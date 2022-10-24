Read full article on original website
Dry shampoo recalled due to threat of ‘human carcinogens’
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — One major company has issued a massive recall for popular name-brand dry shampoo products over potentially elevated levels of benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer. The voluntary recall affects the following brands, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA):. Dove Dry Shampoo...
Dove, TRESemmè and Other Dry Shampoos Have Been Voluntarily Recalled for Cancer Causing Chemical
After the FDA found potentially elevated levels of a cancer-causing chemical, benzene, several dry shampoo brands are under a voluntary recall. The recall affects select brands of dry shampoos such as household Unilever brands such as Dove, Suave, Bed Head and TRESemmè. The products in recall were all produced before October 2021. “Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.” The FDA states in a press release. “Unilever U.S. is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution. Unilever has received no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall.”
Dry Shampoo Recall: All Of The Brands Voluntarily Pulling Products Due To Chemical Linked To Cancer
If you use dry shampoo, you should go through your beauty cabinets and look out for a certain list of brands that have just been recalled due to traces of a chemical that causes cancer, found in the formulas. Brands including Dove, Tresemme, Suave, Nexxus, and Bed Head, all under the parent company, Unilever, have been pulling their products from shelves due to small traces of benzene, a harmful chemical found in gasoline and cigarette smoke, just to name a few.
Personal Care Products Face Recall for Chemical Contamination
Cancer-causing hairspray sounds like some kind of beauty urban legend. Like the whispers that bat guano is used to make mascara (it’s not, it’s confused for guanine) or that wearing lipstick causes cancer. I mean can you imagine how many of us would actually have cancer if that were the case? The Food and Drug Administration has, of course, fully debunked that tall tale. But recently, companies have been seeing instances of a carcinogenic chemical, benzene, contaminating personal care products in aerosol containers.
Five Products Recalled This Week: Clorox, Nestlé and More
The following recalls were announced by the Food and Drug Administration, Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Recall alert: Blood pressure medication recalled over concerns of ‘impurities’
Two lots of blood pressure medication are being recalled over concerns that it has too much of an impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Aurobindo Pharma is recalling lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 20mg/12.5mg. The 90-count bottles have an expiration day of January 2023.
A 32 year-old woman is suing L'Oréal, claiming hair straightening products caused her uterine cancer
A woman claims chemicals in her hair-straightening products, including phthalates, contributed to her developing uterine cancer at a young age.
FDA releases list of dry shampoo products that may contain a chemical linked to blood cancer, and are being recalled
The parent company of Dove, Suave, and TRESemmé voluntarily recalled certain dry shampoos last week. The dry shampoos might contain benzene, a commonly-used chemical found in gasoline and cigarette smoke. Some studies identified higher rates of blood cancer in people with high benzene exposure.
Big recall of dry shampoo products that may contain carcinogen benzene
The voluntary recall includes popular brands like Bed Head, Nexxus, Tre Semme and Sauve. You can find more information at fda.gov.
Chemical hair straighteners are making a comeback among Black women, just as a new study links relaxers to uterine cancer
#TeamRelaxer or #TeamNaturalHair? It’s a debate Black women have been having since the dawn of time. Whereas relaxers, a chemical treatment that loosens curl patterns and straightens hair, were once popular for a myriad of reasons including discrimination against Black hair, the latest natural hair movement, which had a resurgence in the 2010s, saw many women trading in their Dark & Lovely boxes for weekly deep conditioners.
Dove, Suave dry shampoo recalled for ‘elevated levels’ of cancer-causing chemical
Several popular dry shampoo products have been recalled due to “potentially elevated levels” of benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer in humans.Unilever United States announced a recall of 19 dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021, according to a statement published by the US Food and Drug Administration. These include dry shampoos from the brands Dove, Suave, and TRESemmé. A complete list of recalled products can be found here.After conducting an internal investigation, the company identified the propellant used in its aerosol cans as the source for the high levels of benzene.“Unilever has worked with its...
Major Dry Shampoo Brands Recalled Over Cancer-Causing Benzene
Unilever has issued a voluntary recall of 19 shampoo products in the U.S. after testing revealed they may contain benzene, a known cancer-causing chemical. The recall impacts popular brands, including Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI, and TRESemmé. The recall, which was issued through the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), notes...
Cancer-causing chemicals found to be leaking from gas stoves in California
A new study from California found that nearly every gas stove inspected was leaking cancer-causing chemicals into the air. Benzene was the most common pollutant identified in the peer-reviewed study, which the lead study author Eric Lebel said can cause blood disorders. “Some of the stoves with the highest concentrations...
Hair Relaxer Cancer Lawsuit Filed Over Chemicals in “Dark & Lovely,” “Motions” and “Organic Root Stimulator” Products
Days after the publication of a landmark study highlighting a link between chemical hair relaxers and cancer, the first of what is expected to be many lawsuits has been filed against L’Oréal and other companies over the marketing of their products to African American women without adequately disclosing the potential health risks.
2022 study finds hair straightening chemicals are associated with uterine cancer
The NIEHS Environment and Cancer Epidemiology revealed the shocking results of a study about hair relaxers. According to the institute, people who use chemical hair straightening products are at higher risk for uterine cancer. The National Institutes of Health’s researchers discovered that no other hair products were associated...
Lawsuit against L’Oreal, beauty companies alleges hair straightening products cause uterine cancer
A mass tort lawsuit brought against beauty giant L’Oreal and other beauty companies alleges chemical hair straightening products sold contributed to women contracting uterine cancer and increased users’ risks of uterine cancer. Filed on October 21 in Illinois, the suit comes on the heels of a new National...
