Omaha, NE

Western Iowa Today

Omaha Man Who Barricaded Himself In Winterset Church Extradited To Omaha

(Polk County) A Nebraska man facing murder charges is returning to Omaha after a police chase ending in central Iowa. 27-year-old Gage Walter is accused of the murder of his grandmother and great-grandmother. Police say Walter stole a Nebraska investigator’s P-T Cruiser from the Omaha murder scene in mid-August. The theft started a chase that ended in Madison County, where Walter barricaded himself inside a Winterset church. He was released from the Polk County Jail yesterday. The process to extradite Walter started in September.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

WausauPilot

Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

WOWT

Washington Examiner

Investigation opened in Iowa after daughter claims late father was serial killer

Iowa officials are investigating a woman's claims that her late father was a serial killer who may have been responsible for the deaths of 70 women. Lucy Studey, daughter of Donald Dean Studey, said that her father murdered "five or six" women a year over several decades, according to Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope, per the Des Moines Register.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Juvenile arrested for bringing loaded handgun to Omaha Bryan High School

OMAHA, Neb. — A juvenile was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to an Omaha metro high school on Wednesday, according to Bellevue police. Around 9:01 a.m., Omaha Public Schools security requested the school resource officer at Bryan High School, located near 47th Street and Giles Road, to assist with detaining a 16-year-old male student, who was physically resisting, according to Bellevue police.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

klkntv.com

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helps uncover beef theft ring

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and several other authorities have found the beef. Back in June, the sheriff’s office began investigating after several semis holding frozen beef were stolen across Nebraska, including Lancaster County. The sheriff’s office estimated the loss was around $1...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Texas teen arrested in NE, accused of murdering mom, released from hospital

(Hall County, NE) -- A Texas teen arrested in Nebraska, accused of murdering his mother, is released from the hospital and will soon be taken back to Texas. Earlier this month, 17 year old Tyler Roenz and his mother 49 year old Michelle Roenz were reported missing from their Harris County, Texas home. Texas law enforcement believed there was foul play in the pair's disappearance and issued a CLEAR Alert, a Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert. Nebraska law enforcement then received word that Tyler may be traveling in the state and shortly after getting that alert, the Roenz's vehicle was spotted near Grand Island.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
WOWT

Laurel homicide suspect in custody after released from hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in a quadruple homicide in Laurel on August 4 has been released from the hospital. The suspect Jason Jones, 42, was discharged from CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Jones is facing four counts of first-degree...
LAUREL, NE
WOWT

Police: Man arrested after hostage situation at Omaha motel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OPD SWAT was called in to rescue a woman and a baby from a hostage situation at a southwest Omaha hotel early Wednesday. According to a release from the Omaha Police Department, 30-year-old Dadreon Mason was taken into custody after officers breached a window in one of the rooms at the Motel 6 near 109th and J streets, east of the L Street exit off Interstate 80.
OMAHA, NE

