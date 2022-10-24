Read full article on original website
Blue Jackets reveal tremendous Patrik Laine update that will excite Johnny Gaudreau
The Columbus Blue Jackets entered the 2022-23 NHL season with high hopes, considering they just won the Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes in the offseason. However, they did not exactly have a memorable start to the campaign, particularly because Patrik Laine suffered an upper-body injury (elbow) right in the very first game of the Blue Jackets this […] The post Blue Jackets reveal tremendous Patrik Laine update that will excite Johnny Gaudreau appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL roundup: Phil Kessel ties ironman record in Knights’ win
Vegas forward Phil Kessel got an assist while playing in his NHL-record-tying 989th consecutive game as the Golden Knights defeated
Jets coach Rick Bowness to miss Monday's game amid COVID recovery
As announced Monday by the team, Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness will remain sidelined after testing positive for COVID last week and will not be behind the bench for Monday's game against the St. Louis Blues. Assistant coach Scott Arniel will once again resume coaching duties in Bowness’ absence.
markerzone.com
BLUE JACKETS TO GET MASSIVE BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AGAINST ARIZONA ON TUESDAY
The Columbus Blue Jackets are about to get a big boost to their lineup on Tuesday night when they host the Arizona Coyotes. After being sidelined for the last two weeks, forward Patrik Laine will return to the lineup. Laine suffered an elbow injury on the opening night of the season against Carolina. He left the game and did not return.
Yardbarker
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
Report: 1 NL team vows to spend whatever it takes to sign Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge is heading to free agency this offseason, and he will be one of the biggest free agents in recent memory. Will Judge re-sign with the New York Yankees, the only team for whom he has played? Or will he look elsewhere?. If he genuinely explores the market, there...
ESPN
Vegas forward Phil Kessel ties NHL record for consecutive games
Phil Kessel tied the NHL record for consecutive games played when he hit the ice for the Vegas Golden Knights' 3-1 victory over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night. Kessel, 35, played in his 989th straight NHL game, a streak that began on Nov. 3, 2009, when Kessel...
Penguins, minus injured forward Jason Zucker, fall to Flames
Prior to being re-hired for his second tenure with the Calgary Flames in March of 2021, coach Darryl Sutter was mostly retired over the previous four years, tending to his farm of nearly 3,000 acres in Alberta. But even while bailing hay and tending to horses, Sutter was still a...
Yardbarker
Bruins Weekly: Lysell, Beecher, Chara, Ullmark & More
The Boston Bruins continued their early-season surprise by winning all three of their games in the last seven days at the TD Garden. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we will look at some prospects in the minors, the week that a Bruins goaltender had, a former captain returned for a ceremony, and more.
Brad Marchand gets key injury update with return to Bruins looming
The Boston Bruins have been without star forward Brad Marchand to start the 2022 NHL season, but it looks as if the veteran winger could be making his return to the team before long. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery addressed the recent reports that Marchand could be ready to make his return on Thursday, and […] The post Brad Marchand gets key injury update with return to Bruins looming appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
Boudreau supported as coach by Canucks GM after 0-5-2 start
VANCOUVER -- Bruce Boudreau has the support of Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin despite an 0-5-2 start to the season under the second-year coach. Allvin met the media Wednesday to discuss the Canucks being the only winless team in the NHL and what it's going to take to turn things around.
Yardbarker
Canadiens News and Rumours: Xhekaj, Edmundson, Price & More
The Montreal Canadiens are into their second week of the season after a relatively good start. With big wins against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Habs found themselves in the thick of things early on, especially with four rookie defencemen playing every night. With players coming off injured reserve soon, there will be some tough decisions to make in the next couple of weeks; here is a look at what has been happening this past week.
Gordon Hayward keeps it real after Hornets’ overtime loss vs. Knicks
The Charlotte Hornets gave the New York Knicks everything they could handle in Madison Square Garden. They just came up a little short in the 134-131 loss. This is their first road loss of the season and they are now sitting at 2-2 on the season. Charlotte is still without three key players in LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and Cody Martin, but they had some help from their bench in New York. Their bench put up 54 points, including a strong 17 which came from Jalen McDaniels. It was not enough to gut out this win, but Gordon Hayward feels like the onus is on him.
NHL
Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
‘It ticks me off’: Avalanche speak about brutal drop of success in key area that helped them win Stanley Cup
The Colorado Avalanche are not exactly off to a hot start to their Stanley Cup title defense in the 2022-23 NHL season, as they are just 3-2-1 through six games. They could have been brandishing a much better record if it weren’t for their bumbling penalty kill. A few Avalanche players have expressed their frustration […] The post ‘It ticks me off’: Avalanche speak about brutal drop of success in key area that helped them win Stanley Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dennis Smith Jr. seriously considered trying NFL luck before reigniting NBA career with Hornets
Dennis Smith Jr. is having some sort of a career revival with the Charlotte Hornets, as he is seemingly feeling at home with his new team. He has been branded as a draft bust for failing to meet the potential he carried with him when he was taken ninth overall by the Dallas Mavericks back in the 2017 NBA Draft. The former NC Wolfpack standout’s outlook on his future in the NBA got too bad enough at one point that he nearly tried out his luck in the NFL as a defensive back.
Yardbarker
Rangers Season Could Sour Quickly if Halak Keeps Struggling
The New York Rangers’ most important player was hit in the mask with a puck during practice Monday. After leaning over momentarily in pain, star goaltender Igor Shesterkin slammed his stick against the glass, an act that brought mostly relief from his team as he expressed frustration rather than any indication he was hurt.
Jaden Ivey status for game vs. Trae Young, Hawks revealed
The Detroit Pistons will not have the services of Jaden Ivey for Wednesday night’s home game against the Atlanta Hawks. According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, Ivey is out with a non-Covid illness, so hopefully, he wouldn’t be missing more time beyond the game versus the visiting Hawks. Selected in the first […] The post Jaden Ivey status for game vs. Trae Young, Hawks revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giannis Antetokounmpo notches incredible feat vs Nets never done in his career
With multiple accolades and an NBA championship already under his belt, there’s no question Giannis Antetokounmpo is well on his way to becoming one of the league’s All-Time greats. He continued that ascent on Wednesday in a win over the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo scored 43 points against the...
Blazers star Damian Lillard exits game vs. Heat
The Portland Trail Blazers finally saw their unbeaten start to the season come to an end after the Miami Heat blew the game wide open in the second half en route to a 119-98 win at Moda Center. While Blazers fans will undoubtedly be disappointed at the result of the game, they will be more concerned about the status of Damian Lillard, who had been off to a torrid start to begin the year.
