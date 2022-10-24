ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Packers’ bosses over big mistake

Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to take a shot at the Green Bay Packers’ front office ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Buffalo Bills. After a 3-1 start to the year, the Packers have now lost three straight games to drop 3-4 on the season. Obviously, Rodgers is frustrated with the team and their performance so far after preseason expectations that they are going to be Super Bowl contenders once again.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Browns’ asking price in potential Kareem Hunt trade, revealed

The Cleveland Browns, despite boasting the services of elite talent such as Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb, have struggled out of the gates, winning only two of their first seven games of the new season. With the 4 PM E.T. trade deadline on November 1 fast approaching, it appears as if the Browns are more than willing to part with a few veterans on the team deemed to have been underperforming, including Kareem Hunt.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

The Denver Broncos have brought in some help at running back. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter., the Broncos have signed Marlon Mack off of the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. He will then fly to London with them for next week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mack gives the Broncos...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Cowboys-Raiders trade

The 2022 NFL trade deadline isn’t until November 1 but some teams are taking advantage of the time they have to fill some much-needed spots in their roster. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Las Vegas Raiders are trading defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Broncos adding former 1,000-yard rusher after Mike Boone’s injury

The Denver Broncos’ backfield has taken another hit. Already without Javonte Williams, who is on injured reserve and done for the rest of the 2022 NFL season, the Broncos are now also dealing with a new running back injury, with Mike Boone hurting his ankle during Sunday’s 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets. Boone’s injury has led to the Broncos making a decision to sign veteran running back Marlon Back off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Lions’ Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on Jameson Williams injury

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, who has spent the entire season on PUP while recovering from an ACL injury. While the Lions were hopeful of getting Williams back this season, his return does not appear to be imminent. Via Eric Woodyard, Campbell suggested that it’ll […] The post Lions’ Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on Jameson Williams injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Cleveland Browns: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Bengals

We aren’t sure if the Cleveland Browns have given up on the season, but they sure aren’t anywhere near playoff contention right now. Losers of their last four games, the Browns host a red-hot Cincinnati Bengals squad at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8. The Browns will try to right the ship and get win No. 3, but it surely won’t be easy against the streaking Bengals. Here are our Cleveland Browns Week 8 predictions as they take on the Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Cardinals

The Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 8. The Vikings will try to preserve their immaculate home record while aiming for their sixth win of the season. If they succeed, the Vikings will continue to dominate the NFC North and remain within striking distance of the Philadelphia Eagles […] The post Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s favorite target gets real about playing for life with the Bills

Josh Allen’s favorite tight end target would have signed a much longer extension deal with the Buffalo Bills if that had been on the table. That is how much Bills tight end Dawson Knox is loving his stay in Buffalo. Knox said that a 10-year extension with the Bills would have been very ideal for […] The post Josh Allen’s favorite target gets real about playing for life with the Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Broncos Designate OL Tom Compton To Return

Compton, 32, is a former sixth-round pick out of South Dakota by Washington back in 2012. Compton spent four years in Washington before signed a one-year contract with the Falcons in 2016. Compton spent a year with the Bears and Vikings before the Jets signed him for the 2019 season....
WASHINGTON STATE
ClutchPoints

ESPN fires back at viral Mac Jones-SkyCam conspiracy theory in Patriots-Bears game

The SkyCam did nothing wrong. In a statement released by ESPN, the media company cleared the SkyCam of any part in interfering with a ball thrown by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during the first period of Monday’s game against the Chicago Bears. This is as opposed to what a viral video that has […] The post ESPN fires back at viral Mac Jones-SkyCam conspiracy theory in Patriots-Bears game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy