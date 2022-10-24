ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

‘It’s a good change-up’: PJ Tucker reveals why he’s a fan of Sixers’ small-ball approach amid 0-3 start

By Sam DiGiovanni
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson knows exactly how Russell Westbrook can silence the haters, and it’s not by fighting and firing back at all the negative media narratives and fan criticisms. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show, Johnson issued a rather stern advice for Westbrook as he navigates through a […] The post ‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

James Harden’s immediate 10-word reaction after Sixers stop 0-3 slide

James Harden definitely looks ecstatic after helping the Philadelphia 76ers get their first win of the season. The Sixers were on the receiving end of a major backlash recently after they lost their first three games of the season to drop 0-3. For a team with two All-Stars and MVP-caliber players, they were supposed to be in title contention. However, they struggled mightily despite big games from their stars and just can’t seem to figure out what they need to win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Steve Nash Reacts To Ben Simmons Fouling Out

It hasn't been a smooth go for Ben Simmons in the first handful of games. The Nets' newest star fouled out for the third time in his last four contests, extending back to the preseason finale, Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. After Ja Morant baited Simmons into his sixth and final foul on a questionable whistle, the 26-year-old argued the call but ultimately headed to the bench.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start

Chauncey Billups’ first season as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers was mired with a plethora of problems that put a damper on their 2021-22 season. Damian Lillard battled abdominal issues all season long before getting shut down following abdominal surgery, CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung before he was traded […] The post Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns

The Golden State Warriors are facing off with the Phoenix Suns in a battle of NBA super powers Tuesday night. In what has been a physical game, things got a little chippy midway through the third quarter. With just over six minutes remaining and the Warriors trailing 83-77, Draymond Green was called for a foul […] The post Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr

The Golden State Warriors eventually matched the Phoenix Suns’ competitive fire on Tuesday night. In their first road game of the season against another Western Conference power, though, the defending champions’ emotions boiled over, with a mix of continued defensive struggles, a tough whistle from the officials and the Suns’ brash confidence sparking an ugly […] The post Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

‘Give him a f–king chance’: Nets star Kyrie Irving fires message at Ben Simmons’ critics after Bucks loss

At this point, Kyrie Irving is getting tired of all the negativity surrounding Brooklyn Nets teammate Ben Simmons. Fans and experts alike have been on his case all season long, and right now, it sounds like Kyrie’s just had enough of it. The Nets suffered another loss on Wednesday night, falling to Giannis Antetokounmpo and […] The post ‘Give him a f–king chance’: Nets star Kyrie Irving fires message at Ben Simmons’ critics after Bucks loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jaylen Brown shockingly backtracks on Donda Sports, Kanye West decision

For reasons unknown, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown decided to offer his support to Kanye West amid the rap icon’s antisemitic scandal. Brown even went as far as saying that he intends to provide his “unconditional love” to the embattled hip hop mogul after West came out with some very controversial comments against the Jewish […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown shockingly backtracks on Donda Sports, Kanye West decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Kevin Durant heaps praise on Grizzlies' 'unique' Ja Morant

MEMPHIS -- Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant had high praise for Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, noting that the 23-year-old point guard is "doing some stuff that we've never seen before." When asked prior to Monday's game against the Grizzlies if Morant's game reminded him of anyone, Durant said...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

LeBron James opens up about blunders that contributed to loss in Denver

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have just dug themselves a deeper hold after losing to the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night in Colorado, 110-99. They did not even cover the spread as a five-point road underdog, but they probably would have at least if only they took better care of the leather. The Lakers […] The post LeBron James opens up about blunders that contributed to loss in Denver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Rockets teammates Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. involved in heated verbal altercation during Jazz win

Things got pretty intense on Monday night as the Houston Rockets took on the red-hot Utah Jazz. A lot was on the line for Houston, who had yet to secure their first win of the season, and it’s quite understandable that emotions were running high. At one point, Rockets teammates Jalen Green and Jabari Smith […] The post WATCH: Rockets teammates Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. involved in heated verbal altercation during Jazz win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Steve Nash ejection, murder eyes at ref has NBA Twitter going nuts

Steve Nash has never been known as an angry guy, but boy did we see that side from the Brooklyn Nets head coach Wednesday night. Nash was nearly unrecognizable when he went after NBA officials and had to be restrained by fellow Nets coaches and his players apparently over a non-call in the third quarter […] The post Nets’ Steve Nash ejection, murder eyes at ref has NBA Twitter going nuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Paul Pierce piles on LeBron James, Lakers misery with hilarious double diss

As if there weren’t already thousands of people clowning the Los Angeles Lakers over their poor start and questionable roster construction, now one of LeBron James’ past rivals in Paul Pierce has joined the party. The Boston Celtics icon took to Twitter to take a shot at LeBron’s Lakers squad – and even used the […] The post Paul Pierce piles on LeBron James, Lakers misery with hilarious double diss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets

Damian Lillard had nothing but praise for Anfernee Simons after the Portland Trail Blazers youngster exploded in the third quarter of their contest against the Denver Nuggets. Simons only had seven points in the first half, but an incredibly hot shooting streak saw him drop 22 points in the penultimate period alone. He made six […] The post ‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy