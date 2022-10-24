Read full article on original website
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
theshoppersweekly.com
95th Centralia Halloween Parade Lineup
(Parade Begins Sat., Oct. 29 at 7:00 p.m.) 1. Honor Guards — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2055 & Ladies Auxiliary. 6. Centralia Elks Lodge 493 — “The American Flag”. 7. Centralia Police Dept. 8. Wamac Police Dept. 9. Central City Police Dept. 10. ESDA. 11. Grand...
advantagenews.com
Habitat for Humanity expands ReStore hours, inventory
Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity is expanding its operations at the ReStore in Collinsville. Improvements will include expanded hours for shopping and donations, a new store layout, and the additions of items for sale including upholstered and leather furniture. Executive Director John Becker tells The Big Z proceeds from...
St. Louis City SC renames Centene Stadium to CITYPARK
The soon-to-be-completed soccer stadium in Downtown St. Louis is undergoing a name change.
advantagenews.com
Holliday vs Velloff for Madison County Board District 8
The Madison County Board District 8 race will pit a long-time member of the board against a former Alton Alderman. Democrat Michael Holliday Sr. is the incumbent facing off against Republican challenger Mike Velloff. Holliday has been a member of the county board since 1998. He tells The Big Z...
Businesses damaged in Waterloo, Ill. fire
A fire overnight damaged some businesses in Waterloo, Illinois.
stlmag.com
15 ways to winterize a home in St. Louis
Despite the warm weather this week, cooler temperatures will be here soon. Be ready for winter by considering your home's maintenance needs and then make a plan for getting them done. Doing so today may be the difference between an unexpected purchase or costly repair later on this season. So, take a minute to scroll through the following list and ask yourself what you can scratch off your to-do list today.
myleaderpaper.com
Woman with ties to Jefferson County, Eureka killed in school shooting
One of two people killed in the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, is a Dittmer woman with strong connections to Jefferson County and Eureka. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexandria Bell, a 15-year-old student at CVPA, were killed in...
chsglobe.com
St. Louis Zoo Expansion Update
The Saint Louis Zoo stays put as a wonderful attraction to the city of St. Louis ever since it became an organization in Forest Park during November 1910. This zoo is known for its wonderful educational programs for children, their established railroads, and the variety of animals and species encountered by visitors. A few years ago, the property was to expand out to Northern St. Louis. However, people are surely wondering why it’s still an empty field.
KSDK
RV fire spreads, damages 3 stores in Waterloo, Illinois
Business owners in Waterloo are left picking up the pieces after a fire just after 2 a.m. on Park Street in Waterloo. Officials are working to find a cause.
advantagenews.com
Early Voting at satellite locations in Madison County begins
Early voting is underway in Illinois, and in Madison County you can vote at a number of satellite locations. Registered voters who want to skip the lines on Election Day have the option of finding a location near them, and the Madison County Clerk says you can do that by going online to her office's site.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 25th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 53-year-old Centralia woman for felony retail theft. Police say Cindy Britt of South Wabash allegedly left the store with a cart with items valued at $1,194 on October 4th. After looking for Britt in Centralia on Monday, she reportedly came to the Salem Police Station on her own and was taken into custody.
edglentoday.com
Madison County Prescription Drug Take Back Day Is Saturday
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County’s Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday Madison County’s law enforcement agencies, in cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, will operate a drop-off site for Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Edwardsville. Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine, Sheriff John Lakin, and Coroner Steve Nonn will be operating the drop-off site in coordination with the DEA.
advantagenews.com
New Drake Tire & Auto ownership continues company’s strong legacy
The number one reason people do business with an automotive repair shop is trust. Like any other investment, your vehicle is a valuable asset. Placing repairs and maintenance in experienced, knowledgeable hands and having trust in the people performing the service is a top priority for automobile owners. Drake Tire...
edglentoday.com
Madison County to Start $3.1 Million In Renovation Work To Make Way For Office Relocations
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County to start $3.1 million in renovation work at the Administration and annex buildings so it can relocate the Community Development and Probation and Court Services offices. Probation relocated its offices from the Administration Building to a space at 200 Clay Street on Monday, where it...
Multiple homes damaged in Cahokia Heights fire
One home is destroyed, and two others are damaged after an intense two-alarm fire overnight in Cahokia Heights.
STLCC Forest Park campus briefly on lockdown
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis Community College’s Forest Park campus was on lockdown earlier this morning. The school tweeted at 8:11 am that there was an emergency nearby and, “If you are on campus, please shelter in place and follow instructions from campus officials. If you’re on your way to campus, we ask […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 26th, 2022
A 48-year-old Carlyle man has been arrested by Salem Police for felony theft. Robert Wells of Lincoln Street is accused of hooking on a trailer parked at a business in the 400 block of West Main onto his vehicle. The trailer wasn’t on the vehicle when police received a call around eight Tuesday morning to a business that wanted him removed. The trailer had been hooked onto his vehicle before a different business asked to have him removed during the noon hour drawing the attention of police. Wells was taken to the Marion County Jail.
unewsonline.com
SLU Sanctioned Drag Show Sparks Controversy
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, SLU students flooded into the Busch Student Center, anxiously waiting in line for the doors to a university-sponsored drag show to open. At the same time, a small group of protesters stood at the intersection of Laclede and Grand Avenue. Their signs read “Homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered. Under no circumstances can they be approved” and “Sinful lifestyles such as LGBTQ etc. gravely offend God.” Students passing by demonstrated their disapproval of these messages and two female students kissed directly in front of the group.
Precautionary water boil advisory issued for two areas in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Water Division asked people to boil water as a precaution Tuesday afternoon. The boil water advisory was in effect until further notice. No water contamination was detected, but the Water Division is monitoring low water pressure. People in the area from...
