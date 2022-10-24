Ty Majeski brings home another win in the Round of 8 and three drivers join him to race for a championship in Phoenix. The penultimate race for the Truck Series saw a tight points battle for the two drivers around the cutoff line and Ty Majeski earning his second career win just one race after he earned his first at Bristol. One point separated Ben Rhodes and Stewart Friesen towards the final laps of the race, with Rhodes getting some help from his teammate Matt Crafton to secure the fourth and final spot for Phoenix.

