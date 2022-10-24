ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Student texts family farewell during St. Louis school shooting

By Elliott Davis, Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y4kEG_0iklVI3900

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Three people are dead after a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School at the corner of Arsenal and Kingshighway in St. Louis. The people who died include a woman, a teen, and a man. The 20-year-old man was the shooter, and he was killed after police arrived.

Students and staff ran from the building with their hands up just after 9:00 am today. Some of them were bailing out of windows and climbing over fences.

Parents and students are reuniting at another school down the street. One student described what it was like to text his family goodbye.

Recording captures gunshots during St. Louis school shooting

“It was just terrifying. I had to text my parents, my grandparents, make sure my sibling is OK. I texted them, ‘Hey, this is a real school shooter event. I love you all. I don’t know what’s going to happen, and I’m sorry if I am gone.”

Several students and parents tell FOX 2 that they could not believe that this happened at their school. They are grateful to have made it out alive.

“You just don’t expect this to happen in your life, really. School is supposed to be a safe environment. You just don’t expect to text your grandfather at nine in the morning, ‘Hey, there’s gunshots at my school. I don’t know if I’m going to live’ It hurts, it really does. I’m just glad I’m here OK.”

Pictures: Students run from a St. Louis school shooting

His grandfather says that the police did a good job showing up to the scene quickly with such a large police presence. He says that there were around 40 to 50 police vehicles there. They did a good job communicating with the families and helping the students get off campus. Some officers helped kids get out of windows, over fences, and down from rooftops.

Crime scene tape is up around the school and investigators are still collecting evidence in this crime. The identities of the victims and suspect have not been released at this time.

5 On Your Side

'You aren't thinking': Father rushed to CVPA to rescue daughter from school shooting

ST. LOUIS — The father of a Central Visual Performing Arts High School student said although the threat is gone, his daughter will battle trauma for the rest of her life. Michael Bishop first found out his 16-year-old daughter was in danger when she texted the family saying she was scared of a threat in the building. Bishop immediately went from his south St. Louis home to the school.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

GoFundMe set up for CVPA victim who was shot in hand and jaw

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following the tragic shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School, efforts to help the victims and their families have already begun. One student, Brian, was in health class when the school went on lockdown. The fundraiser states the shooter entered Brian’s classroom and killed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TheDailyBeast

Cops Took Away St. Louis School Shooter’s Gun Months Before Attack

Authorities confiscated a gun owned by the St. Louis shooter Orlando Harris ahead of Monday’s attack at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, police said Wednesday. “[The family] contacted us and said he had a firearm, I believe it could have possibly been this gun,” said Interim St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Michael Sack during a news conference, adding that the AR-15 was transferred to an “adult who could legally possess one,” though it’s unclear who that person was. “The mother wanted it out of the house, so they facilitated it, the party had it. How he acquired it after that, we don’t know. We’re looking into it,” he said. According to officials, Harris’ family did “everything that they possibly could have done” to mediate his mental health struggles, including therapy, medication and committing him to psychiatric units. “That’s why the mother is so heartbroken over the families that paid for his episode,” Sack said. The school’s health teacher, Jean Kuczka, 61, and a student, Alexzandria Bell, 15, were killed during the shooting on Monday, along with Harris, who died during a gunfire exchange with police.Read it at NBC News
SAINT LOUIS, MO
