James Cameron says that characters in Marvel and DC movies 'all act like they're in college' and 'that's not the way to make movies'
James Cameron said that Marvel and DC characters don't experience "things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose."
Digital Trends
What went wrong with Netflix’s The Watcher?
Fresh off their controversial Netflix series Dahmer, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan have come out with another miniseries, The Watcher, which has rubbed many audiences the wrong way. Based on a true story, the series follows the Brannock family, who begin receiving threatening letters from a sender known only as “the Watcher” after they move into a new house in Westfield, New Jersey. The Brannocks also find themselves tormented by their neighbors. who refuse to respect their privacy, leading them to believe that one, if not all, of them is the Watcher.
hypebeast.com
'The Witcher' Confirms Unreal Engine 5 Remake
Following the success of Cyberpunk Edgerunners, CD Projekt Red recently announced several new projects including a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 codenamed “Orion,” an entirely new universe named “Hadar,” and several new Witcher games including a remake of its first The Witcher (2007) game which will be developed in Unreal Engine 5, the world’s most advanced and capable real-time 3D creation tool yet.
‘I need to do this scene upside down’: what it’s like to act in a Call of Duty game
The performance-capture body suits, the annoying helmet cams, the makeshift props … actors describe the experience of making video games ‘where there’s nowhere to hide’
murphysmultiverse.com
Fool’s Theory Developing a Remake of ‘The Witcher’
The Witcher is back, literally. While work has begun on a fourth entry of the iconic gaming franchise by CD Project Red, developer Fools Theory is actively working on a remake of the first entry. It is the project that was hinted at with the codename Canis Majoris and will be developed in Unreal Engine 5 according to the new announcement. they also unveiled the logo for the Remake, which teases the firey return of the game that started it all.
digitalspy.com
First look at Black Mirror and The Witcher stars' new thriller
The first look at a new thriller starring Black Mirror's Georgina Campbell and The Witcher’s Eamon Farren has been released. The pair will star in T.I.M (Technologically. Integrated. Manservant), the debut feature from writer-director Spencer Brown. The film is described as an "intelligent and timely thriller which explores the unhealthy relationship we have with modern day technology."
TechRadar
The Witcher Remake means the original may finally be worthy of its sequels
CD Projekt RED has announced that The Witcher, the first game in its celebrated trilogy, is getting a full remake in Unreal Engine 5. While CD Projekt RED is currently hard at work on The Witcher 4 and its Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, the publisher has signed up a team of ex-Witcher devs to rebuild the original game completely. Fool’s Theory is in the early stages of developing a ground-up remake of Geralt’s first adventure, and not only is the team using Unreal Engine 5, but it’s also sharing the same toolset that CD Projekt’s in-house team is using to develop the new Witcher trilogy.
Digital Trends
Framed today, October 27: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Thursday)
Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 27 and need some help?. If you don’t remember the plot of today’s movie, there’s a good chance you have at least heard of the songs from the film’s soundtrack. One may or may not be a phrase that describes the weather. Any guesses right now?
dotesports.com
Age of Mythology is making a comeback with new ‘Retold’ edition
Age of Mythology is a real-time strategy game created by the developers of the wildly popular Age of Empires series. Even though the game’s mechanics and overall gameplay are extremely similar to that of the Age of Empires series, Age of Mythology throws in mythical and supernatural elements as well. The game introduced god powers and mythical creatures from different mythologies into the game, making for a vastly different experience from its sister games.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok - Official 'Combat and Enemies Elevated' Behind-The-Scenes Video
Join Roberto Clemente (senior combat animator), Kim Nguyen (senior gameplay animator), Sabra Goebel (senior visual effects artist), Grace Pan (gameplay animator), and Stephen Oyarijivbie (combat designer) from the Santa Monica Studio development team as they give a behind-the-scenes look at God of War Ragnarök, including an in-depth discussion on their respective roles and the challenges they faced. The team also gives a peek at some of the new enemies you'll encounter, new combat abilities, including more shield loadout choices, a new twist to the Blade grapple, and much more.
Digital Trends
Konami’s big Silent Hill plans show how video game franchises are changing
The Silent Hill series is coming back, and we’re not just getting one new game … we’re getting four. And a new movie! And more merch!. It’s certainly more than what a lot of people would have expected when Konami announced we were getting a presentation on the series’ future last week (I’m a big series fan, and my expectations were very low). Most people were expecting a new game and a Silent Hill 2 remake based on leaks and rumors, but the series had been all but dormant since Silent Hill: Downpour in 2012, so there was no reason to expect anything more. In the past decade, Konami has used the IP on pachinko machines, skateboards, and little else.
Digital Trends
The best Sonic fan games
Sonic was once the biggest rival Mario ever faced. The blue blur certainly gave the plumber a run for his money in the 8- and 16-bit days of gaming and was arguably winning in terms of mass popularity for a brief moment in time. Sonic was the cool, hip, more “adult” type of character with a very ’90s attitude that resonated with a large portion of the western gaming audience. He was even the very first video game character to ever get his own balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. Needless to say, Sonic was looking to run away with the title of the face of gaming. That was until the 16-bit days ended, and the shift to 3D began.
Digital Trends
From Boyz n the Hood to Malcolm X: The legacy of New Black Cinema
1992 was a peak year for the New Black Cinema, a (mostly) independent film movement that stretched from the late-1980s until the mid-1990s and revolutionized the way that African Americans were represented on-screen. Important films of the movement like Malcolm X, ‘Mo Money, Juice, Deep Cover, Mississippi Masala, Daughters of the Dust, One False Move, and South Central all came out in 1992.
Digital Trends
Gotham Knights’ ending explained: Batman’s death, the Court of Owls, and more
WB Games Montreal’s Gotham Knights, which finally launched on October 21, follows the adventures of Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin after Batman is killed. This bold move sets off an unpredictable plot that ultimately centers around two secret societies that want Gotham for themselves. Contents. How does Batman...
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ standalone multiplayer spin-off may be free to play
It looks like the upcoming The Last Of Us multiplayer title may be a free-to-play game, with Naughty Dog looking to hire someone with proven experience in that field. The standalone, multiplayer game is set within the The Last Of Us universe and, according to Naughty Dog’s co-president Neil Druckmann, is due to be unveiled next year.
The Witcher remake officially announced by CD Projekt Red
AT the start of October, developer CD Projekt Red announced a huge number of projects the studio is working on. Alongside a number of upcoming projects for Cyberpunk 2077, and a completely new IP, five games for The Witcher series were revealed. We know that one of these games is...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’ gets its series of animated shorts ahead of release, as is tradition
A month out from the release of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Blizzard is dropping a series of animated shorts on YouTube titled Dragonflight Legacies, the first of which is now available for your viewing pleasure. The series dives into some of the lore which will feature heavily in the ninth...
Digital Trends
Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson team up for Peacock’s Poker Face
The real mystery of Poker Face is this: How did Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson find the time to make it happen? Johnson’s Knives Out sequel is just a few weeks away from a theatrical release before heading to Netflix. And Lyonne is the co-creator of her own Netflix series, Russian Doll. Regardless of the logistics, Poker Face is not only happening, it’s coming to Peacock next year with a 10-episode first season.
The Witcher season 3: Everything we know about the upcoming Netflix series
It's a Time of Contempt for The Witcher on Netflix
The 25 best RPGs you can (and should) play right now
Ranking the best RPGs, classics like Mass Effect to new hits like Elden Ring
