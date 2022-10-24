ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2now.com

Principal remembers student, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting

Alexandria Bell, 15, and Jean Kuczka, 61, died Monday when a gunman stormed Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Principal Kacy Seals Shahid called Bell “a wonderful dancer, beautiful inside and out,” and said Kuczka “will be greatly missed by our school community.”. Principal remembers student,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Police investigating Pop's Blue Moon break-in

Police are investigating a possible burglary that happened in The Hill neighborhood overnight. Police are investigating a possible burglary that happened in The Hill neighborhood overnight. WWE Superstar joined FOX 2 ahead of Smackdown returning …. One of the fastest rising superstars in the WWE joined us ahead of Smackdown...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Vigil honors victims of St. Louis school shooting

Mayor Tishaura Jones was among those present at the event Monday night, hours after a gunman stormed Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. One student attendee said she came face-to-face with the shooter. Vigil honors victims of St. Louis school shooting. Mayor Tishaura Jones was among those present at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

FBI searches for motive in St. Louis school shooting

Authorities say the 19-year-old man who killed two people and injured several others graduated from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. He broke into the school Monday with his rifle drawn and “almost a dozen 30-round high capacity magazines,” the police chief said. FBI searches for motive...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Coalition of Concerned Citizens addresses violence in STL Thursday morning

Monday's shooting also resulted in the formation of the Coalition of Concerned Citizens. Coalition of Concerned Citizens addresses violence …. Monday's shooting also resulted in the formation of the Coalition of Concerned Citizens. Keysor Elementary holds ribbon-cutting in celebration …. A school in the Kirkwood district will hold a ribbon-cutting...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

A wine flight that’s really taking on the battle against domestic violence

STL Wine Girl, Angela Ortmann, raises awareness and funds for local organizations that help domestic abuse victims. A wine flight that’s really taking on the battle …. STL Wine Girl, Angela Ortmann, raises awareness and funds for local organizations that help domestic abuse victims. State leaders tour Mid-Missouri town...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

What are you doing about it? Special Advocates for Children of St. Louis, St. Jude Day at White Rabbit, Rockin' for Ranken Jordan, Recovery resources

Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. What are you doing about it? Special Advocates for …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Traversing the Trauma: Prioritizing mental health …. Many terrified students at Central...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Third wave of break-ins after 3 more businesses hit overnight

Thieves have hit another round of restaurants and bars in the area, breaking into three businesses in the Grove and Soulard overnight. Third wave of break-ins after 3 more businesses hit …. Thieves have hit another round of restaurants and bars in the area, breaking into three businesses in the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis Board of Ed. Pres: 'We have got to do better'

Matt Davis, president for the Board of Education for the City of St. Louis, sends an emotional message after a deadly school shooting on Monday. St. Louis Board of Ed. Pres: ‘We have got to do better’. Matt Davis, president for the Board of Education for the City of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Interfaith community, St. Louis mayor advocate for gun safety

In front of a backdrop of the nearly 50 children lost to gun violence this year in St. Louis, Jewish and Christian leaders and the city’s mayor came together to advocate gun safety and responsibility. Interfaith community, St. Louis mayor advocate for …. In front of a backdrop of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

FBI investigating suspect and motive in CVPA High School shooting

St. Louis police and federal authorities are combing through evidence yielded from searches of the home and car of the gunman in Monday morning’s mass shooting at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in South St. Louis. FBI investigating suspect and motive in CVPA High …. St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Monday Forecast

‘It was gut-wrenching’ Wooldridge starts cleanup …. A small town in Cooper County started the recovery process after a massive brush fire on Saturday burned down more than 3,000 acres, displacing dozens. News Nation’s anchor shares experience covering school …. "Every time I see these shootings, and I’ve...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Legal Lens: Can placement of political signs be restricted?

In today's Legal Lens segment, Brown & Crouppen attorney Andrea McNairy discusses where the law allows political signs to be placed. Legal Lens: Can placement of political signs be restricted?. In today's Legal Lens segment, Brown & Crouppen attorney Andrea McNairy discusses where the law allows political signs to be...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Police release new info about Central VPA High School shooter

Classes are canceled the rest of the week at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Police release new info about Central VPA High School …. Classes are canceled the rest of the week at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Adam Wainwright expected to return to Cardinals in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

SLU MBB Exhibition

St. Louis Board of Ed. Pres: ‘We have got to do better’. Matt Davis, president for the Board of Education for the City of St. Louis, sends an emotional message after a deadly school shooting on Monday. St. Louis County Executive candidates draw debate …. The St. Louis County...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy