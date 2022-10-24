Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Will Hendrick Motorsports’ decision backfire?
Could Hendrick Motorsports’ decision to appeal William Byron’s post-Texas penalty backfire by costing the team a NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 spot?. Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson found victory lane on Sunday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway following a dominant effort in the Dixie Vodka 400, making him the fourth driver to win at least three races in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bluntly Calls Out NASCAR for Inconsistencies on Penalties After Bubba Wallace Ruling
Dale Earnhardt Jr. bluntly calls out NASCAR for being inconsistent in penalty rulings after Bubba Wallace suspension and for getting a penalty wrong with his own driver. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bluntly Calls Out NASCAR for Inconsistencies on Penalties After Bubba Wallace Ruling appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How Long Before Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Fed up With Petty GMS?
Petty GNS has now lured three JR Motorsports employees to its Cup Series team in less than a year. The post How Long Before Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Fed up With Petty GMS? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick News
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick was involved in one of the most infamous confrontations in the sport's history back in 2015. Patrick and veteran NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin wrecked at Daytona in 2015. Hamlin bumped Patrick from behind, causing her to spin out. She confronted Hamlin following the race. “What...
NASCAR: Richard Childress Racing replacing Tyler Reddick?
Richard Childress Racing could still ultimately decide to run a third car during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, despite parting ways with Tyler Reddick. When Richard Childress Racing announced that Kyle Busch would be joining the team for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and replacing Tyler Reddick behind the wheel of the #8 Chevrolet, they stated that Reddick would still be competing for the team in a third car, one for which they claimed to have secured a charter.
Tony Stewart’s Return to Racing Is Dangerous and More Than a Little Defiant Toward NASCAR
Tony Stewart will make his NHRA debut in Las Vegas on the same weekend NASCAR determines its field for the Championship 4. The post Tony Stewart’s Return to Racing Is Dangerous and More Than a Little Defiant Toward NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Win On Sunday
A week after his incident with Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson took home the checkered flag on Sunday. The veteran NASCAR driver won Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race in impressive fashion. Larson took home the win at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. NASCAR fans are impressed by Larson's ability and his performance on...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to race in South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway
Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced Tuesday that he is entering the Charlie Powell Memorial South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway, putting him back behind the driver's wheel for the second time in 2022. Earnhardt will compete in the prestigious late model stock car race scheduled for Nov. 19 at the Timmonsville, S.C. short track, which was among the venues that Earnhardt grew up racing on.
The Hot Dog at Martinsville Speedway Is NASCAR's Most Popular Concession
NASCAR is a sport steeped in tradition. Though motorsports might not seem like the right arena for sentimentality, NASCAR fans will be quick to share with you their favorite feature of every racetrack. Come race weekend, they'll be quick to grab their Official Race Socks, don their Official Race Cap, and do whatever chant, dance, or ritual that has historically provided their favorite driver with the winning edge. Allegedly.
NASCAR: Could Kyle Busch have replaced Kurt Busch?
With Kurt Busch officially announcing his retirement from full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing, could 23XI Racing have been a landing spot for Kyle?. Kurt Busch recently announced that he will not return to 23XI Racing as a full-time driver for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, an announcement that many expected given the fact that he still hasn’t returned since his accident at Pocono Raceway.
On This Date: A Hendrick Motorsports Plane Crashes On Its Way To A NASCAR Race At Martinsville Speedway
I still remember it like it was yesterday. It was October 24, 2004 – 18 years ago today. Jimmie Johnson had just won the 2004 Subway 500 at Martinsville Speedway. It was a cool, cloudy day at the track, and everybody started slowly filing out of the grandstands after the race.
On Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Podcast, Erik Jones Opens up about the ‘Terrible Day’ Joe Gibbs Fired Him
For all of the fame and fortune that NASCAR success can bring, losing your job is never fun. Just ask Erik Jones about that. The post On Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Podcast, Erik Jones Opens up about the ‘Terrible Day’ Joe Gibbs Fired Him appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway
Seven drivers will be searching for spots in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Four Sunday at Martinsville Speedway in the final race of the Round of 8. Joey Logano secured one of the four positions with a win at Las Vegas. None of the playoff contenders won last week at Homestead-Miami Speedway as Kyle Larson scored in a runaway, so three championship spots are available Sunday.
NASCAR and FloRacing deepen commitment to grassroots racing, increase race purse by $30,000 for South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway on Nov. 18-19
NASCAR and FloRacing will continue their unprecedented investment and commitment to grassroots racing, adding $30,000 to the race purse for the Charlie Powell Memorial South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway Nov. 18-19. The additional funding from FloRacing – along with added prize money from track and race sponsors – more than doubles the race purse from 2021.
NASCAR Truck Series: 5 Takeaways from Homestead-Miami
Ty Majeski brings home another win in the Round of 8 and three drivers join him to race for a championship in Phoenix. The penultimate race for the Truck Series saw a tight points battle for the two drivers around the cutoff line and Ty Majeski earning his second career win just one race after he earned his first at Bristol. One point separated Ben Rhodes and Stewart Friesen towards the final laps of the race, with Rhodes getting some help from his teammate Matt Crafton to secure the fourth and final spot for Phoenix.
