A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town
It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
Winter Clothing Drive Yields Nearly 200 Coats For Area Students
(KNSI) – Stearns Bank and KNSI sister station Lite FM’s winter clothing drive was a huge success. Almost 200 coats were donated by area residents, in addition to boots, gloves, scarves, snow pants, and 130 hats. The clothing items will be given to District 742 for its transitional education services program, which caters to homeless students.
Central MN Big Brothers Big Sisters Gets Big Donation
(KNSI) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota has been given a generous $550,000 donation. The money was raised during the 18th annual Federated Mutual Insurance Company’s Federated Challenge. The event raised a record-breaking $3,876,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters. The St. Cloud organization received a check...
Two Local Cadets to Graduate from the 65th Minnesota State Patrol Training Academy
(KNSI) — Two local cadets will be among the 65th Minnesota State Patrol Training Academy graduates on Tuesday. Ryan Fuchs of Avon and Alex Forsman of Monticello are two of 35 troopers in this latest class. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the group is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. All applicants must have a two-year degree in any discipline from a regionally accredited school. This latest crop of cadets have a background in real estate, sales and finance, healthcare, military service, and law enforcement. The LETO program gives the candidates the educational requirements necessary to take the state peace officer training test. They then attend the academy with all of the other applicants.
Cyber attack affects 60,000 Arvig customers in Minnesota
PERHAM, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – A ransomware attack on Tuesday left thousands of Minnesota customers without internet, phone and TV services. Arvig says about 60,000 customers across the state were affected. The company says service was disrupted service for more than three hours. “This attack failed due to the extra...
What Are The ‘Bumps’ On These Minnesota Stems? Here Is The Answer
It seems that many of the trees in and around Central Minnesota have lost their leaves. It's generally this time of year that people who wander out in the woods will find some really incredible sights. One thing that Minnesotans might NOT be seeing this year are these 'bumps' that look like balloons on plant stems. So what are these bumps, why do they matter, and why are we possibly not seeing them right now? Here are some answers.
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
RSV Cases Rising In Minnesota: When To Call A Doctor
It started with a sore throat on a Thursday night. By Friday afternoon, my son had a deep, persistent cough and a fever that touched nearly 102 degrees. After a weekend of rest and medicine, my five-year-old was still struggling with his symptoms so we brought him to the pediatric urgent care in Sartell.
Where to Find Locally Made THC Drinks in Minnesota
In July of this year, breweries and cideries across Minnesota were handed a legislative boon: The ability to make and sell THC drinks alongside their craft beers, ciders, and seltzers. Since then, the Twin Cities scene has been abuzz with creativity. While CBD (cannabidiol, a cannabis ingredient that doesn’t cause a high) has featured in locally made drinks for a few years now, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol — the stuff that does, indeed, get you high) is new territory. (Take an inside look at how THC drinks are made here.) While further legislation regulating the sale of hemp-infused drinks is slated for next year, here are 14 Minnesota breweries and cideries trying their hand at the THC market.
When Do We Change Our Clocks For Daylight Saving Time in Minnesota
Daylight Saving Time starts each spring and ends each fall. Soon we'll go back to the standard clock which means the sun will rise earlier but will set each day before 7:00pm. Did you know, Daylight Saving Time started in the United States during World War 1 as the government looked for ways to conserve the coal used for heating homes? It was unpopular and quickly abolished but brought back in the 1960s. The majority of states observe DST however some, including Minnesota, are trying to do away with the time change.
COP House Winter Clothing Drive Ending Soon
(KNSI) – It’s the final week of the St. Cloud Community Outpost Winter Clothing Drive. Donations are being accepted today, tomorrow, and Thursday between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. The facility is looking for new or gently used coats, gloves, hats, snow pants, and socks. No date has...
Local Nursery Owner Gives Fall Plant Tips
(KNSI) – Steady drought conditions now could affect the plants in your yard next spring unless you take steps today. Woods Farmer Seed and Nursery Owner Tom Woods says stress on shrubs and trees, even grass, just before they enter survival mode to get through winter poses significant problems.
20 Roadside Dad Jokes North Dakota and Minnesota Will Love
There's just something about a clever pun that can make the miles fly by
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
Scott Jensen’s unconventional health care views spread beyond COVID-19
Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen rose to national prominence by sharing unconventional COVID-19 views with right-wing talk radio and cable TV hosts like Laura Ingraham, who were eager to hear him downplay the pandemic and attack the public health measures put in place by government officials. He minimized the seriousness of the virus — […] The post Scott Jensen’s unconventional health care views spread beyond COVID-19 appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Apply for DNR grants to help children get outside, begin a lifetime of outdoor experiences
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - October 20, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is pleased to announce another phase of the No Child Left Inside grants. These grants help more children cast a line, study animal tracks, hike or bike, or simply learn more about nature.
Making Minimum Wage? Affordable Housing A Joke In Minnesota
I am truly frustrated with the cost of housing across our country right now. I remember moving back to Minnesota as a single parent with three boys, wondering how I would ever be able to afford a place for my family working on my own. The answer to that question was...I really couldn't.
