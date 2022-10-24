‘It’s a good change-up’: PJ Tucker reveals why he’s a fan of Sixers’ small-ball approach amid 0-3 start

Read full article on original website
Adam Silver may have just helped the Lakers trade Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-3 following Sunday’s loss to Portland and fans are already having second thoughts about the team’s ceiling. Whatever hope fans had entering the new campaign was capped due to the presence of Russell Westbrook, who’s still on the roster after a summer filled with trade rumors.
‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson knows exactly how Russell Westbrook can silence the haters, and it’s not by fighting and firing back at all the negative media narratives and fan criticisms. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show, Johnson issued a rather stern advice for Westbrook as he navigates through a […] The post ‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Harden’s immediate 10-word reaction after Sixers stop 0-3 slide
James Harden definitely looks ecstatic after helping the Philadelphia 76ers get their first win of the season. The Sixers were on the receiving end of a major backlash recently after they lost their first three games of the season to drop 0-3. For a team with two All-Stars and MVP-caliber players, they were supposed to be in title contention. However, they struggled mightily despite big games from their stars and just can’t seem to figure out what they need to win.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Steve Nash Reacts To Ben Simmons Fouling Out
It hasn't been a smooth go for Ben Simmons in the first handful of games. The Nets' newest star fouled out for the third time in his last four contests, extending back to the preseason finale, Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. After Ja Morant baited Simmons into his sixth and final foul on a questionable whistle, the 26-year-old argued the call but ultimately headed to the bench.
NBA Hot Seats: Sixers’ Doc Rivers favored to be first coach fired
A week into the regular season, several NBA coaches are already coming under intense scrutiny. The heat is highest on
Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start
Chauncey Billups’ first season as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers was mired with a plethora of problems that put a damper on their 2021-22 season. Damian Lillard battled abdominal issues all season long before getting shut down following abdominal surgery, CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung before he was traded […] The post Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns
The Golden State Warriors are facing off with the Phoenix Suns in a battle of NBA super powers Tuesday night. In what has been a physical game, things got a little chippy midway through the third quarter. With just over six minutes remaining and the Warriors trailing 83-77, Draymond Green was called for a foul […] The post Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Scout Doesn’t Hold Back About Philadelphia 76ers
The 2022-23 NBA season has been a rocky one for the Philadelphia 76ers out of the gates. They had a very tough opener, going on the road to face the Boston Celtics. Things didn’t get easier, as they hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in their home opener. The 76ers lost...
Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors eventually matched the Phoenix Suns’ competitive fire on Tuesday night. In their first road game of the season against another Western Conference power, though, the defending champions’ emotions boiled over, with a mix of continued defensive struggles, a tough whistle from the officials and the Suns’ brash confidence sparking an ugly […] The post Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Give him a f–king chance’: Nets star Kyrie Irving fires message at Ben Simmons’ critics after Bucks loss
At this point, Kyrie Irving is getting tired of all the negativity surrounding Brooklyn Nets teammate Ben Simmons. Fans and experts alike have been on his case all season long, and right now, it sounds like Kyrie’s just had enough of it. The Nets suffered another loss on Wednesday night, falling to Giannis Antetokounmpo and […] The post ‘Give him a f–king chance’: Nets star Kyrie Irving fires message at Ben Simmons’ critics after Bucks loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Harden guides 76ers past Pacers for first win of season
James Harden had 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Indiana Pacers
Celtics star Jaylen Brown shockingly backtracks on Donda Sports, Kanye West decision
For reasons unknown, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown decided to offer his support to Kanye West amid the rap icon’s antisemitic scandal. Brown even went as far as saying that he intends to provide his “unconditional love” to the embattled hip hop mogul after West came out with some very controversial comments against the Jewish […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown shockingly backtracks on Donda Sports, Kanye West decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN
Kevin Durant heaps praise on Grizzlies' 'unique' Ja Morant
MEMPHIS -- Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant had high praise for Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, noting that the 23-year-old point guard is "doing some stuff that we've never seen before." When asked prior to Monday's game against the Grizzlies if Morant's game reminded him of anyone, Durant said...
LeBron James opens up about blunders that contributed to loss in Denver
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have just dug themselves a deeper hold after losing to the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night in Colorado, 110-99. They did not even cover the spread as a five-point road underdog, but they probably would have at least if only they took better care of the leather. The Lakers […] The post LeBron James opens up about blunders that contributed to loss in Denver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Rockets teammates Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. involved in heated verbal altercation during Jazz win
Things got pretty intense on Monday night as the Houston Rockets took on the red-hot Utah Jazz. A lot was on the line for Houston, who had yet to secure their first win of the season, and it’s quite understandable that emotions were running high. At one point, Rockets teammates Jalen Green and Jabari Smith […] The post WATCH: Rockets teammates Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. involved in heated verbal altercation during Jazz win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets’ Steve Nash ejection, murder eyes at ref has NBA Twitter going nuts
Steve Nash has never been known as an angry guy, but boy did we see that side from the Brooklyn Nets head coach Wednesday night. Nash was nearly unrecognizable when he went after NBA officials and had to be restrained by fellow Nets coaches and his players apparently over a non-call in the third quarter […] The post Nets’ Steve Nash ejection, murder eyes at ref has NBA Twitter going nuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul Pierce piles on LeBron James, Lakers misery with hilarious double diss
As if there weren’t already thousands of people clowning the Los Angeles Lakers over their poor start and questionable roster construction, now one of LeBron James’ past rivals in Paul Pierce has joined the party. The Boston Celtics icon took to Twitter to take a shot at LeBron’s Lakers squad – and even used the […] The post Paul Pierce piles on LeBron James, Lakers misery with hilarious double diss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets
Damian Lillard had nothing but praise for Anfernee Simons after the Portland Trail Blazers youngster exploded in the third quarter of their contest against the Denver Nuggets. Simons only had seven points in the first half, but an incredibly hot shooting streak saw him drop 22 points in the penultimate period alone. He made six […] The post ‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter starts the blame game as Lakers drop to 0-4 without Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers have now dropped to 0-4 on the season after Wednesday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets, and NBA Twitter is now pointing fingers on who’s really to blame for their abysmal showing. Previously Russell Westbrook has been the Lakers’ scapegoat. His atrocious 8.3 percent shooting...
