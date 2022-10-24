ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hypebae

Dove, TRESemmè and Other Dry Shampoos Have Been Voluntarily Recalled for Cancer Causing Chemical

After the FDA found potentially elevated levels of a cancer-causing chemical, benzene, several dry shampoo brands are under a voluntary recall. The recall affects select brands of dry shampoos such as household Unilever brands such as Dove, Suave, Bed Head and TRESemmè. The products in recall were all produced before October 2021. “Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.” The FDA states in a press release. “Unilever U.S. is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution. Unilever has received no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall.”
HollywoodLife

Dry Shampoo Recall: All Of The Brands Voluntarily Pulling Products Due To Chemical Linked To Cancer

If you use dry shampoo, you should go through your beauty cabinets and look out for a certain list of brands that have just been recalled due to traces of a chemical that causes cancer, found in the formulas. Brands including Dove, Tresemme, Suave, Nexxus, and Bed Head, all under the parent company, Unilever, have been pulling their products from shelves due to small traces of benzene, a harmful chemical found in gasoline and cigarette smoke, just to name a few.
TheStreet

Personal Care Products Face Recall for Chemical Contamination

Cancer-causing hairspray sounds like some kind of beauty urban legend. Like the whispers that bat guano is used to make mascara (it’s not, it’s confused for guanine) or that wearing lipstick causes cancer. I mean can you imagine how many of us would actually have cancer if that were the case? The Food and Drug Administration has, of course, fully debunked that tall tale. But recently, companies have been seeing instances of a carcinogenic chemical, benzene, contaminating personal care products in aerosol containers.
Fortune

Chemical hair straighteners are making a comeback among Black women, just as a new study links relaxers to uterine cancer

#TeamRelaxer or #TeamNaturalHair? It’s a debate Black women have been having since the dawn of time. Whereas relaxers, a chemical treatment that loosens curl patterns and straightens hair, were once popular for a myriad of reasons including discrimination against Black hair, the latest natural hair movement, which had a resurgence in the 2010s, saw many women trading in their Dark & Lovely boxes for weekly deep conditioners.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Dove, Suave dry shampoo recalled for ‘elevated levels’ of cancer-causing chemical

Several popular dry shampoo products have been recalled due to “potentially elevated levels” of benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer in humans.Unilever United States announced a recall of 19 dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021, according to a statement published by the US Food and Drug Administration. These include dry shampoos from the brands Dove, Suave, and TRESemmé. A complete list of recalled products can be found here.After conducting an internal investigation, the company identified the propellant used in its aerosol cans as the source for the high levels of benzene.“Unilever has worked with its...
Prevention

Major Dry Shampoo Brands Recalled Over Cancer-Causing Benzene

Unilever has issued a voluntary recall of 19 shampoo products in the U.S. after testing revealed they may contain benzene, a known cancer-causing chemical. The recall impacts popular brands, including Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI, and TRESemmé. The recall, which was issued through the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), notes...
HOLAUSA

2022 study finds hair straightening chemicals are associated with uterine cancer

The NIEHS Environment and Cancer Epidemiology revealed the shocking results of a study about hair relaxers. According to the institute, people who use chemical hair straightening products are at higher risk for uterine cancer. The National Institutes of Health’s researchers discovered that no other hair products were associated...

