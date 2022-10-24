Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Related
Los Angeles Lakers offered up picks, Russell Westbrook in trade to the Utah Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves at 0-3 on the season and in the midst of a stretch that has
Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Injury Status In Heat-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.
Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start
Chauncey Billups’ first season as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers was mired with a plethora of problems that put a damper on their 2021-22 season. Damian Lillard battled abdominal issues all season long before getting shut down following abdominal surgery, CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung before he was traded […] The post Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jazz hold off Rockets to improve to 4-1
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The season is only five games old, but the Utah Jazz are tied for the top of the Western Conference. Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and nine rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night. The Jazz are now 4-1 to start the season, tied with Portland atop […]
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns
The Golden State Warriors are facing off with the Phoenix Suns in a battle of NBA super powers Tuesday night. In what has been a physical game, things got a little chippy midway through the third quarter. With just over six minutes remaining and the Warriors trailing 83-77, Draymond Green was called for a foul […] The post Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors eventually matched the Phoenix Suns’ competitive fire on Tuesday night. In their first road game of the season against another Western Conference power, though, the defending champions’ emotions boiled over, with a mix of continued defensive struggles, a tough whistle from the officials and the Suns’ brash confidence sparking an ugly […] The post Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Give him a f–king chance’: Nets star Kyrie Irving fires message at Ben Simmons’ critics after Bucks loss
At this point, Kyrie Irving is getting tired of all the negativity surrounding Brooklyn Nets teammate Ben Simmons. Fans and experts alike have been on his case all season long, and right now, it sounds like Kyrie’s just had enough of it. The Nets suffered another loss on Wednesday night, falling to Giannis Antetokounmpo and […] The post ‘Give him a f–king chance’: Nets star Kyrie Irving fires message at Ben Simmons’ critics after Bucks loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
LeBron James opens up about blunders that contributed to loss in Denver
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have just dug themselves a deeper hold after losing to the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night in Colorado, 110-99. They did not even cover the spread as a five-point road underdog, but they probably would have at least if only they took better care of the leather. The Lakers […] The post LeBron James opens up about blunders that contributed to loss in Denver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Rockets teammates Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. involved in heated verbal altercation during Jazz win
Things got pretty intense on Monday night as the Houston Rockets took on the red-hot Utah Jazz. A lot was on the line for Houston, who had yet to secure their first win of the season, and it’s quite understandable that emotions were running high. At one point, Rockets teammates Jalen Green and Jabari Smith […] The post WATCH: Rockets teammates Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. involved in heated verbal altercation during Jazz win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL scouts drop eye-opening Matt Ryan observation after Colts’ Week 7 loss vs. Titans
Father Time is truly undefeated. No matter how good you are, no matter how well you take care of your body, your age will eventually catch up to you. Most NFL players’ careers do not age well, as their bodies can’t keep up with the level of play required. This is exactly what NFL scouts are seeing in Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan.
NBA Odds: Heat vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds and pick – 10/26/2022
The Miami Heat take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Heat-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. The Portland Trail Blazers are a very surprising 4-0. In an NBA season in which the Utah Jazz started 3-0 and the San Antonio Spurs have won three consecutive games, the Blazers have joined the parade of surprises in the Western Conference, causing everyone to wonder how long this fun ride might last. The Blazers’ start is magnified by the fact that they have won with both offense and defense. They’re not winning and playing the same game over and over again. They have won with 135 points scored and have won with 106 points scored. They have won nail-biters and blowouts. They have beaten weak teams, the Lakers and Kings, but they have also beaten the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets, widely viewed to be contenders in the West. They have faced a lot of different situations and have found the right responses to all of them. It will be fascinating to see where this team is in three weeks. Is this an outlier start to the season, or is it a sign of something more substantive, substantial, and sustainable in Portland?
Yardbarker
No longer unbeaten, Jazz to seek revenge on Rockets
The Utah Jazz do not have to wait long for a shot at avenging their first loss of the season. In a rematch of Monday's game at Houston, a 114-108 win for the Rockets, the Jazz will host the second leg of a home-and-home Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.
Lakers star LeBron James extends insane streak that will probably never be broken
The Los Angeles Lakers may be struggling, but that isn’t stopping LeBron James from making history. On Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers star has now made it 1,100 straight regular season games with at least 10 points scored. It is already the longest streak by a huge margin, and it doesn’t look like he is stopping any time soon–not with the Purple and Gold having a hard time to win games and requiring every ounce of LeBron’s production.
NBA Twitter starts the blame game as Lakers drop to 0-4 without Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers have now dropped to 0-4 on the season after Wednesday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets, and NBA Twitter is now pointing fingers on who’s really to blame for their abysmal showing. Previously Russell Westbrook has been the Lakers’ scapegoat. His atrocious 8.3 percent shooting...
LeBron James, Lakers’ 3PT incompetence is literally the worst in NBA history
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers hit a new rock bottom Wednesday night. They are still winless through four games after falling prey in Mile High City to the Denver Nuggets, 110-99, and once again, their atrocious outside shooting was front and center. The Lakers hit just eight of their 30 attempts from behind […] The post LeBron James, Lakers’ 3PT incompetence is literally the worst in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0