Packers’ Allen Lazard sighting a grim sign for Aaron Rodgers after Week 7 injury
Following Sunday’s 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Green Bay Packers have more than just a Week 7 L to worry about. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard was spotted wearing a sling on his left arm stemming from a shoulder injury he sustained in the game.
Cardinals DE JJ Watt welcomes latest Watt son and he already looks like a future DPOY
Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars midfielder Kealia Watt, have just welcomed a new member to their family. The couple gave birth to son Koa James Watt just last Sunday and the couple could not be ecstatic enough over the gift they have just received.
Kenny Pickett blames ‘miscommunication’ for final interception in Steelers’ ugly loss to Dolphins
The Pittsburgh Steelers remain a two-win team this season following their 16-10 road loss in Week 7 to the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers had a shot at upsetting Miami with one last drive but Kenny Pickett was intercepted by Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to seal the loss for Pittsburgh. Pickett...
NFL Insider: Dallas Cowboys expected to sign Kendall Sheffield to shore up secondary
After cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday during the Cowboys’ 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions, Dallas is reportedly signing free-agent corner Kendall Sheffield. Sheffield would join the practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport, but he could potentially help shore up the secondary. The former Ohio...
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin drops underwhelming TJ Watt update ahead of Week 8 vs. Eagles
In anticipation of Sunday’s showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers should not count on seeing the return of a key defensive player. According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, head coach Mike Tomlin shared it is “highly unlikely” that injured linebacker TJ Watt will suit up for Week 8.
Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Packers’ bosses over big mistake
Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to take a shot at the Green Bay Packers’ front office ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Buffalo Bills. After a 3-1 start to the year, the Packers have now lost three straight games to drop 3-4 on the season. Obviously, Rodgers is frustrated with the team and their performance so far after preseason expectations that they are going to be Super Bowl contenders once again.
NFL scouts drop eye-opening Matt Ryan observation after Colts’ Week 7 loss vs. Titans
Father Time is truly undefeated. No matter how good you are, no matter how well you take care of your body, your age will eventually catch up to you. Most NFL players’ careers do not age well, as their bodies can’t keep up with the level of play required. This is exactly what NFL scouts are seeing in Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan.
RUMOR: Browns’ asking price in potential Kareem Hunt trade, revealed
The Cleveland Browns, despite boasting the services of elite talent such as Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb, have struggled out of the gates, winning only two of their first seven games of the new season. With the 4 PM E.T. trade deadline on November 1 fast approaching, it appears as if the Browns are more than willing to part with a few veterans on the team deemed to have been underperforming, including Kareem Hunt.
Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back
The Denver Broncos have brought in some help at running back. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter., the Broncos have signed Marlon Mack off of the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. He will then fly to London with them for next week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mack gives the Broncos...
Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy could be moved before the trade deadline
There have been rumors circulating about former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy possibly being traded before the trade deadline. he Denver Broncos don’t appear as strong as advertised and it might be time for the front office to test some trades. Jeudy entered the league in 2020 after spending...
NFL world reacts to Cowboys-Raiders trade
The 2022 NFL trade deadline isn’t until November 1 but some teams are taking advantage of the time they have to fill some much-needed spots in their roster. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Las Vegas Raiders are trading defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys.
Bill Belichick makes Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe decision for Patriots’ Week 8
FOXBOROUGH – While Bill Belichick wouldn’t say who would get the start at quarterback for the New England Patriots on Sunday, it appears that someone else leaked it out. Mac Jones will start against the New York Jets after getting about 90 percent of the first team reps at practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
Broncos adding former 1,000-yard rusher after Mike Boone’s injury
The Denver Broncos’ backfield has taken another hit. Already without Javonte Williams, who is on injured reserve and done for the rest of the 2022 NFL season, the Broncos are now also dealing with a new running back injury, with Mike Boone hurting his ankle during Sunday’s 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets. Boone’s injury has led to the Broncos making a decision to sign veteran running back Marlon Back off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Lions’ Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on Jameson Williams injury
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, who has spent the entire season on PUP while recovering from an ACL injury. While the Lions were hopeful of getting Williams back this season, his return does not appear to be imminent. Via Eric Woodyard, Campbell suggested that it’ll […] The post Lions’ Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on Jameson Williams injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cleveland Browns: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Bengals
We aren’t sure if the Cleveland Browns have given up on the season, but they sure aren’t anywhere near playoff contention right now. Losers of their last four games, the Browns host a red-hot Cincinnati Bengals squad at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8. The Browns will try to right the ship and get win No. 3, but it surely won’t be easy against the streaking Bengals. Here are our Cleveland Browns Week 8 predictions as they take on the Bengals.
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Cardinals
The Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 8. The Vikings will try to preserve their immaculate home record while aiming for their sixth win of the season. If they succeed, the Vikings will continue to dominate the NFC North and remain within striking distance of the Philadelphia Eagles […] The post Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen’s favorite target gets real about playing for life with the Bills
Josh Allen’s favorite tight end target would have signed a much longer extension deal with the Buffalo Bills if that had been on the table. That is how much Bills tight end Dawson Knox is loving his stay in Buffalo. Knox said that a 10-year extension with the Bills would have been very ideal for […] The post Josh Allen’s favorite target gets real about playing for life with the Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos Designate OL Tom Compton To Return
Compton, 32, is a former sixth-round pick out of South Dakota by Washington back in 2012. Compton spent four years in Washington before signed a one-year contract with the Falcons in 2016. Compton spent a year with the Bears and Vikings before the Jets signed him for the 2019 season....
ESPN fires back at viral Mac Jones-SkyCam conspiracy theory in Patriots-Bears game
The SkyCam did nothing wrong. In a statement released by ESPN, the media company cleared the SkyCam of any part in interfering with a ball thrown by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during the first period of Monday’s game against the Chicago Bears. This is as opposed to what a viral video that has […] The post ESPN fires back at viral Mac Jones-SkyCam conspiracy theory in Patriots-Bears game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Best football game I’ve ever seen live’: Readers share favorite memories of Arrowhead
From the very first quarterback to touch the field to becoming the loudest stadium in the NFL, The Star’s reader’s share their best memories of Arrowhead Stadium for its 50th anniversary.
