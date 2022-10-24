The Miami Heat take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Heat-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. The Portland Trail Blazers are a very surprising 4-0. In an NBA season in which the Utah Jazz started 3-0 and the San Antonio Spurs have won three consecutive games, the Blazers have joined the parade of surprises in the Western Conference, causing everyone to wonder how long this fun ride might last. The Blazers’ start is magnified by the fact that they have won with both offense and defense. They’re not winning and playing the same game over and over again. They have won with 135 points scored and have won with 106 points scored. They have won nail-biters and blowouts. They have beaten weak teams, the Lakers and Kings, but they have also beaten the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets, widely viewed to be contenders in the West. They have faced a lot of different situations and have found the right responses to all of them. It will be fascinating to see where this team is in three weeks. Is this an outlier start to the season, or is it a sign of something more substantive, substantial, and sustainable in Portland?

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO