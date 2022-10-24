Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Related
FOX2now.com
Family previously reported gun to police before St. Louis school shooting
The family of a gunman in Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis previously reported to police that he had acquired a gun and worked with officers to transfer it elsewhere. Family previously reported gun to police before St. …. The family of a gunman in Monday's deadly school shooting...
FOX2now.com
Principal remembers student, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting
Alexandria Bell, 15, and Jean Kuczka, 61, died Monday when a gunman stormed Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Principal Kacy Seals Shahid called Bell “a wonderful dancer, beautiful inside and out,” and said Kuczka “will be greatly missed by our school community.”. Principal remembers student,...
FOX2now.com
Police investigating Pop's Blue Moon break-in
Police are investigating a possible burglary that happened in The Hill neighborhood overnight. Police are investigating a possible burglary that happened in The Hill neighborhood overnight. WWE Superstar joined FOX 2 ahead of Smackdown returning …. One of the fastest rising superstars in the WWE joined us ahead of Smackdown...
FOX2now.com
Vigil honors victims of St. Louis school shooting
Mayor Tishaura Jones was among those present at the event Monday night, hours after a gunman stormed Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. One student attendee said she came face-to-face with the shooter. Vigil honors victims of St. Louis school shooting. Mayor Tishaura Jones was among those present at...
FOX2now.com
FBI searches for motive in St. Louis school shooting
Authorities say the 19-year-old man who killed two people and injured several others graduated from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. He broke into the school Monday with his rifle drawn and “almost a dozen 30-round high capacity magazines,” the police chief said. FBI searches for motive...
FOX2now.com
Coalition of Concerned Citizens addresses violence in STL Thursday morning
Monday's shooting also resulted in the formation of the Coalition of Concerned Citizens. Coalition of Concerned Citizens addresses violence …. Monday's shooting also resulted in the formation of the Coalition of Concerned Citizens. Keysor Elementary holds ribbon-cutting in celebration …. A school in the Kirkwood district will hold a ribbon-cutting...
FOX2now.com
A wine flight that’s really taking on the battle against domestic violence
STL Wine Girl, Angela Ortmann, raises awareness and funds for local organizations that help domestic abuse victims. A wine flight that’s really taking on the battle …. STL Wine Girl, Angela Ortmann, raises awareness and funds for local organizations that help domestic abuse victims. State leaders tour Mid-Missouri town...
FOX2now.com
Missouri governor: More mental health resources, not more gun laws, needed after St. Louis school shooting
A 19-year-old gunman stormed Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Monday with an AR-15 and 600 rounds of ammunition, killing two people and injuring several others. “Trying to regulate guns, that doesn’t work,” said Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican. Missouri governor: More mental health resources,...
FOX2now.com
What are you doing about it? Special Advocates for Children of St. Louis, St. Jude Day at White Rabbit, Rockin' for Ranken Jordan, Recovery resources
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. What are you doing about it? Special Advocates for …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Traversing the Trauma: Prioritizing mental health …. Many terrified students at Central...
FOX2now.com
Third wave of break-ins after 3 more businesses hit overnight
Thieves have hit another round of restaurants and bars in the area, breaking into three businesses in the Grove and Soulard overnight. Third wave of break-ins after 3 more businesses hit …. Thieves have hit another round of restaurants and bars in the area, breaking into three businesses in the...
FOX2now.com
'We have got to do better': Emotional message after St. Louis school shooting
Officials with St. Louis Public Schools will gather Tuesday afternoon to address the deadly shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and the district's response. ‘We have got to do better’: Emotional message after …. Officials with St. Louis Public Schools will gather Tuesday afternoon to...
FOX2now.com
St. Louis Board of Ed. Pres: 'We have got to do better'
Matt Davis, president for the Board of Education for the City of St. Louis, sends an emotional message after a deadly school shooting on Monday. St. Louis Board of Ed. Pres: ‘We have got to do better’. Matt Davis, president for the Board of Education for the City of...
FOX2now.com
Interfaith community, St. Louis mayor advocate for gun safety
In front of a backdrop of the nearly 50 children lost to gun violence this year in St. Louis, Jewish and Christian leaders and the city’s mayor came together to advocate gun safety and responsibility. Interfaith community, St. Louis mayor advocate for …. In front of a backdrop of...
FOX2now.com
Teacher Jean Kuczka killed in Central Visual and Performing Arts High School shooting
A family has confirmed the identity of the teacher killed in Monday's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Teacher Jean Kuczka killed in Central Visual and …. A family has confirmed the identity of the teacher killed in Monday's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High...
FOX2now.com
FBI investigating suspect and motive in CVPA High School shooting
St. Louis police and federal authorities are combing through evidence yielded from searches of the home and car of the gunman in Monday morning’s mass shooting at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in South St. Louis. FBI investigating suspect and motive in CVPA High …. St....
FOX2now.com
Monday Forecast
‘It was gut-wrenching’ Wooldridge starts cleanup …. A small town in Cooper County started the recovery process after a massive brush fire on Saturday burned down more than 3,000 acres, displacing dozens. News Nation’s anchor shares experience covering school …. "Every time I see these shootings, and I’ve...
FOX2now.com
Legal Lens: Can placement of political signs be restricted?
In today's Legal Lens segment, Brown & Crouppen attorney Andrea McNairy discusses where the law allows political signs to be placed. Legal Lens: Can placement of political signs be restricted?. In today's Legal Lens segment, Brown & Crouppen attorney Andrea McNairy discusses where the law allows political signs to be...
FOX2now.com
Q&A with Alderman President Candidate Jack Coatar being held Thursday, Oct. 27
Election Day is less than two weeks away. Q&A with Alderman President Candidate Jack Coatar …. Election Day is less than two weeks away. Keysor Elementary holds ribbon-cutting in celebration …. A school in the Kirkwood district will hold a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Blair’s Social Second: Share a...
FOX2now.com
Police release new info about Central VPA High School shooter
Classes are canceled the rest of the week at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Police release new info about Central VPA High School …. Classes are canceled the rest of the week at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Adam Wainwright expected to return to Cardinals in...
FOX2now.com
SLU MBB Exhibition
St. Louis Board of Ed. Pres: ‘We have got to do better’. Matt Davis, president for the Board of Education for the City of St. Louis, sends an emotional message after a deadly school shooting on Monday. St. Louis County Executive candidates draw debate …. The St. Louis County...
Comments / 0