about 90 miles East of Dallas. "And I'm not a coffee person, so I just have to drag myself out of it."

She posts self-deprecating videos on social media in which she does goofy things like falling over on a moving escalator.

And she gets a small thrill each time her sons do the laundry. "I'm not going to complain when my white towels turn pink," she said.

When life takes a surreal turn

But try as she might to keep things real, Hoover's life has taken an especially surreal turn lately.

"Anybody that you can think of as a heavy hitting, best selling author, she has outsold them all," said Kristen McLean, primary analyst for the publishing industry sales tracking firm NPD Books. "She's outsold James Patterson. She's outsold John Grisham. She's outsold Stephen King."

McLean said nearly all of the 24 of the books Hoover has come out with over the past decade or so have been bestsellers. But the author's more recent rise to publishing mega-stardom has a lot to do with the love she started to get on social media during the stay-at-home days of the pandemic from an unexpected segment of the population.

"Colleen Hoover's readers tend to skew younger and more diverse than average readers," McLean said. "We really think it's a new kind of emerging readership."

One of the author's new fans is social media influencer Kierra Lewis.

In a TikTok video, the 26-year-old Nashville resident sits in her car shaking and tearful as she emotes over the candy-colored Colleen Hoover paperback she clutches to her chest: "This book is amazing! Dammit! It really gives you a whole new perspective!"

Lewis is among the thousands of mostly young, ethnically diverse social media influencers who regularly share videos of themselves responding to popular books.

In an interview for this story, Lewis said the only books she'd ever read were self-help titles until she saw people recommending Hoover's 2014 romance Ugly Love on TikTok last summer. She said she decided to take a gamble on it after seeing copies for sale at Target for $10.

"I read the book," she said. "Halfway through, I'm just freaking out. Who would have thought reading could be enjoyable?"

Lewis said she loves Hoover's books because they're a breeze to read.

"So if you're definitely not into reading, you can pick it up and finish the book in two days or less," Lewis said.

Hoover's popularity also stems from the wide variety of tropes and genres she draws on in her writing. In an essay published this past August in Slate, columnist Laura Miller called Hoover's books "the everything bagels of popular fiction" because of the author's catch-all approach.

"If you want a super dreamy romance, you can get that. If you want it to be pretty erotic, you can get that. And you can also get a big tear jerker," Miller said in an interview with NPR for this story. "Her skill in promoting herself on social media and the sort of weird evangelical quality of her books that make people want to recommend them to other people — all of that combined sort of reaches a mass audience."

From feeding cows to writing bestsellers

Hoover said she was 5 years old and had just learned to write when she dashed off her first story.

"It was called 'Mystery Bob,'" the author recalled. "It was about this guy who was looking for these five rings."

She continued to hone her writing skills in between doing schoolwork and tending the cows on her family's dairy farm in Saltillo.

"My sister and I had our own calves and we would feed those before we got ready for school," Hoover said.

She got a degree in social work, married her high school sweetheart and had three kids.

It was in 2011, while living in a trailer and working for child protection services, that Hoover started writing her debut novel, Slammed. She self-published the young adult romance set in the world of slam poetry on Amazon.

"She called me and she said, 'Six people I don't even know bought my book.' And I'm, like, 'You are kidding!'" said Hoover's mom, Vannoy Fite, recalling the fantastical quality of the weeks following Slammed's release. "And then a couple weeks later, she said, '60 people bought my book. I think I can pay my light bill.' I'm, like, 'Oh my God, Colleen, that's crazy!' And then it just blew up from there. Just blew up."

The pressures of engagement

Hoover's new book, It Starts With Us, picks up from where her hit 2016 novel It Ends With Us left off.

The sequel chronicles the blossoming romance between an outspoken florist and a sensitive restauranteur during the fallout of the florist's toxic marriage to an abusive neurosurgeon.

Hoover said she doesn't much enjoy writing sequels, and that she wrote It Starts With Us in response to lobbying from her fans.

"I love standalones," Hoover said. "That's what I'm drawn to."

For years, she has been passionately responsive to her readers. Hoover has been known to drop in on discussions about her novels on social media. (The #ColleenHoover hashtag has over 2.4 billion views on TikTok.) And — partly because she raises money for charity through the bookstore and literary subscription service she founded in 2015 by selling signed copies of her novels — she said she spends more time autographing books on the average day than writing them.

"I sign books probably an hour or two every day," she said. "When I write, which is every few weeks, I write for 12 hours a day for a week or two."

But the mounting pressure to engage has taken a toll on the author lately.

Hoover had to cancel her book tour as a result of health concerns. And she said she's behind on her next deadline, a thriller she owes publisher Grand Central. It's gotten to the point where she feels she needs to take a step back from the social media that has largely fueled her success.

"I try to stay away from social media as much as I can," Hoover said. "I don't even have it on my phone, actually, any social media accounts right now."

Hoover said there definitely won't be a third book in this series. "But then again, I said that about the second one," she said. "So who knows?"

**In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble

As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver review – Appalachian saga in the spirit of Dickens

Last year in the US, opioids were involved in more than 80,000 overdose deaths, representing yet another hike in an epidemic that began in the mid-1990s and shows no signs of abating. Fury at the now well-documented role big pharma played in its creation ripples through Barbara Kingsolver’s charged new novel, a hillbilly coming-of-age saga that seizes from its opening line.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

5 new books to read this week

Barbara Kingsolver, author of cult book The Poisonwood Bible, is back with her take on a classic…Fiction1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver is published in hardback by Faber & Faber, priced £20 (ebook £12.99). Available now#demoncopperhead by @barbara.kingsolver arrives in store in all its indie glory @faberbooks pic.twitter.com/45l4IARNQy— Dulwich Books (@DulwichBooks) October 17, 2022In this angry, funny, completely engrossing novel, Barbara Kingsolver transplants the David Copperfield story to 1990s Appalachia. It’s a perfect analogue – here too, the poor and disadvantaged struggle daily for survival, in a world where the odds are stacked against them and dangerous temptations are legion....
Parade

Paulina Porizkova Bares it All to Promote New Book in New Photo

Paulina Porizkova is gearing up for the release of her upcoming book with a powerful message on social media. The model, 57, took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 21 to share a topless photo of herself covered only by a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful.
crimereads.com

14 New and Upcoming Books Featuring Witches

Witches in novels, and in real life, are having a moment. While last summer was defined by the nap dress and Cottagecore, this year’s end to Roe V. Wade makes “goth witch” the only reasonable aesthetic to embrace. After all, the original witch crazes, according to Silvia Federici’s essential theory book Caliban and the Witch, were meant as methods of reproductive control—village women steeped in herblore understood how to terminate a pregnancy, and the capitalist need for new workers, soldiers, and prisoners, (or as Amy Comey-Barrett calls it, the “production of infants”) demands that women with enough knowledge to end a pregnancy be themselves terminated. Paradoxically, as our rights are taken away, witchcraft becomes ever more important for the power of magical thinking alone—sometimes, the only power in an increasingly disenfranchised nation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
EW.com

Amazon picks its 10 best books of 2012

Pretty much all of the big, important books of the year are already released or soon-to-be-released by now, so it's not too soon for "Best of 2012" lists to start rolling in. Amazon has made its choices — some bold, some expected — for its top 100 books of the year. Here is the top 10 — decide for yourself whether Amazon's picks will make your holiday list. We'll be coming out with our own list soon, so stay tuned!
hookedtobooks.com

The Complete List of Lisa Kleypas Books in Order

This post contains affiliate links. If you click and buy we may make a commission, at no additional charge to you. Please see our disclosure policy for more details. Lisa Kleypas is the American author behind numerous bestselling historical and contemporary romance novels. This ex-Miss America contestant began penning fiction...
CBS News

Book excerpt: "The Last Chairlift" by John Irving

John Irving, the acclaimed author of such classics as "The World According to Garp," "The Cider House Rules," and "A Prayer for Owen Meaney," is back with his first novel in seven years, one that is by turns a tale of sexual politics and a ghost story. "The Last Chairlift"...
COLORADO STATE
WEKU

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan dead at 67

Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian, died Monday after a car crash in Hollywood, California. He was 67 years old. In confirming the news to NPR, his publicist David Shaul wrote that "not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation."
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideHook

Inside Paul Newman’s Long-Awaited Memoir

Fourteen years after his death, Paul Newman’s memoir is now available for sale wherever books are sold, as the saying goes. The circumstances under which The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir came to be published are not exactly the expected path that many authors experience when telling the story of their lives. There have been a few cases of high-profile posthumous memoirs — including those of Mark Twain — but the case of Newman’s feels especially unique.
The Guardian

The Book of Goose by Yiyun Li review – a haunting fable of friendship

Yiyun Li has made something miraculous out of choosing to write not in her mother tongue, Mandarin Chinese, but in her adopted English. She moved to the US from Beijing with her husband in 1996, when she was 23, as a trainee immunologist, and has made her home there ever since. Her reasons for choosing English are intricate and personal as well as political and practical, and she has written about them eloquently. “It’s about making every word a word … I can never get every word to align perfectly. I cannot get the sentence to say exactly what I mean. I like that tension between myself and the language.” Inside the traditions of English prose, the writers she loves include Thomas Hardy, Katherine Mansfield, William Trevor and John McGahern, and you can feel this in the plain music of her style, the rich surprises of her perception, her relish for the earthy solidity of words. And yet she isn’t quite a realist; or rather, her realism is always self-conscious and reflexive. Particular scenes in her fictions give way all the time to a restless speculative questioning.
gulfcoastmedia.com

25 LGBTQ+ books that changed the literary landscape

To celebrate LGBTQ+ history, Stacker created a list of LGBTQ+ books that changed the literary landscape of their time, encompassing various authors, topics, and narrative forms. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
Smithonian

The Ghosts Who Haunt the Smithsonian

The spine-tingling reimagining of the “Sidedoor” theme music that opens the podcast’s episode “Spooked at the Smithsonian” perfectly sets the stage for the otherworldly tales that follow. Host Lizzie Peabody has persuaded a half-dozen Smithsonian volunteers and staffers to go on record with the unnerving and perhaps even supernatural encounters they’ve had in the Institution’s halls.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Waterstones Book of the Year shortlist unveiled

An impressive piece of historical fiction, hit graphic novel Heartstopper and the true story of an Auschwitz escapee are among the 10 books vying for the title of Waterstones Book of the Year 2022.The accolade, which was first presented in 2012, is awarded annually to a book published in the previous 12 months and is voted for by a panel of Waterstones booksellers.This year’s shortlist includes The Marriage Portrait, a historical novel set in Renaissance Italy by previous winner Maggie O’Farrell.The 50-year-old Northern Irish author scooped Book of the Year for Hamnet in 2020.Also on the line-up is Bonnie Garmus’s...
mailplus.co.uk

Literary fiction

Jackdaw by Tade Thompson (Cheerio £15, 160pp) BUCKLE up for this darkly weird thunderbolt of a novella, narrated by one Tade Thompson, a British-Nigerian psychiatrist and science-fiction writer who just happens to share a name with the author. The novel kicks off when, contracted to write about Francis Bacon, Tade finds himself compulsively drawn to photographs of one of the painter’s models.
COLORADO STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
143K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy