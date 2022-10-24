ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

Deputies find Lyon County man considered armed, dangerous

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
 2 days ago

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A man considered armed and dangerous who previously evaded law enforcement in Lyon County was found Monday at approximately 10:10 a.m.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that deputies located Logan Casteel at 1217 Exchange Street, Apt. 3 in Emporia after receiving a tip. Casteel was taken into custody on a Lyon County Arrest Warrant without incident.

On Oct. 17, the sheriff’s office said Justin Smith, 38, of Fredonia, told deputies he was shot on Road 160 by someone he knew. Following the shooting, deputies identified the man wanted as Casteel, 37.

KSNT News

KSNT News

