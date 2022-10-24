Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newyorkalmanack.com
Western New York To Get New 624 Area Code
The New York State Public Service Commission has announced that residential, business and wireless customers within the existing 716 area code region should begin to prepare for the introduction of the new 624 area code, as early as the second quarter of 2024. To meet the increasing demand for residential...
wnypapers.com
De-Sign Committee 'Rejoices as sign comes down'
The Lewiston De-Sign Committee, a group of local citizens dedicated to removing an overabundance of signs and clutter in the village, declared another victory on Monday, Oct. 24, when a large sign near the Niagara Scenic Parkway entrance was removed by the New York State Department of Transportation. The committee...
chautauquatoday.com
Road work scheduled for Friday in downtown Fredonia
The village of Fredonia is advising motorists that paving work will be occurring this Friday, October 28 at the intersection of Temple Street and Main Street in the downtown area. Expect delays while work is being completed. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route if possible. File photo.
Want To Work With Weed? Huge Cannabis Job Fair Coming To Buffalo
If you want to work with weed, there is a big cannabis job fair coming to New York. This summit has been held in Rochester, Albany, and other parts of New York and finally, it is coming to Buffalo. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers.
wrfalp.com
See-Zurh House to Have New Ownership
The See-Zurh House in Bemus Point will have new ownership. Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Project Manager Rosie Strandburg said Bruce Scroxton and Andrew Haney are purchasing the building from Thom Shagla. She said Scroxton has been interested in buying the business for about 30 years, “They’re looking to keep...
This Western New York Plaza Is About To Get Even Busier
Four new stores will be opening this Thursday in one of Buffalo’s craziest plazas - but for local bargain hunters, it might be worth it. The Boulevard in Amherst, formerly known as Burlington Plaza, has a notoriously annoying parking lot to navigate through. It’s already home to popular shopping destinations like Target, Lowe’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, and 50 other stores and restaurants. It’s always crowded, and finding a parking spot near the store where you want to shop is often stressful.
Varysburg Water District under boil water order and water conservation alert
The Varysburg Water District in Wyoming County is under a boil water order and water conservation alert as of Tuesday and will remain in effect until further notice.
T.J.Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra joining Marshalls in plaza in Amherst
The stores are set to open in the shopping center located at 1501 Niagara Falls Boulevard on Thursday and will join Marshalls which opened in April.
Traffic advisory: lanes on I-290 to be reduced Tuesday and Thursday
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — There will be lane reductions on I-290 on Tuesday and Thursday, according to the NYS Department of Transportation. Drivers should expect lane reductions to one lane from the I-290 eastbound off ramp to northbound I-990 in Amherst starting at 8 a.m. All lanes will reopen at 3 p.m. on both days. […]
uticaphoenix.net
State: Gov. Hochul Announces $28M to Combat Gun Violence
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the availability of $28 million to assist seven cities – Albany, Buffalo, Mount Vernon, Newburgh, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers – combat gun violence across the state. This funding is being made available through Project RISE – Respond, Invest, Sustain and Empower – to provide community-based organizations in each city up to $2 million to implement, expand and improve programs and services that increase opportunity for youth and families, empower neighborhoods disproportionately affected by gun violence and improve public safety. Additionally, $2 million in capital funding is being made available in each city to support these violence prevention services and safer neighborhoods.
The growing problem of homelessness in Jamestown
Jamestown officials are working with the County Homeless Coalition and others to make sure everyone has a safe place to go when they need shelter.
fredonia.edu
ACA/PRSSA annual Fall Sweep slated for Sunday, Nov. 6
SUNY Fredonia’s Fall Sweep is poised once again to draw hundreds of students on Sunday, Nov. 6, to rake leaves in residents’ yards in the surrounding area. All student groups on campus are encouraged to join the 17th edition of the volunteer project, organized by two student groups, the Applied Communication Association (ACA) and the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA).
wesb.com
Planned Power Outage Thursday Morning
Penelec has announced a planned outage for parts of the Bradford Area on Thursday. The outage will be on Hedgehog Lane, Hedgehog Hollow, and Fernwood Drive. It is expected to start around 8:30 in the morning and will last until 1 PM. Penelec says the outage is to allow replacement...
Moe's Southwest Grill coming to Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls is getting its first Moe’s Southwest Grill sites. The two locations will come from the same franchisee that has brought two Papa John’s to the city. Muhammed Shoaib has signed a lease deal to bring the Mexican fast casual brand to...
buffstaterecord.com
Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices
The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
Buffalo Police Department announces the creation of the 'Threat Management Unit'
The Buffalo Police Department has announced the creation of the "Threat Management Unit," which will launch on November 13.
‘Christmas in the Country’ Artisan Market returns for the holidays
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While it may still be October, Western New York is already getting into the holiday spirit. The popular ‘Christmas in the Country’ Artisan Market is returning to the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Dan Kaczynsk, Premier Promotions, joined News 4 at 4 to discuss the upcoming event. View the full segment above.
BPD responded to McKinley HS after 'unauthorized individuals' gained access
Buffalo police responded to McKinley High School after "unauthorized individuals" gained access to the building on Monday.
Youth baseball coach ordered to community service, pay back stolen money
CLARENCE N.Y. (WIVB) — A youth baseball coach was ordered to perform 150 hours of community service and pay back the $15,000 he stole from a team account. The Erie County District Attorney said that 41-year-old Peter Pavlovich of East Amherst admitted to making unauthorized ATM withdrawals and depositing player registration fees into his personal […]
State Police investigating stolen tractor in Chautauqua County
ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Police are investigating a stolen tractor that was found in Chautauqua County. The model of the tractor is a 2015 Kabota M9960HD12. The serial number ends in 174. The tractor was seen in the area of State Route 62 in the town of Ellington. Anyone with information is asked to […]
Comments / 0