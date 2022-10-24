ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

ACC Names Chico Bennett Jr. Defensive Lineman of the Week for 2nd Time

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6zKP_0iklYNvd00

Bennett had seven tackles and two sacks to lead a stellar UVA defensive performance in the win at Georgia Tech

For the second time this season, Chico Bennett Jr. has been named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week after leading Virginia to a 16-9 victory at Georgia Tech on Thursday.

Bennett, who started his career at Georgia Tech before transferring to Virginia in 2021, delivered a standout performance in his return to Atlanta. The Cavaliers completely smothered the Yellow Jackets' offense and Bennett led the way with two sacks and seven total tackles. The UVA defense did not allow a single Georgia Tech offensive touchdown and the Yellow Jackets had just 201 yards of total offense and 55 rushing yards. Virginia had eight sacks as a team, second-most in program history and the most by an ACC team this season.

Bennett was also named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week after another two-sack performance against Syracuse in week 4. This is the second season in a row that a UVA player has been selected ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week twice, as Mandy Alonso won the award two times in 2021. Bennett currently leads the ACC with six total sacks on the season.

This is the third time a Cavalier has won an ACC weekly award this season. Chico Bennett Jr. has been honored twice and Brendan Farrell was the ACC Specialist of the Week in week 3.

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 29 News

Sam Brunelle ready for big season at UVA as grad student

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County’s Sam Brunelle joins the Wahoos this year as a grad student. Brunelle has battled a handful of injuries during her playing career, but she says she’s fully healthy and ready for a big season. Brunelle made her Virginia debut in the team’s...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

UVA women’s hoops offers an eighth-grader and a national top-15 prospect

Virginia women’s basketball coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to recruiting future talent. Agugua-Hamilton, better known as “Coach Mox,” has extended two new offers, including one to a promising 13-year-old. Ivanna Wilson Manyacka, a 5-foot-10 eighth-grader from Frederick, Md., announced on her...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
High School Football PRO

Charlottesville, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Louisa County High School football team will have a game with Albemarle High School on October 26, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona

A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona. The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created. CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The $30...
VERONA, VA
cbs19news

UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Albemarle Co. home damaged by ‘severe’ fire

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County home is in bad shape after a fire swept through it Wednesday, October 26. Fire fighters were called out to Kimbrough Circle shortly before 2 p.m. “The smoke was coming out the back windows on the side,” neighbor Doreen Vretos said.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
1061thecorner.com

UVa Police investigating 2nd reported BB-projectile incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – University of Virginia Police are reporting another BB-type weapon firing… this time on Grounds. Around 10:25 Tuesday night, UVa Police got a call from someone reporting a BB-type projectile being fired from a passing blue sedan in the 100 block of Culbreth Road… which is around the Drama Building. Police say the incident happened shortly before 7 that evening, and there’s no suspect description. One person received a minor injury.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Wilbur S. Pence Middle School closed Wednesday after threat

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Wilbur S. Pence Middle School in Dayton was closed on Wednesday after a threat to the school was made on social media. According to an email sent to parents on Tuesday by Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl, the school’s administration learned that two students at the school received an anonymous threat on the school over the social media app Snapchat.
DAYTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man is charged in connection with a noose placed on the University of Virginia’s statue of Homer last month. The UVA Police Department announced Tuesday, October 25, that Shane Dennis was taken into custody yesterday without incident. He is charged with displaying a noose on the property of another or a highway or other public place with intent to intimidate.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Cavaliers Now

Cavaliers Now

Charlottesville, VA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Cavaliers Now has the latest covering of UVA athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/virginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy