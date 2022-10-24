Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha Man Who Barricaded Himself In Winterset Church Extradited To Omaha
(Polk County) A Nebraska man facing murder charges is returning to Omaha after a police chase ending in central Iowa. 27-year-old Gage Walter is accused of the murder of his grandmother and great-grandmother. Police say Walter stole a Nebraska investigator’s P-T Cruiser from the Omaha murder scene in mid-August. The theft started a chase that ended in Madison County, where Walter barricaded himself inside a Winterset church. He was released from the Polk County Jail yesterday. The process to extradite Walter started in September.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Laurel, Nebraska man accused in the deaths of four people is released from the hospital, months after the murders. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday morning, 42 year old Jason Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln where he had been since August 5th. Jones was arrested at his home in Laurel the day after investigators say he killed four people and then set fire to their homes. The NSP says Jones suffered severe burns in the incident. Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
Investigation opened in Iowa after daughter claims late father was serial killer
Iowa officials are investigating a woman's claims that her late father was a serial killer who may have been responsible for the deaths of 70 women. Lucy Studey, daughter of Donald Dean Studey, said that her father murdered "five or six" women a year over several decades, according to Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope, per the Des Moines Register.
OMAHA, Neb. — A juvenile was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to an Omaha metro high school on Wednesday, according to Bellevue police. Around 9:01 a.m., Omaha Public Schools security requested the school resource officer at Bryan High School, located near 47th Street and Giles Road, to assist with detaining a 16-year-old male student, who was physically resisting, according to Bellevue police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said multiple people have been arrested in connection to a multi-million dollar frozen beef theft ring. With assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, three people in the Miami, Florida area were arrested last Thursday: Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 38, Ledier Machin Andino, 37, and Delvis L. Fuentes, 39.
Texas teen arrested in NE, accused of murdering mom, released from hospital
(Hall County, NE) -- A Texas teen arrested in Nebraska, accused of murdering his mother, is released from the hospital and will soon be taken back to Texas. Earlier this month, 17 year old Tyler Roenz and his mother 49 year old Michelle Roenz were reported missing from their Harris County, Texas home. Texas law enforcement believed there was foul play in the pair's disappearance and issued a CLEAR Alert, a Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert. Nebraska law enforcement then received word that Tyler may be traveling in the state and shortly after getting that alert, the Roenz's vehicle was spotted near Grand Island.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OPD SWAT was called in to rescue a woman and a baby from a hostage situation at a southwest Omaha hotel early Wednesday. According to a release from the Omaha Police Department, 30-year-old Dadreon Mason was taken into custody after officers breached a window in one of the rooms at the Motel 6 near 109th and J streets, east of the L Street exit off Interstate 80.
