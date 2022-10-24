Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Cowboys Trade DTs Neville Gallimore & Trysten Hill? McCarthy's 'Old-School' Answer
The Dallas Cowboys are playing 'smash-mouth' football on both sides of the ball. That's about Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, but it's also influencing the thinking on trade ideas.
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys? Jerry Jones Reveals Deion Sanders & 'Hot Water' Takes
“Well, I couldn’t say that,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says with a laugh, answering a question about Odell Beckham Jr. “I think you can get in a little water with that one.”
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Cowboys 'Apology' from Coach Kellen Moore to WR Michael Gallup
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup failed to record a catch against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, just the third such game in his career.
Cowboys Announce Halftime Performer For Thanksgiving Game
The Dallas Cowboys are giving millennials a throwback with this year's Thanksgiving halftime performance. Per Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein, "The Jonas Brothers will be performing at halftime show of Cowboys-Giants Thanksgiving game, they announced." Adding, the performance will be in conjunction with the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign as usual.
Cardinals DE JJ Watt welcomes latest Watt son and he already looks like a future DPOY
Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars midfielder Kealia Watt, have just welcomed a new member to their family. The couple gave birth to son Koa James Watt just last Sunday and the couple could not be ecstatic enough over the gift they have just received.
Cowboys Could Cut Jason Peters, Predicts NFL Insider
“I think we’ve seen the end of Jason Peters. I really, really do.” - Cowboys insider Bryan Broaddus.
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Knee Injury As RB Scores 2 TDs Win vs. Lions?
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott got himself two rushing touchdowns on Sunday as he turned back the clock at AT&T Stadium.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Free Agent Signing News
The Dallas Cowboys improved their record to 5-2 this past Sunday, but cornerback Jourdan Lewis went down with a season-ending injury. Lewis was placed on injured reserve because of a Lisfranc injury. He'll undergo surgery fairly soon. In six appearances this season, Lewis has 26 total tackles and an interception....
Rising Star: Cowboys Rookie DE Sam Williams 'Outstanding' In Win Over Lions
The Dallas Cowboys defense is feasting this season, with a list of standouts including rookie defensive end Sam Williams.
Cowboys Trade Rumors at WR: Jerry Jeudy, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool
The Dallas Cowboys made a strength stronger when they traded for defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins. Now, fans are banging the table for an offensive playmaker.
Buffalo Bills Trade Call on Pro Bowl RB Kareem Hunt of Browns?
Given the fact that the Bills at least inquired about a trade for Christian McCaffrey, it would make sense that they would do the same with Cleveland Browns back Kareem Hunt.
Saints Players Most Likely to be Traded
New Orleans will not be going into a complete rebuild like division rival Carolina, but here are a few Saints who could be moved before next week's trade deadline.
ESPN
The legend of Cowboys' Emmitt Smith's NFL rushing record and why it might never be broken
FRISCO, Texas -- Emmitt Smith swears he wasn't going through a midlife crisis last month. "I've been wanting to get a tattoo for many years," the 53-year-old said. "It's just been weird in my head, 'Go ahead, do it. Go ahead." And so, on a September trip to Las Vegas,...
FOX Sports
Did Cowboys offense improve with Dak Prescott's return?
Dak Prescott's back for the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys' $160 million man returned to the gridiron Sunday, guiding the 'Boys to a 24-6 win over the fledgling Detroit Lions. Prescott posted 207 passing yards on 19-of-25 (76%) through the air, while completing a late-game touchdown to rookie tight end Peyton Hendershot.
Falcons Release Former Second-Round Draft Pick
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, a second-round pick in 2020, has seen his time with the team come to an early end.
Cowboys Reveal 'Secret Sauce'; Dak Prescott & Practice Injury Report - PHOTOS
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was happy with Dak Prescott's return and made mention of the secret sauce to the running game that played a role in the win over Detroit.
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones, trade for a wide receiver, so you can stop screaming into your pillow
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently told ESPN, "If you hear an eerie sound coming across Dallas, that's me with my head in my pillow screaming, wanting to get into a position to win a Super Bowl." Jerry, trade for a wide receiver, so you no longer have to wail into...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0