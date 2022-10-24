ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

What To Know About SDSU Football & Hobo Day

Brookings may become the 2nd largest city in South Dakota this Saturday during the 110th Annual Hobo Day celebration. Leading up to gameday the campus of South Dakota State University along with the city of Brookings has been enjoying several events like Bum-A-Meal, where SDSU students share a meal with community members.
BROOKINGS, SD
Another Website Puts Sioux Falls in Iowa

No one knows exactly how many times it's happened in the past 166 years, but safe to say the number has several zeroes on the end of it. Ever since Sioux City (founded in 1854) and Sioux Falls (chartered in 1856) appeared on a map together people have been mixing up the exact locations of the two towns, which both sit along the Big Sioux River, 87 miles apart.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Here It Is, A Sioux Empire Small Town Success Story

You've read the stories just like I have over the past years and decades. The small towns are dying. The rural communities are fading away. Schools closing. Hospitals closing. Empty buildings along main street, where once-upon-a-time bustling businesses not only survived but thrived. For many of us, it's not just...
LEOTA, MN
Uptick in Rabies Infected Bats Prompt Warning For Sioux Falls Pet Owners

The City of Sioux Falls is warning pet owners to make sure their pets are vaccinated for rabies after several bats have tested positive for the disease recently. Officials say that 74 bats from Sioux Falls have been tested for rabies this year and since September four of those bats have tested positive. Three of the infected bats were found by pets. The fourth landed on a person's head while they were sleeping.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
IOWA STATE
Sioux Falls, SD
