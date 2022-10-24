Read full article on original website
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
DWTS’ Jenna Johnson’s Baby Bump Photos Ahead of 1st Child With Val Chmerkovskiy: Pregnancy Photos
Ballroom baby on board! Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson has given fans glimpses of her growing bump since announcing her first pregnancy. The Utah native revealed via Instagram in July 2022 that she and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting. "Our biggest dream come true yet 🤍," Johnson gushed alongside a handful of maternity shoot […]
‘DWTS’ Pro Emma Slater on Coping with Divorce from Sasha Farber (Exclusive)
Emma Slater is opening up about her divorce from fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro Sasha Farber. “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Emma and her partner Trevor Donovan backstage at “DWTS,” and asked Slater how she’s doing amid the split. Slater shared, “I...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Popculture
Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey
Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
ETOnline.com
'Bachelor in Paradise': Tyler Reveals Why He Didn't Want to Go to the Boom Boom Room With Shanae (Exclusive)
Tyler and Shanae were never going to end up in the Boom Boom Room. ET spoke with one of Bachelor in Paradise's latest arrivals and he revealed why he didn't want to pursue something more with Shanae after their date. On Tuesday night's episode, Tyler was one of five new...
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Elizabeth Potthast Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Andrei Castravet
It’s a boy! 90 Day Fiancé stars Elizabeth “Libby” Castravet (née Potthast) gave birth to baby No. 2, welcoming her second child — a son — with husband Andrei Castravet. She shared the happy news via Instagram on Friday, October 7. “HE’S HERE!...
'DWTS' Pro Val Chmerkovskiy on the Added Pressure of Being Partnered with a 'Bachelorette' (Exclusive)
After a disappointing finish last year on Dancing with the Stars, there was talk that Val Chmerkovskiy wouldn’t be returning for season 31, but back he is and feeling “splendid” after finishing last week in a three-way tie for first place. Val, who’s partnered with Bachelorette Gabby...
Debbie Johnson Is a ‘90 Day Fiance’ OG! See The TLC Star’s Net Worth, How She Makes Money, More
90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson first made her appearance in the franchise in 2018 with a supporting role in her son Colt Johnson’s love story with Larissa Dos Santos Lima, but the mom of one has gone on to create her own narrative on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Following Colt’s hasty departure from their shared home, the Las Vegas resident was in a bind looking for a place to live and looked toward her new boyfriend, Tony. So how does Debbie make money? Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Debbie’s net worth and more.
Meet a black woman who gave birth to white and black twins and refused to accept them.
As we all know, mother nature never stops surprising us. Once again, a mother surprises us by giving birth to one in a million twins, black and white. When a mother gave birth to twins, a white baby girl, and a black baby boy, she believed one of her babies had been exchanged in the hospital, so she refused to accept the baby.
Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Girl With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey: ‘Beyond Blessed’
Baby on board! Kaley Cuoco is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!” the Big Bang Theory alum, 36, captioned an Instagram reveal on Tuesday, October 11, sharing a carousel of images with the Ozark star, 40.
Tia Mowry Spotted Without Wedding Ring Same Day As Cory Hardrict Divorce Announcement
Single lady! Tia Mowry was seen out and about without her wedding ring on the same day she announced her divorce from Cory Hardrict. Tia, 44, looked casually cute in a purple sweater and matching leggings while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 4. She pulled her hair back into a low ponytail as she balanced a water bottle and her keys in one hand and held her phone in the other.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Debuts Her Baby Bump: See Her Precious Pic With Tom Pelphrey
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Says BF Tom Pelphrey "Saved Me in All the Ways" Kaley Cuoco's baby bump pictures are out of this universe. The Big Bang Theory alum showed off her baby bump on social media for the first time while announcing she is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey.
TODAY.com
Christina Perri welcomes ‘double rainbow baby’ after stillbirth and miscarriage
Christina Perri just welcomed a very special bundle of joy to the world. The singer-songwriter shared the good news with her fans and followers on Instagram on Sunday — she gave birth to her “double rainbow” baby on Saturday, Oct. 22. "She’s here!" Perri wrote alongside a...
Heather Rae El Moussa shares baby bump pic ahead of 1st wedding anniversary
Heather Rae El Moussa gave her fans and followers a new look at her growing baby bump. The "Selling Sunset" star (and soon-to-be star of "The Flipping El Moussas") shared the happy pic on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 20. Dressed in a blush velour tracksuit, the model-turned-reality TV real...
Mandy Moore And Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy Together
Actor Mandy Moore and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, have welcomed their second baby boy together. The “This is Us” actor announced the arrival of her baby boy, Oscar Bennett, in an Instagram post on Friday. She shared a sweet photo of her cradling her newborn with Goldsmith admiring the little one nearby.
‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Expecting Baby #2
Lindsay Arnold and Sam Cusick are expecting their second child!. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro shared the news with E!, "Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal. It's just kind of crazy, but we are so, so happy." When the 28-year-old found out she was expecting,...
Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals What She Told Gabby Windey Before ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ Gives Update on Relationship With Artem
From one Bachelorette to another. Kaitlyn Bristowe is tuning in to this season of Dancing With the Stars — even if she doesn’t keep in touch with past partner Artem Chigvintsev. “There's something so magical about watching it. I watched it with my mom from the first season it was on to now. And, you […]
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
Derek Hough Heartbroken That Leslie Jordan Was Never on ‘DWTS’ (Exclusive)
“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judge Derek Hough after a night honoring the music of his friend Michael Bublé in the ballroom. Earlier in the day, news broke about Leslie Jordan’s passing. During the interview, Derek learned about Leslie’s petition to get on “Dancing with the Stars.”
