CAA Drops Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Remarks

By Denise Petski
 2 days ago
Getty

Kanye West is no longer represented by CAA. The agency is the latest business to cut ties with the rapper following his recent anti-Semitic outbursts and amid a growing call for a Hollywood boycott against him, Deadline has confirmed.

CAA represented West for touring only. He signed with the agency in 2016, and has not toured since.

West has stoked controversy in the past, but his recent spate of anti-Semitic rants have become too much for business partners to tolerate. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Gersh’s Bob Gersh and UTA’s Jeremy Zimmer are among the most recent big names to speak out over West, who has since been dropped by fashion house Balenciaga. Sportswear company Adidas is facing similar pressure.

Word of CAA dropping West follows news earlier today that MRC was not moving forward with its documentary about the rapper.

