ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cravedfw

The Ultimate DFW (and Beyond) Chicken Fried Steak List 2022

Today is a day of celebration and joy as we mark the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day. The day’s founder, Jeffrey Yarbrough, said on this auspicious occasion, “I am honored to have worked closely with restaurateurs Tom Perini and Ralph Sheffield to elevate this savory southern dish that reflects our state history. Besides my wife and kids as the loves of my life, creating the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day has been a dream come true and makes me so proud to be a Texan.”
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Final Preparations for Dallas Dia de los Muertos Celebrations Underway

Dallas will mark Dia de los Muertos with a festival and parade on Saturday. "I think it brings us together," said Dallas County Commissioner Dr. Elba Garcia. "We learn other languages. We learn other cultures. We are bringing together equity and inclusion." At Lone Star Parade Floats in Dallas, it's...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

New Tarrant County H-E-B Store Announced

As we’ve said before in Local Profile, H-E-B wants to replicate its success formula in the DFW area and they are not kidding. After opening several stores in North Texas in rapid succession, today the company announced its plans to open a new location in Tarrant County. Right now...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Join the parade! Here's how you can hop aboard 'Irving's Polar Express'

IRVING, Texas — Looking to spread some holiday cheer this year? You can save a spot to do so at this year's parade in Irving. The city has opened applications for the 2022 Holidays at Heritage Parade. This year's theme is "Irving's Polar Express." Officials are encouraging families, neighborhoods,...
IRVING, TX
papercitymag.com

Scenes from Turn Up The Lights – The 2022 Benefit for AT&T PAC

Brad Ackland performing at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event. What: Turn Up the Lights, the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Auxiliary Board’s annual fundraiser, presented by Wild Turkey on October 15, 2022. Where: AT&T Performing Arts Center, Strauss Square. The Scene: Following a...
DALLAS, TX
mysweetcharity.com

MySweetCharity Photo Gallery Alert: 2022 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala

With Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala Co-Chairs Donna and Herb Weitzman’s theme of Art Deco and a color scheme of black and white, the Meyerson lobby followed orders on Saturday, October 1. From the dining tables in black and white tablecloths and centerpieces with black and white ostrich plumes to a Texas-sized music sheet serving as a photo backdrop, the setting was in place for the season’s first formal fundraiser.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

West Oak Cliff Area Plan Sets Precedent for Other Neighborhoods

Years of work led to unanimous Dallas City Council approval Wednesday of the West Oak Cliff Area Plan. It covers an area of 40,000 residents living between Davis Street, Illinois Avenue, Cockrell Hill Road and Tyler Street. Supporters said it is the protection they need to keep their area from...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the best spots around Dallas to eat delicious fried bologna

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone grew up with lunch staples on the weekend whether it be grilled cheeses, PB&Js, and, of course, fried bologna. We’re talking about bologna to start the work week because Monday, October 24 is National Bologna Day! “Bologna is named after the Italian city of the same name, but down there they call it mortadella, which is a sausage with bits of lard and peppercorns in it. American Bologna, as you may have noticed, is distinctly different, but no less loved the world over,” NationalToday said.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Dig in! These are the best Jamaican Jerk eateries around Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — The vibes are immaculate on Monday, October 24 and it’s not just because the fall season is in full swing and your football team did well over the weekend, it’s also a day to celebrate a very special cultural cuisine. Monday is National Jamaican...
DALLAS, TX
familydestinationsguide.com

30 Free Things to Do in Fort Worth, TX — Places to Go for Free!

Fort Worth is the epitome of the glory of the American West. It’s well-known for its rich history, which includes the cattle trade, cowboys, and frontier life. But that’s not just the most exciting fact about this place. As Texas’ fifth-largest city, it has a plethora of fun...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy