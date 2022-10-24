ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredonia, NY

newyorkalmanack.com

Western New York To Get New 624 Area Code

The New York State Public Service Commission has announced that residential, business and wireless customers within the existing 716 area code region should begin to prepare for the introduction of the new 624 area code, as early as the second quarter of 2024. To meet the increasing demand for residential...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

De-Sign Committee 'Rejoices as sign comes down'

The Lewiston De-Sign Committee, a group of local citizens dedicated to removing an overabundance of signs and clutter in the village, declared another victory on Monday, Oct. 24, when a large sign near the Niagara Scenic Parkway entrance was removed by the New York State Department of Transportation. The committee...
LEWISTON, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Road work scheduled for Friday in downtown Fredonia

The village of Fredonia is advising motorists that paving work will be occurring this Friday, October 28 at the intersection of Temple Street and Main Street in the downtown area. Expect delays while work is being completed. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route if possible. File photo.
FREDONIA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Want To Work With Weed? Huge Cannabis Job Fair Coming To Buffalo

If you want to work with weed, there is a big cannabis job fair coming to New York. This summit has been held in Rochester, Albany, and other parts of New York and finally, it is coming to Buffalo. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers.
BUFFALO, NY
wrfalp.com

See-Zurh House to Have New Ownership

The See-Zurh House in Bemus Point will have new ownership. Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Project Manager Rosie Strandburg said Bruce Scroxton and Andrew Haney are purchasing the building from Thom Shagla. She said Scroxton has been interested in buying the business for about 30 years, “They’re looking to keep...
BEMUS POINT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Western New York Plaza Is About To Get Even Busier

Four new stores will be opening this Thursday in one of Buffalo’s craziest plazas - but for local bargain hunters, it might be worth it. The Boulevard in Amherst, formerly known as Burlington Plaza, has a notoriously annoying parking lot to navigate through. It’s already home to popular shopping destinations like Target, Lowe’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, and 50 other stores and restaurants. It’s always crowded, and finding a parking spot near the store where you want to shop is often stressful.
BUFFALO, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State: Gov. Hochul Announces $28M to Combat Gun Violence

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the availability of $28 million to assist seven cities – Albany, Buffalo, Mount Vernon, Newburgh, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers – combat gun violence across the state. This funding is being made available through Project RISE – Respond, Invest, Sustain and Empower – to provide community-based organizations in each city up to $2 million to implement, expand and improve programs and services that increase opportunity for youth and families, empower neighborhoods disproportionately affected by gun violence and improve public safety. Additionally, $2 million in capital funding is being made available in each city to support these violence prevention services and safer neighborhoods.
SYRACUSE, NY
fredonia.edu

ACA/PRSSA annual Fall Sweep slated for Sunday, Nov. 6

SUNY Fredonia’s Fall Sweep is poised once again to draw hundreds of students on Sunday, Nov. 6, to rake leaves in residents’ yards in the surrounding area. All student groups on campus are encouraged to join the 17th edition of the volunteer project, organized by two student groups, the Applied Communication Association (ACA) and the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA).
FREDONIA, NY
wesb.com

Planned Power Outage Thursday Morning

Penelec has announced a planned outage for parts of the Bradford Area on Thursday. The outage will be on Hedgehog Lane, Hedgehog Hollow, and Fernwood Drive. It is expected to start around 8:30 in the morning and will last until 1 PM. Penelec says the outage is to allow replacement...
buffstaterecord.com

Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices

The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY

