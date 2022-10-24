Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
cravedfw
The Ultimate DFW (and Beyond) Chicken Fried Steak List 2022
Today is a day of celebration and joy as we mark the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day. The day’s founder, Jeffrey Yarbrough, said on this auspicious occasion, “I am honored to have worked closely with restaurateurs Tom Perini and Ralph Sheffield to elevate this savory southern dish that reflects our state history. Besides my wife and kids as the loves of my life, creating the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day has been a dream come true and makes me so proud to be a Texan.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Final Preparations for Dallas Dia de los Muertos Celebrations Underway
Dallas will mark Dia de los Muertos with a festival and parade on Saturday. "I think it brings us together," said Dallas County Commissioner Dr. Elba Garcia. "We learn other languages. We learn other cultures. We are bringing together equity and inclusion." At Lone Star Parade Floats in Dallas, it's...
What to expect at this North Texas psychic’s rock-wrapping parties
Sunny Wrockladge, psychic medium joined us to share the experience of her rock wrap parties.
New Tarrant County H-E-B Store Announced
As we’ve said before in Local Profile, H-E-B wants to replicate its success formula in the DFW area and they are not kidding. After opening several stores in North Texas in rapid succession, today the company announced its plans to open a new location in Tarrant County. Right now...
Brand New Home in Rockwall, TX With 13 Acres and a Bowling Alley
There is no question, when this home is completed in Rockwall, Texas it’s going to be stunning. But, as of now the completion date is in November although the builder has some photos of the home which you can see below and it’s going to be amazing. I’m...
WFAA
Join the parade! Here's how you can hop aboard 'Irving's Polar Express'
IRVING, Texas — Looking to spread some holiday cheer this year? You can save a spot to do so at this year's parade in Irving. The city has opened applications for the 2022 Holidays at Heritage Parade. This year's theme is "Irving's Polar Express." Officials are encouraging families, neighborhoods,...
papercitymag.com
Scenes from Turn Up The Lights – The 2022 Benefit for AT&T PAC
Brad Ackland performing at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event. What: Turn Up the Lights, the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Auxiliary Board’s annual fundraiser, presented by Wild Turkey on October 15, 2022. Where: AT&T Performing Arts Center, Strauss Square. The Scene: Following a...
Watch: Lightning explodes pecan tree as severe storms rip through Texas
An unbelievable lightning strike was caught on video in the Dallas area while severe storms rolled through Monday night.
This North Texas wine cafe is the new best place to have your Sunday brunch
They're starting a new brunch series called Beats and Bubbles and we are so here for it! It'll be every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. They'll have a live DJ, $6 glasses of wine and pitchers of beer.
Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment
Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
WFAA
Here are the neighborhoods with the highest 20-year home price appreciation in North Texas
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — When thinking about home price appreciation, much of the conversation has centered around the whirlwind the Dallas-Fort Worth market has experienced since the onset of the pandemic. But what about 20-year appreciation?. Today’s edition of Hottest Neighborhoods explores the ZIP codes with the highest median...
dmagazine.com
Dallas’ Obsession with Other Cities’ Restaurants Is Getting Embarrassing
Last week, one of my friends texted me that his favorite waiter at a top Dallas restaurant is moving to Austin. The waiter’s terse explanation: “Dallas doesn’t have it.”. Dallas, apparently, agrees. We’re only accelerating our reverence for the food and chefs of other cities, deepening our...
mysweetcharity.com
MySweetCharity Photo Gallery Alert: 2022 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala
With Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala Co-Chairs Donna and Herb Weitzman’s theme of Art Deco and a color scheme of black and white, the Meyerson lobby followed orders on Saturday, October 1. From the dining tables in black and white tablecloths and centerpieces with black and white ostrich plumes to a Texas-sized music sheet serving as a photo backdrop, the setting was in place for the season’s first formal fundraiser.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
West Oak Cliff Area Plan Sets Precedent for Other Neighborhoods
Years of work led to unanimous Dallas City Council approval Wednesday of the West Oak Cliff Area Plan. It covers an area of 40,000 residents living between Davis Street, Illinois Avenue, Cockrell Hill Road and Tyler Street. Supporters said it is the protection they need to keep their area from...
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best spots around Dallas to eat delicious fried bologna
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone grew up with lunch staples on the weekend whether it be grilled cheeses, PB&Js, and, of course, fried bologna. We’re talking about bologna to start the work week because Monday, October 24 is National Bologna Day! “Bologna is named after the Italian city of the same name, but down there they call it mortadella, which is a sausage with bits of lard and peppercorns in it. American Bologna, as you may have noticed, is distinctly different, but no less loved the world over,” NationalToday said.
fox4news.com
'All You Can Eataly' event features some of Dallas' best food and drinks
For one night only, the Eataly Marketplace will be closed to the public but open to celebrate with endless food, drinks and live entertainment. It's for the "All You Can Eataly" event.
CW33 NewsFix
Dig in! These are the best Jamaican Jerk eateries around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The vibes are immaculate on Monday, October 24 and it’s not just because the fall season is in full swing and your football team did well over the weekend, it’s also a day to celebrate a very special cultural cuisine. Monday is National Jamaican...
Here are some of the best places to get tripe in Dallas for World Tripe Day
There are tons of great meat options out there, one of those being tripe.
This North Texas city is one of the least artsy cities in America; study says
A vibrant art community is something that many people look for when choosing a place to call home.
familydestinationsguide.com
30 Free Things to Do in Fort Worth, TX — Places to Go for Free!
Fort Worth is the epitome of the glory of the American West. It’s well-known for its rich history, which includes the cattle trade, cowboys, and frontier life. But that’s not just the most exciting fact about this place. As Texas’ fifth-largest city, it has a plethora of fun...
Comments / 0