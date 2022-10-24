Minnesota Aurora FC exploring path to professional status

Aurora FC unveil new mascot, Roary 00:17

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Given the success of Minnesota Aurora FC's inaugural season, it's perhaps no surprise the pre-professional team has its sights set higher.

The community-owned team announced Monday it "has begun conversations with investors as part of the next steps to move to a professional league." Aurora FC currently plays in the USL W League.

"We believe that Minnesota Aurora can and should be a professional team," team leadership said in a statement. "From the beginning, we always envisioned this club as being built differently, proving our concept, and then taking it to the highest levels possible. Because of the overwhelming community support in our first year, we now have the opportunity to pursue a professional team far sooner than we initially expected."

The team, which is currently owned by about 3,000 community investors, said it needs to find "higher level investors" because of the steep financial requirements of playing professional soccer.

"Whatever the future holds, Aurora will continue to be a club for community, by community," the team said in a letter to current investors. "You'll be a part of that. We've built this together. We will continue together."

Both the National Women's Soccer League and USL Super League are options for the team's jump.

In its first season, Aurora FC lost just one game -- unfortunately, it was the championship . The undefeated season ended in an overtime heartbreaker at the hands of South Georgia Tormenta.

The team currently plays at TCO Stadium in Eagan, but would likely need a larger venue after going pro.