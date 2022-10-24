Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss to grace national spotlight against defending conference champs
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles orchestrated another comeback victory Saturday to beat Sun Belt Conference foes, who hadn’t lost a home game, the Texas State Bobcats 20-14 to earn their second consecutive conference win. It required some magic to leave Texas with a win from...
WDAM-TV
Golden Eagles clash with Ragin’ Cajuns in Thursday night tilt
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss and Louisiana-Lafayette collide Thursday night at “The Rock.”. The Sun Belt battle is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2. It’s a great opportunity for national exposure for the Golden Eagles (4-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) who have won four of their last five games.
WDAM-TV
8-0 Bobcats have eyes set on MACCC South Division Title
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College has reached eight wins for a second straight season - a mark of consistency that didn’t just magically happen overnight. Head coach Steve Buckley has been building this program for years and said it all starts with recruiting and support from the administration.
Alabama graduate to lead University of Southern Mississippi
University of Southern Mississippi alumnus and longtime administrator Joe Paul has been chosen as the school’s new president. The board that governs Mississippi’s eight public universities announced its selection of Paul in a news release Monday. He has been interim president since July, when Rodney Bennett left the top job at the university.
WDAM-TV
University of Southern Mississippi names Dr. Joe Paul as president
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Joe Paul, Ph.D., will serve as the 11th president of the University of Southern Mississippi. The decision came after the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning completed its search for the new institution president and voted to appoint Paul, who is currently serving as interim president of the university.
WDAM-TV
City of Laurel honors Dr. Deborrah Hyde with street name
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This afternoon was a historic day for the City of Laurel as the city council agreed to rename Joe Wheeler Avenue to honor Dr. Deborrah Hyde, a Laurel native. Hyde is only the second African American woman to be board certified in neurosurgery. She attended medical...
WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 10/26
National Guard members from Camp Shelby show off skills learned during training. Business owners hope new roundabout brings more traffic to Laurel downtown. The city of Laurel celebrated the opening of a new roundabout Wednesday morning. Hub City Partnership Gives Free Coffee to Breast Cancer Survivors. Breast Cancer Awareness month...
WDAM-TV
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jones County woman accused of killing a beloved rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty Wednesday. Sentencing for Kendra Shaffer was postponed to a later date at the prosecutor’s request. Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court in front...
WDAM-TV
MIDTERM SPECIAL REPORT: WDAM talks to 4th Congressional District candidate Mike Ezell
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With almost two weeks until the midterm elections, WDAM is speaking with the Republican and Democratic candidates who hope to represent Mississippi in the 4th Congressional District. Republican nominee and Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell is facing off against Democratic nominee and former Hattiesburg mayor...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg doctor discusses Halloween costume eye safety
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Halloween is all about fun and frights, but safety should also come to mind when dressing up as your favorite character, animal or monster. With costumes becoming more advanced, so are the added touches like contact lenses. Annie Waters, a Hattiesburg resident, said she puts...
WTOK-TV
Halloween observed Monday in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Trick-or-treating will be Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the city of Meridian. The age limit for trick-or-treaters is 13 and under. Trick-or-treaters should be accompanied by a parent or adult. Masks should not be worn by individuals over age 10.
Three sentenced for exploiting vulnerable adults in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been sentenced for targeting vulnerable adults in Mississippi, according to Attorney General Lynn Fitch. On September 19, William J. Bayes, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). According to Fitch, Bayes will have to pay restitution to his […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg museum to hold open house in honor of American military veterans
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City’s historic African American Military History Museum will honor area veterans with an open house this Veteran’s Day. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the AAMHM will host the open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature light refreshments and tokens of the museum’s appreciation for all veterans in attendance.
WDAM-TV
Petal Coleman Center to hold Diaper Distribution Day
Halloween is all about fun and frights, but safety should also come to mind when dressing up as your favorite character, animal or monster. SeMRHI rolls out mobile clinic to reach underserved communities. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Healthcare may seem out of reach, but in the Pine Belt, the...
WDAM-TV
Human remains found in Forrest Co. near Camp Shelby
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Conservation officers discovered human skeletal remains near the northern boundary line of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center while investigating possible illegal game activity in the area on Thursday, Oct. 20. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks notified the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office...
Lucedale city employees get pay raise- here’s how they compare to other Mississippi towns
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Many employees for the City of Lucedale received a pay raise with the start of the new fiscal year in October. The board of aldermen looked at raising pay during work sessions throughout the summer after continuous turnover in a few city departments. In some cases, employees left for similar positions […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Fire Department adds 5 recruits
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg welcomed five new firefighters to the Hattiesburg Fire Department Tuesday morning during a graduation ceremony. Recruit Class 22-01 began its 12-week journey to becoming firefighters in June, and they recently completed all state-mandated coursework for knowledge, skills and abilities. Applications are currently...
WDAM-TV
MBI investigating weekend shooting in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that happened Saturday night in Covington County. According to an incident reported, The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a report of a drive-by shooting into a vehicle on U.S. Highway 49 near Alton Folks Road Saturday, Oct. 22, at around 9:52 p.m.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Police Dept. sees decrease in crime for 2022 2Q
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department held a press conference at the new police headquarters on Wednesday to discuss crime statistics for the 2nd quarter of 2002. HPD saw a nearly 85% decrease in homicides and nearly a 40% decrease in aggravated assaults compared to this same time...
Forrest County deputy “justified” in fatal shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Office of the Attorney General has found that a Forrest County deputy was justified in the fatal shooting of a man in July. The shooting happened on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. The man was being served with a writ that […]
